The best Revlon lipstick

Revlon lipstick is the go-to when you’re looking for rich color, a wide variety and extended-wear options for day or night.

Which Revlon lipsticks are best?

Revlon is one of the most recognizable makeup companies in the world, well-represented in most drugstore cosmetics aisles. While it offers the full range of cosmetics, it is particularly well-known for its lipsticks, particularly its long-wear ColorStay line and its creamy range of options, including its show-stopping reds. When you’re looking for a good, all-around lipstick for day or night, Revlon’s Super Lustrous lipstick is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Revlon lipstick

There are many reasons to buy Revlon lipsticks, including ease of access (they’re sold everywhere!), their all-day-wear options, the consistent quality and wearability of their products. But while they are known for specific reasons, they’ve expanded to include lipsticks in a range of finishes and color saturations, so it’s worth exploring the variety of their offerings.

ColorStay or regular wear

One of the key things Revlon lipstick is known for is their extended-wear ColorStay range of offerings. One company claim is that “it doesn’t quit, even after you eat!” So if you’re looking for a long-wear lipstick, Revlon’s got you covered with a variety of finishes, from “suede” to matte to glossy. But there are occasions when you may not want this marathon application, like when you’re expecting to want to switch out your look later in the evening or when you don’t want the extra step of washing off hard-to-remove lipstick at night.

Skin undertones

The first thing people often look for when choosing a lipstick is, of course, its color. Are you in the mood for a red? A flattering, subtle nude? However, one of the key considerations in finding the right lipstick for you is knowing your skin’s undertones. Is your skin tone warm or cool? A way to get an idea of where your undertones fall, as recommended by aestheticians, is to look at the veins that are on the inside your wrist. If they look somewhat green to you, your skin tone is warm. If they appear blue, you’ll want to choose lipsticks for cool-toned skin.

What’s the occasion?

One of the reasons it’s a good idea to have a range of lipstick options is that not all lipstick is suited for all times of day and occasions. Revlon’s ColorStay options, for example, with their long wearability and color saturation, are a great option for evening, when you don’t want to worry about reapplying. Some of their more shimmery or sheer selection, however, is a great look for day. Know your occasion when shopping for a new shade.

What to look for in a quality Revlon lipstick

Glossy or matte?

The name Revlon may conjure its iconic, glossy red lipstick images you’ve seen in ads throughout the years. But the company has extended its offerings beyond its great, shiny lipsticks to a good selection of mattes, in keeping with more recent lipstick trends. They even offer their ColorStay formulas in matte as well.

Moisturizing elements

Lipstick is meant to make lips look good, of course, but it also helps when it’s good for lips, adding moisture to the skin, which can be prone to drying out, particularly in winter. Revlon’s Super Lustrous lipsticks offer great hydration, in addition to a fantastic selection of colors.

Color range

Of course, it’s great to know what color family of lipstick works well with your skin tone and even with the outfit you’re considering wearing. Reds are great for evening and dark clothing. Nudes and mauves work well for daytime looks. Don’t be afraid to experiment with shades that are normally outside your comfort zone, like plums or even shades with some orange in them.

How much you can expect to spend on Revlon lipsticks

One of the key selling points of Revlon lipsticks is that they’re affordable without compromising on quality or range of offerings. Expect to pay in the $6-$16 range for Revlon lipsticks, and be on the lookout for sales at your favorite drugstore.

Revlon lipstick FAQ

How long can I keep Revlon lipstick?

A. Like all cosmetics, the ingredients and preservatives in lipstick lose efficacy over time. The company’s website states that their test results indicate their lipsticks are good for at least three years. The FDA does not require expiration dates on cosmetics, but some experts suggest labeling your makeup with the date of purchase so you can manage when it’s time to freshen them up.

How do I make sure my lipstick looks its best on my lips?

A. Keeping lips moisturized is the best way to make sure lipstick goes on smooth and doesn’t highlight any dry flakes on your lips. You may also want to invest in a lip scrub, or make one at home with a bit of coconut oil and a pinch of brown sugar. Exfoliated and moisturized lips let your lipstick look its best.

What’s the best Revlon lipstick to buy?

Top Revlon lipstick

Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick

What you need to know: One of the cornerstones of this cosmetics giant’s collection, Revlon’s Super Lustrous lipstick gives great coverage and has a wide enough range of shades that you’re likely to find the perfect color for you.

What you’ll love: Creamy and lush, this lipstick will become your go-to for full-coverage, lustrous lipstick. With over ninety shades to choose from, you’re bound to find one — or several — you’ll love.

What you should consider: When buying online, some users report that the shades don’t translate well to real life, particularly with darker colors looking more brown in person than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Revlon lipstick for the money

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor Velvety Lightweight Matte Liquid Lipstick

What you need to know: This lightweight, matte liquid formulation glides on effortlessly and adds just the right level of color.

What you’ll love: An eminently blendable liquid lipstick, this is great for a multi-step lip application with liner and gloss. It is great on its own, too.

What you should consider: Some users don’t love the brush shape. If you’re particular about how you apply your lipstick, you may want to consider using your own lip brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick

What you need to know: This is an interesting, unique finish, matte with heavy pigmentation.

What you’ll love: Goes on creamy and offers a full range of color options.

What you should consider: As is the case with most matte lipsticks, this can feel somewhat drying. Applying a non-shiny lip balm can help keep it from feeling dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

