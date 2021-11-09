Best sport tampon

Quality sport tampons make it possible to enjoy any type of physical activity during one’s period.

Which sport tampons are best?

Participating in any form of exercise can be uncomfortable while experiencing your period. In the past, pads and tampons were not designed to handle the rigor of running, jumping or any other sudden movements. With the invention of sports tampons, no physical activity is off-limits. Swimming, marathon running and any other type of exercise are possible at all times of the month thanks to this amazing period product.

The top sport tampons are the Playtex Sport Tampons, designed to be leak-proof, flexible and unscented. This product makes exercise far more comfortable.

What to know before you buy a sport tampon

Size

When it comes to sizing, sport tampons are no different than standard varieties. To receive the maximum benefit from your purchase, it is crucial to select the sizing option that is appropriate for your flow.

Most brands offer four to five sizes of sports tampons. This includes light, regular, super, super plus and ultra. Each kind holds a set amount of fluid (typically ranging from less than 6 grams to as much as 18 grams). If you already use tampons regularly, select the sizes that you most frequently wear. Those who do not normally use tampons should select a variety pack to learn what sizes work best.

Fragrance-free

Fragrances are a common irritant for those with sensitive skin. If you have sensitive skin, selecting a tampon made without fragrances is a wise choice. Thankfully, nearly all varieties of sports tampons are fragrance-free.

Applicator type

The applicator type that you select is a personal preference. When browsing sports tampon options, you’ll find everything from no applicator to smooth applicators that are gentle and effortless to use. Each kind has its own benefits, so the choice you make is purely up to what makes you feel most comfortable.

What to look for in a quality sport tampon

Leak-proof

Above and beyond all other qualities, a good sports tampon must be leak-proof. While exercising or competing in a sports event, leaks are the last thing you want on your mind. Sports tampons are specifically designed for worry-free wear. The materials used are created to shift and expand in any direction. This ensures that the tampon catches all fluid. Some brands even offer multiple features that stop leaks from occurring.

Designed for all sports/activities

When wearing a sports tampon, there are virtually no limits on what activity you do. Skydiving, dancing, running and everything in between are made possible by the many innovative features used. Individuals can safely wear their selected size for up to 8 hours. Whether in the water, air or on land, periods no longer limit the kinds of activities one performs.

Easy to use

Experienced and novice tampon users alike can find sport tampons that are easy to use. From preferred applicator types to discreet, resealable packaging for hygienic disposal, today’s top brands have perfected the sports tampon experience.

Odor control

Last but certainly not least, the vast majority of sport tampons have built-in odor control. Even when physical activity isn’t involved, this is an essential feature for most individuals. Rest assured that nearly all brands have considered this and have created designs that effectively eliminate odor.

How much you can expect to spend on sport tampons

Sport tampons cost $8-$11 for standard-sized boxes and $28 for bulk boxes, around 112 count.

Sport tampons FAQ

What makes a sport tampon superior to a regular tampon?

A. Sport tampons move with the body to prevent leaks. They are designed with an enhanced level of flexibility, making them ideal for all types of sports and fitness activities. Those who frequently exercise should consider using this type of tampon.

Are sport tampons comfortable?

A. Definitely. Just like standard varieties, sport tampons are comfortable when inserted correctly. In fact, because of their flexible design, sport tampons can provide even more comfort.

What are the best sport tampons to buy?

Top sport tampons

Playtex Sport Tampons

What you need to know: Equipped with a smooth, no-slip applicator, Flex-Fit and 360 Sport Level Protection, this tampon is exceptional for active individuals.

What you’ll love: Available in five absorbency sizes (light, regular, super, super plus and ultra), this sport tampon is fantastic in preventing leaks. Multiple levels of top-tier leak protection ensure comfortable wear. The applicator is made using smooth plastic and is created for effective placement. Tampons are unscented and made to move with the body during physical activity.

What you should consider: Select wearers think that the applicator can come apart too easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sport tampons for the money

O.B. Original Non-Applicator Tampons

What you need to know: The O.B. Original Non-Applicator Tampons naturally expand to fit the body and provide Fluid-Lock technology for exceptional leak-proofing.

What you’ll love: This no-applicator design eliminates extra plastic for eco-friendliness. Once inserted, wearers experience a comfortable fit that prevents leaks during physical activity. Because of its compact design, you can carry it around in smaller bags. This is also one of the most cost-effective sports tampons on the market.

What you should consider: Some individuals do not like having any applicator.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tampax Radiant Tampons

What you need to know: As one of the most respected menstrual care brands, Tampax has created a sport tampon that is up to 100% leak and odor-free.

What you’ll love: Inserted using a smooth plastic applicator, this sport tampon can prevent nearly 100% of all leaks and odors. It offers up to 8 hours of protection and is available in multiple sizes. The Quiet Easy Reseal wrapper allows wearers to discreetly and hygienically dispose of tampons and tampon applicators.

What you should consider: There have been a few reports of occasional leaking toward the end of the 8-hour wear time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

