Best fall nails

With so many colors and styles to choose from, it can be challenging to narrow down what look you want for your nails this fall. This season, let your fingernails have a little fun!

Which fall nails are best?

With fall in full swing, we start to see lots of new trends emerge. As the weather cools off and the leaves change colors, so does our personal style. One great way to embrace this shift in season is by trading in your summer nails for a fresh, fall look.

If you are on a mission to make the most of your manicure this fall, our top choice is Essie’s Sound Check You Out. This fall color is unique, classy and will look great both day and night.

What to know before you buy a fall nail color

Versatility

Decorating for fall can be really fun, from picking out festive items for the home to selecting seasonal items to spice up your wardrobe. Adorning fall nails can be an equally exciting way to express yourself. Think about colors or designs that have staying power and can easily go from day to play.

Quality

Pick out a quality polish that will go on smoothly and not bubble up. Whether you’re doing your nails yourself or are getting them done professionally, be sure that the lacquer is strong and goes on smoothly. Roll the bottle between your hands to be confident that the color is still intact and has not separated.

Staying power

It can be really frustrating for a fresh manicure to fade out in a matter of days, especially if the point of the polish was for a special occasion. Use a strong base and topcoat, and select a product that will not chip easily.

What to look for in fall nails

Whether you’re looking for something basic that can easily go from work to dinner or something dramatic to show off your unique style, there are a few things to consider before deciding on what kind of manicure you want.

Color

Although it’s common for fall nail colors to be darker shades or warmer hues, there really are no hard and fast rules when it comes to creating a look that you like. Right now, jewel tones, shades of gray and purple polishes are showing up in a big way. Fall nails can also be painted a pretty pink or soft beige, even if those shades seem better suited for spring. Neutrals are always in style, even if they’re not trending.

Length

Long nails are having a moment right now. Although the look is classic and it is seen everywhere this fall, it might not be the most practical choice for everyone. Whether you’re rocking synthetic or natural nails, it’s important to choose a length that fits your lifestyle over what’s showing up in the pages of magazines.

Style

Personalizing your nails is a great way to express your own unique style. There are many different shapes you can try, including pointed, round or square. You can also select a shade that will wow the crowd or something more muted that can easily transition from holiday shopping to happy hour. A fall nail design is also a great way to put a little pop into your look.

How much you can expect to spend on fall nails

While a professional manicure can vary in price, you can expect to spend between $8-$10 on high-quality nail polish.

Fall nails FAQ

Does my manicure need to match my pedicure?

A. Gone are the days where we need to match the polish on our fingers and toes. Typically, pedicures last longer than manicures, simply because our hands do a lot more of the daily duties. From handwashing, dishwashing and typing to using our nails as tools, the fingers take on a lot of work.

For that reason, it might be more challenging to keep the colors the same at all times. If you’re attending an event where you want the colors to look similar, select a shade that is neutral for either the manicure or pedicure, that way the colors won’t clash, even if they’re not exactly the same.

Can I wear fall nail colors into the winter?

A. Fall nail ideas might change in the winter, but many times, the colors can transition into the next season fairly seamlessly. For example, a deep red or chocolate brown would still work well into the winter, but the shape or style trends might change. As the holidays grow closer, you might reach less for your autumn favorites, instead choosing brighter shades of red or throwing on a coat of sparkles to make them look slightly different.

What are the best fall nail colors to buy?

Top fall nails

Essie Sound Check You Out

What you need to know: It’s a little bit lavender with a hint of mauve and has a beautiful cream finish.

What you’ll love: It is a unique color but is still muted enough that it will work for any fall event. The powerful formula is made to last with little to no chipping.

What you should consider: It’s limited edition, so scoop it up while you can.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall nails for the money

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish in Combustealble

What you need to know: It’s a gel manicure in a bottle. This formula produces the look of a gel manicure from home without needing a UV or LED light.

What you’ll love: This lacquer can look fresh on the fingernails for up to eight days.

What you should consider: This formula can be a little more difficult to remove than traditional nail polish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nailtopia But First Coffee

What you need to know: This plant-based polish is non-toxic and long-lasting.

What you’ll love: Not only is this product vegan, but it’s also packed with vitamins and plant proteins.

What you should consider: It works best with a base and top coat from the same line.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

