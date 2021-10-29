Best skin care gift

Do not sleep with makeup still on your face.

Which skin care gift is best?

Everyone has that one friend who’s obsessed with all things skin care. From Korean beauty trends to retinol and serums, this person is always focused on the next best trend. So what do you buy for the beauty savant who already seems to have everything?

From cleansing to specialty treatments, this handy guide will help you find the perfect gift for someone who loves skin care and beauty products.

Best face scrub

Any skin care junkie knows that a good facial scrub is worth its weight in gold. Gift them with some of the best scrubs, like this luxurious manuka honey and walnut exfoliator, designed to leave skin fresh and dewy.

Best vitamin C treatment

From anti-aging to clearing acne and reducing dark marks, vitamin C has incredible skin care benefits that any beauty junkie will love. A vitamin C treatment such as this 25% Vitamin C + Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin E serum is a thoughtful gift.

Best luxury mask

Any true beauty lover knows there’s no such thing as having too many masks. Masks are a treat for your face and can be used to moisturize, detoxify, balance and replenish skin. A great giftable mask is this Dead Sea mud mask that’s safe for all skin types and helps extract dirt and blackheads while leaving skin soothed.

Best high-end favorite

There’s something indulgent about splurging on skin care. This Sunday Riley brightening serum is sure to please.

Best serum

Serums are a little more targeted than oils, but there are plenty that are beneficial for all skin types. This niacinamide serum is a good option for anyone struggling with acne or scarring, and it also minimizes wrinkles and fine lines.

Best gift set

Not sure which product to invest in? Gift sets are great options for ski care lovers since sets allow them to try out a full range of products. This set by Drunk Elephant has five essential products to sample and travel with.

Best skin care tool

Cleansers, creams and oils are just part of a skin care lover’s routine—the right tools are crucial. Delight your beauty-obsessed friend with a cooling jade roller to help de-puff, smooth and clear skin by promoting blood flow.

