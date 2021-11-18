Best facial steamer

Facial steaming is said to increase blood flow to the face, allowing for skin care products to more easily and deeply penetrate the skin.

Which facial steamers are best?

Moisturizing and cleansing your skin is important, but it’s also crucial to steam your face to help beautify your complexion. There are so many facial steamers out there for use at home. Using one is an affordable beauty treatment that is effective, safe and simple. The Panasonic Spa-Quality Facial Steamer is a first-class facial steamer and is a great addition to any daily beauty regimen.

What to know before you buy a facial steamer

Learn about the benefits of facial steaming

There are several benefits to using a facial steamer:

Flushes impurities from your pores

Plumps up wrinkles and fine lines

Increases blood flow to offer a healthy glow

Softens the layer of dead skin cells on your face and making it simpler to wash or exfoliate them away

Improves mild acne and softens blackheads, which makes them simpler to remove

Your skin will also be more receptive to facial treatments like moisturizers and serums after facial steaming. It’s also extremely relaxing and gives you something nice to do for yourself at the end of a long, hard day.

Understand how to use a facial steamer

It’s fairly easy to use a facial steamer. You simply need to wash your face with a gentle facial cleanser, remove all of your makeup and pat your face dry. Then fill up the reservoir with distilled water, turn the facial steamer on and wait for it to start creating mist. Hold the facial steamer a safe distance from your face, no closer than 8 inches away to reduce the risk of burns.

You can then steam your face for several minutes, about 3-5 minutes at first. Check your face every couple of minutes to make sure you’re not too flushed or swollen. After you’re done facial steaming, you can pat your face dry again and gently exfoliate your face to get rid of any impurities, including blackheads and dead skin. Apply the moisturizers and serums you want, then empty the reservoir of the steamer and allow the steamer to completely dry before putting it away.

Find a facial steamer that heats up fairly quickly

Some facial steamers begin creating mist within seconds, while other facial steamers take at least a few minutes. Look for a facial steamer that heats up fairly quickly if you are in a hurry.

What to look for in a quality facial steamer

Capacity

A good facial steam session can last up to 10 minutes. The average home facial steamer needs a reservoir capacity of at least 90 milliliters of water to work for 10 minutes. There are some steamers on the market with bigger reservoirs.

Adjustable steam direction

Some facial steamers have flowerlike spouts that enable you to adjust the direction of the steam or mist. Others have a flared bowl that fits fairly close to your face for a thorough treatment, but you can’t adjust the direction of the steam. This is purely a matter of what you prefer.

Microsteam

The top facial steamers mix an ultrasonic vaporizer with the heating element to create very fine water vapor, which penetrates your skin for improved results.

How much you can expect to spend on a facial steamer

Facial steamers range in price from about $20-$100, depending on the quality and features.

Facial steamer FAQ

How much do personal facial steamers cost?

A. Large professional facial steamers tend to be fairly expensive, usually costing up to $200, if not more. Small tabletop facial steamers meant for personal use cost about $25-$50.

Is steaming safe for all of the different skin types?

A. Facial steaming is safe for most individuals, but it can also lead to additional oil production, so it’s best to steam your face once per week or less if you already have fairly oily skin.

Those with extremely sensitive skin might react poorly to facial steaming, so they should keep their sessions fairly short and hold their faces farther away from the steaming device until they know how their skin will react.

How regularly should you steam your face?

A. People with dry skin shouldn’t steam their faces more than twice a week, while people with oily skin fare well with just one session per week.

What’s the best facial steamer to buy?

Top facial steamer

Panasonic Spa-Quality Facial Steamer

What you need to know: This facial steamer from Panasonic is a spalike quality model that will deep clean your skin within minutes.

What you’ll love: This steamer has a nozzle that is meant to evenly distribute steam and has a solid construction. It is also portable and comes with extremely fine steam for a deep and quick clean.

What you should consider: You can’t easily make a warranty claim or use this facial steamer with essential oils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top facial steamer for the money

DIOZO Facial Steamer

What you need to know: This facial steamer comes with multiple tools and an adorable headband to address all of your skin care needs.

What you’ll love: It features four different tools to remove the kitten headband and other headbands. It also includes an automatic turnoff feature when it’s out of water. There is also a strong mist coming from the facial steamer within about eight minutes.

What you should consider: This facial steamer heats up fairly quickly, which might lead to some safety issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KINGA Home Facial Spa

What you need to know: This reliable facial steamer from KINGA moisturizes your skin without being too difficult to handle.

What you’ll love: It automatically shuts off when it’s out of water and generates steam within 30 seconds. This portable and lightweight facial steamer also humidifies the room or hydrates your face.

What you should consider: This facial steamer has a slight fragrance reported during the first few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.