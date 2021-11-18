The best L’Oreal lipstick

L’Oreal lipsticks from the cosmetics powerhouse offer a wide range of colors, textures and finishes for choosing the perfect lipstick for your look.

Which L’Oreal lipsticks are best?

L’Oreal has long been a staple in makeup. Founded more than a hundred years ago, it is the world’s largest cosmetics company, churning out cutting-edge formulations that can be found in most drugstores and makeup retailers. L’Oreal lipsticks come in a wide range of colors, weights and textures, from light glosses to highly pigmented, extended-wear lipsticks. If you are looking for a great all-purpose L’Oreal lipstick, L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick + Nourishing Serum is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a L’Oreal lipstick

Gone are the days when color was the only consideration when choosing a lipstick. With a wide array of options, from sheer to matte to luxuriously creamy, L’Oreal makes lipstick for every mood and occasion.

Time of day and occasion

If you’re looking for a wash of color on your lips that can be easily reapplied without getting cakey or feathering into small lines around your mouth, you may want to opt for one of L’Oreal’s sheer lipstick options. These are great for a daytime look, but they can be layered on for a more saturated look at night.

If you want dramatic color for an evening look, L’Oreal has a variety of excellent options, including their classic Age Perfect lipsticks and the beautifully saturated Colour Riche shades.

Cool or warm

Choosing a flattering lipstick involves knowing not just your skin’s color but also its undertones. Is your skin cool or warm? One quick tip that makeup artists recommend is looking at the veins on the inside of your wrist. If they’re on the bluer side, your skin tone is cool. If they look more greenish, opt for makeup for warm-toned skin.

Regular wear or extended wear

Long-wear lipstick is awesome, but it may not be appropriate for all occasions. A long-wear lipstick is great for a night out on the town when you don’t want to be focusing on reapplying it regularly. However, it can be less convenient for a daywear look, especially if you’re expecting you’ll want to create a different look to go out later. Before committing to a hue that will stay on your lips for eight hours or more, be sure it’s appropriate for the occasion. And remember to clean off lipstick like you do the rest of your makeup!

What to look for in a quality L’Oreal lipstick

Different families of L’Oreal lipsticks have different features to enhance your look and keep your lips soft and hydrated.

Hydration

While all L’Oreal lipsticks are formulated with moisturizing ingredients that help lips stay soft, you may want to opt for a L’Oreal lipstick that offers extra moisturizing ingredients if your lips have a tendency to flake or dry out. L’Oreal’s Luminous Hydrating Lipstick is infused with Nourishing Serum and Pro Vitamin B5, which keeps lips hydrated and soft.

Matte or gloss

Trends in lipstick come and go, but we have toggled between matte lipsticks and gloss enough that now it’s about personal choice. Matte can give your makeup look a sleek, sophisticated feeling, while creamier lipsticks draw attention to your lips and can make you feel sexier!

Color family

Are you drawn to mauves? Reds? Pinks? Take inventory of your lipstick collection. If you’re like most makeup wearers, you’ll find you have several variations of a signature hue. While it’s awesome to have a “look,” it’s also fun to push the envelope sometimes. If you find most of your lipsticks are in the rose family, for example, you may want to mix things up by opting for a coral, or a dramatic wine.

How much you can expect to spend on a L’Oreal lipstick

One of the best things about L’Oreal lipsticks is that not only are they beautiful, they’re also affordable! Their lipsticks range in the $6-$20 range, and you can sometimes find them on sale as well.

L’Oreal lipstick FAQ

Does L’Oreal lipstick expire?

A. Storing your lipsticks in a cool, dry place will extend their life. However, as with most cosmetics, the preservatives in lipsticks will eventually wear out over time. Aim to discard unused lipsticks after about three years.

How do I prep my lips before applying lipstick?

A. Lip skin can be delicate, so take extra care of it. Exfoliate lightly, then moisturize. Some makeup artists recommend applying a layer of foundation to make lipstick adhere best to skin.

What’s the best L’Oreal lipstick to buy?

Top L’Oreal Lipstick

L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Luminous Hydrating Lipstick + Nourishing Serum

What you need to know: While this lipstick is designed for mature lips, every wearer can benefit from its creamy, nourishing formula.

What you’ll love: This lipstick glides on and feels great when applied. It has a good, long wearing time and will not feather.

What you should consider: There are only eight shades of this lipstick, so if you like a wide range of options, you may have to settle.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top L’Oreal lipstick for the money

L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipstick

What you need to know: One of L’Oreal’s staples, this lipstick comes in a great range of shades.

What you’ll love: Find the color you’re looking for, and then enjoy its saturated, flattering consistency that will keep your lips feeling soft

What you should consider: Some users report needing to add a lip balm or moisturizer if you have particularly dry lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

L’Oréal Paris Infallible PAINTS/LIPS Metallic

What you need to know: When you’re ready to try something different, this family of metallic lipsticks give you an edgy, fun look.

What you’ll love: These shades feel light and make a statement. A fun look for a party or special occasion, they give glimmer to your pout.

What you should consider: Some users report this lipstick wears off easily, so be prepared to reapply.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

