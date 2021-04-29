Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Gonzalez family denounces Alameda police custody death
Video
Moderna beefs up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing for 2021-22
‘Extreme drought’ expands across Bay Area
Video
Man falls from his RV, killed as vehicle runs him over in Nevada parking lot
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Kane’s 20th goal leads Sharks past Coyotes 4-2
Top Stories
49ers top draft prospects: An inside look from their high school coaches
NFL Draft 2021: Everything 49ers fans need to know
Video
Coyotes continue battle for playoff spot in rematch vs. Sharks
Sharks beat Coyotes 6-4 to snap eight-game losing streak
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Oral Care
The best bamboo toothbrush
Trending Stories
Hailed a hero: Teenager saves drowning man in Santa Cruz
Video
Berkeley police arrest suspect in hate crime investigation
Video
Bay Area rental rates on the rise
Video
Mario Gonzalez death: Attorney for Alameda officers shares their side
Video
Reopening status: San Francisco eyes yellow tier
Video