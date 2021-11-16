11 most popular Benefit Cosmetics products at Sephora

Thoroughly clean and moisturize your skin before makeup application to extend its lifespan.

Which popular Benefit Cosmetics products at Sephora are best?

Benefit Cosmetics is a luxury brand of cosmetics created in the United States. It offers a wide range of products such as mascara and primer. Some products even come with brushes and mirrors. Consider testing and sampling products that need to match your tone and color, such as eyebrow pencils, before purchasing.

What is Benefit Cosmetics?

Benefit Cosmetics is a cosmetic company founded in San Francisco. According to Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessey, the company was created by sisters Jean and Jane Ford in the 1970s and is now owned by the luxury powerhouse parent company that is sometimes referred to as LVMH. Benefit Cosmetics still has its headquarters in San Francisco.

Most popular long-lasting Benefit Cosmetics products at Sephora

Long-lasting products often span more than 12 hours of wear, using more durable ingredients and formulas to better withstand the demands of a busy schedule. To extend the lifespan of long-lasting makeup once it’s applied to your skin, thoroughly clean and moisturize before application.

Top popular long-lasting Benefit Cosmetics products

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer

This waterproof eyebrow pencil comes in about 12 colors in either a mini or standard size. It can last around 12 hours and helps to fill in sparse areas in the eyebrows. It also helps to create a more natural look.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hour Brow Setter Clear Eyebrow Gel

This gel can last for an entire day and helps to style the brows. It comes in either a standard or mini size. It dries relatively fast so it’s easier to move on to the next step in applying your makeup. The provided wand offers stout bristles and can be used on the flatter side to better achieve your desired look.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

This black mascara lengthens and curls lashes and provides a satin finish. It can last for half a day depending on conditions. It comes with a specialized brush that hooks and curls the lashes in a variety of sizes and shapes.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara

The black lengthening mascara can last an entire day and comes in either a standard or mini size. It can lengthen the lashes with ingredients such as beeswax and water.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular waterproof and water-resistant Benefit Cosmetics product at Sephora

Waterproof cosmetics can help protect against the stray tear or water droplet. These products are a great idea when exploring an area that’s rainy or humid.

Top popular waterproof and water-resistant Benefit Cosmetics products

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

This brow gel comes in 10 colors in standard and mini sizes, six in a larger “value size.” It adds volume to the eyebrows and provides a natural finish with a water-resistant formula.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Powmade Waterproof Brow Pomade

The pomade comes in eight colors and its waterproof formula keeps it from fading or degrading when in contact with water. It can last over 24 hours and helps sculpt and mold brows. Keep in mind that it’s non dry so it does not dry quickly and can be better sculpted and defined to fit your intended brow shape.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular Benefit Cosmetics cheek products at Sephora

These products can even include additional tools such as brushes in order to ease the application process.

Top popular Benefit Cosmetics cheek products

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer

The matte bronzer comes with a natural finish in four colors so it’s ideal for a more relaxed look. It’s offered in a pressed powder and includes a mirror built into the packaging as well as a helpful brush.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Cookie Highlighter

This highlighter offers a gentle shimmer finish and comes in a pressed powder with a built-in mirror and petite brush.The pressed powder offers a brightness that works well for an added obvious sparkle.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Baby-Pink Blush

This soft pink offers a radiant finish from a pressed powder. The product helps add color and vibrancy to the face. It can last for an extended time and offers a bright shimmer. The blush also includes a small soft brush.

Sold by Sephora

Most popular Benefit Cosmetics products for pores at Sephora

These products can help lessen the appearance of pores to make them appear smaller and less noticeable and control potential blemishes.

Top popular Benefit Cosmetic products for pores

Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer

This primer comes in three sizes in a natural matte finish. It’s good for a wide range of skin types such as oily and combination, and it works well with pores. It’s oil-free and comes in a cream formula that includes helpful ingredients such as Vitamin E.

Sold by Sephora

Benefit Cosmetics The Porefessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray

This spray helps to lessen the appearance of pores and combats the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. It works well with skin types such as oily and normal. It can last more than 12 hours and comes with a waterproof formula.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.