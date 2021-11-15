Scope mouthwash vs. Listerine mouthwash

Keep a separate cup just for mouthwash to help prevent getting a dried buildup of mouthwash around the cap of the bottle.

Is Scope or Listerine mouthwash best?

One of the best ways to improve oral hygiene is by incorporating mouthwash into a daily routine. There are several types, flavors and brands of mouthwash, however, Scope and Listerine stand out as two of the most popular. Both brands offer powerful flavors and solid cleaning ability, though each at different levels. Scope offers better breath freshening properties, while Listerine focuses more on killing bacteria and preventing gingivitis.

Both Scope and Listerine are available on Amazon. Scope products and Listerine products are relatively affordable, with almost all options from both brands costing between $5 to $15.

Scope mouthwash basics

Scope mouthwash pros

The largest advantage that Scope mouthwash holds over other competing brands is its breath freshening properties. Designed with a slightly less abrasive formula, Scope mouthwash is built specifically to kill germs that cause bad breath.

Additionally, because of the slightly weaker formula, Scope mouthwash can be used several times throughout the day. So, no worries if you’ve just eaten garlic—you can immediately rinse your mouth with Scope to eliminate any bad breath.

Scope mouthwash will also allow users to eat and drink other foods more quickly following a rinse without experiencing a heavy aftertaste.

Scope mouthwash cons

The biggest con for Scope is its relative lack of power when it comes to preventing periodontal disease and gingivitis. In comparison to some stronger mouthwashes such as Listerine, Scope mouthwash kills fewer bacteria and does not offer a similar cleaning ability.

Furthermore, Scope mouthwash does not have the same number of flavors. The brand only sells classic mint and peppermint options. Scope also does not currently have a mouthwash without alcohol available on Amazon or the Crest website. So, if you have a more sensitive mouth, you may not be able to handle Scope even with its relatively weaker formula.

Best Scope mouthwash products

The best Scope mouthwash is the Scope Outlast Peppermint Mouthwash. This mouthwash offers a slightly stronger product and a longer-lasting breath freshening ability. The product advertises a breath-freshening product meant to last five times longer than a conventional brand.

Another high-quality product from Scope is Crest Scope Classic Mouthwash. This is the original formula from the brand and still holds up as a great way to keep your breath fresh and kill germs throughout the day.

Listerine mouthwash basics

Listerine mouthwash pros

What Listerine does better than any other brand is to kill bacteria. The antiseptic formula helps kill bacteria associated with periodontal disease and gingivitis while users are left with a fresh, clean feeling in their mouth.

Listerine mouthwash also comes in several different flavors and formulas that specialize in different aspects of oral care. The variety allows you to pick and choose different Listerine mouthwash products that work best for your needs. The company now offers mouthwash that works for preventing cavities, whitening teeth, removing tartar, promoting healthier gums and more. For more sensitive users, Listerine even offers a large number of zero-alcohol options, including nearly all of the specialized formulas. Listerine also sells a mouthwash made exclusively of natural ingredients.

Listerine mouthwash cons

The biggest downfall of Listerine comes from its lack of breath-freshening capabilities. While it still does moderately freshen breath, Listerine is not recommended to be used more than twice a day. As a result, users cannot rinse after a meal with Listerine mouthwash to clear away fragrant smells. Using Listerine as a means to eliminate bad breath may actually lead to users having bad breath more often.

Additionally, the traditional Listerine flavors and formula may be too intense if you have a sensitive mouth. This powerful formula also lingers longer, leaving an aftertaste that may affect the next meal you eat. Furthermore, despite the many different flavors, most users still rate Scope mouthwash as having a more pleasant taste.

Best Listerine mouthwash products

One of the best Listerine mouthwash products available is Listerine Total Care Anticavity Mouthwash. Listerine Total Care provides the classic bacteria-killing power of regular Listerine mouthwash while also adding fluoride to help strengthen teeth and prevent cavities. The product comes in a fresh mint flavor.

Listerine also sells Listerine Ultraclean Zero Alcohol Tartar Control Mouthwash. This mouthwash still offers its highly effective bacteria-killing, but without the sting of alcohol. This mouthwash formula focuses more specifically on preventing the buildup of tartar for up to 24 hours.

Finally, Listerine Healthy White Vibrant Multi-Action Fluoride Mouthwash serves as a great option for both preventing cavities and removing stains from teeth. The sodium fluoride mixture helps to strengthen and whiten teeth simultaneously.

Should you get Scope mouthwash or Listerine mouthwash?

Both Scope and Listerine mouthwashes come with specific advantages and disadvantages. If you want to keep your breath fresh throughout the day, Scope mouthwash has a formula designed to kill bad breath germs. The less intense formula also allows you to rinse as many times as you want, making it a better product to keep you feeling fresh all day long.

In contrast, Listerine focuses instead on killing bacteria. As an antiseptic mouthwash, Listerine works better at preventing periodontal disease and gingivitis if used twice a day. Additionally, with different flavors and types, including formulas without alcohol, Listerine offers a much wider variety of products.

If you value more customized options as well as a larger focus on oral health, as opposed to breath, Listerine mouthwash is the right choice.

