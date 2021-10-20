Best makeup remover cloth

When makeup remover cloths are damp, the weave of the fabric lifts the makeup off your face without smearing it around, so you don’t need any cleanser.

Which makeup remover cloth is best?

Whether you only wear a little lip balm and mascara when you step outside or you wear a full face of makeup on a daily basis, removing your makeup can be a multi-step process. But makeup remover wipes and cloths are a fast, easy solution to the makeup removal process.

Makeup remover cloths are washcloth-like products that have a lot of soft fibers. When these cloths are damp, the weave of the fabric magically lifts the makeup off your face without smearing the makeup around, so you don’t need any cleanser. A great option is the Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths.

What to know before you buy a makeup remover cloth

Reusable vs. disposable cloths

Makeup remover cloths tend to be reusable, while makeup remover wipes are usually disposable. There are pros and cons to each type. For example, makeup remover cloths are machine washable, environmentally friendly, cost effective, non-irritating, gently exfoliating and deep cleaning. On the other hand, wipes are hygienic, travel friendly, workout-ready and hassle-free.

Right size and shape for you

Makeup remover cloths usually differ in size from about 4-by-5 inches to 12-by-12 inches. Larger cloths tend to last longer before they need to be washed. Cloths also usually come in either a square or rectangular shape, but there are some mitts out there that offer more targeted control.

On the go

Makeup remover wipes are also a great option to take when you’re out and about. For example, you can take wipes to the gym to remove all of the sweat on your face after a draining workout. At the end of the day, you can use makeup remover wipes to remove makeup, soothe and hydrate your skin, exfoliate and cleanse. Many makeup remover wipes also come in travel-friendly packages that you can put in your purse or carry-on bag.

What to look for in a quality makeup remover cloth

Material

Most makeup remover cloths are composed of synthetic fibers — usually polyester — which are less prone to bacterial growth than cotton. Microfiber cloths tend to be less soft than the cloths designed for makeup removal, but they are typically more exfoliating.

Micellar water

Many makeup remover wipes feature micellar water, which helps draw out oil, dirt and impurities without overdrying your skin.

Beneficial qualities

There are many makeup remover cloths out there that have soothing, hydrating or exfoliating qualities. Look for the cloths that will work best for you and your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a makeup remover cloth

Makeup remover cloths and wipes start around $5-$9 for a 30-count package, while individually wrapped cloths and wipes you would find at a boutique hotel or spa can cost up to $40 for the same number. You can also find packages with 25-30 high-quality, feature-packed makeup remover wipes for about $12-$20.

Makeup remover cloth FAQ

Can you really remove long-wearing or waterproof mascara with a makeup remover cloth?

A. Yes, you can remove waterproof or long-wearing mascara with makeup remover cloths or wipes. Wipes will remove your long-wearing and waterproof eye makeup much easier and faster than cloths, but you can still use makeup remover cloths with a little extra tugging and rubbing. If you find it difficult to remove your eye makeup with a makeup remover cloth, just apply a little extra eye makeup remover to the cloth.

What are your options for makeup remover cloths if you try to only use green, nontoxic beauty products?

A. Makeup remover cloths don’t include any harsh chemicals, so they are your best option when it comes to green and non-toxic beauty products for removing makeup. You can also find makeup remover wipes that are advertised as free of harmful chemicals like phenoxyethanol or parabens. You should search for makeup remover wipes or cloths that feature plant-based ingredients and are free of fragrance and dye, since those tend to be less toxic than other options.

What type of makeup remover cloths should you use for acne-prone skin?

A. Using makeup remover cloths or wipes of any kind will reduce your acne, especially if you use them before and after a sweaty workout. Make sure to find makeup remover wipes that are advertised as oil-free. Also, keep in mind that makeup remover wipes with micellar water might not be cleansing enough if you have oily and acne-prone skin, so you should look for wipes that are marketed as clarifying instead of hydrating.

What’s the best makeup remover cloth to buy?

Top makeup remover cloth

Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths

What you need to know: These makeup remover cloths from Koh Gen Do use premium ingredients that nourish your skin.

What you’ll love: These soothing and refreshing makeup remover cloths leave a pleasant smell with light notes of ginger, rosemary and mint. They are also infused with lactic acid and lift off your makeup without irritating or stripping your skin.

What you should consider: These makeup remover cloths are fairly large and can be cut in half.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top makeup remover cloth for the money

Danielle Enterprises Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Cloths

What you need to know: These travel-friendly and affordable makeup remover cloths are gentle enough for people with sensitive skin to use.

What you’ll love: These budgetfriendly Danielle Enterprises makeup remover cloths come in a set of four and gently buff away your makeup, including any waterproof makeup you might be wearing.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that these makeup remover cloths might need a little extra scrubbing to remove highly pigmented makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

La Fresh Travel Lite Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes

What you need to know: These large makeup remover cloths from La Fresh are silky, non-greasy and perfect for those with sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: These La Fresh makeup remover cloths include vitamin E and other excellent ingredients. They are also biodegradable, not tested on animals, TSA-approved for carry-on bags and individually wrapped so that they don’t dry out.

What you should consider: Some customers reported a strong and unpleasant smell in these makeup remover cloths.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.