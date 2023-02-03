Which NuFace product is best?

NuFace is a brand that creates skin care products and devices. Its most popular products are facial toning devices that use microcurrents to send tiny pulses of electricity into your skin, defining the muscles and giving you a lifted appearance. Originally a cosmetic procedure that had to be done by an aesthetician or dermatologist, NuFace devices can be easily used at home with similar results and at a cost-friendly price. Their best product, the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device, contours your skin and leaves you looking toned and fresh.

What to know before you buy a NuFace product

Microcurrent technology

NuFace devices use low microcurrent voltage similar to natural electric currents in the body and are safe and painless on the skin. Microcurrents increase cell activity by stimulating blood circulation and collagen production in the skin. It is also a noninvasive therapy that leads to a firm and toned appearance.

Skin condition

NuFace devices can be safely used if you have acne or acne scars. The microcurrents stimulate cell regeneration, which boosts the natural healing process of your skin. It should be complemented with other products that target your particular skin concerns such as cleansers for acne-prone skin.

However, NuFace devices should not be used on any open wounds as that might further aggravate your skin. It is best to treat the wound first before using a NuFace device.

Skin prep

You should prep your skin before using any NuFace device to avoid irritation. Start by cleansing your skin with an oil-free cleanser and then use a NuFace primer; you are now ready to use your device. The primer is important as it acts as a conductor for the currents.

After using your NuFace device, you can then go ahead with your regular skin care routine. However, the products you use should be oil-free, as this will not interfere with the currents and will make the results on your skin last longer.

What to look for in a quality NuFace product

Battery life

NuFace devices are rechargeable and come with USB chargers and charging cradles. Once fully charged, the battery of your device can last for up to two weeks, allowing you to use it for about 20 minutes daily without the need to recharge. For the first charge, it is important to charge your device for up to 12 uninterrupted hours to strengthen the battery life. Additionally, when the device is not in use, it should always sit on the charging cradle, as this protects it from damage.

Attachments

Some NuFace devices come with provisions for additional attachments that you can use to switch up your microcurrent therapy sessions. For instance, you can purchase the NuFace trinity device with a wrinkle-reducer attachment set that specifically targets wrinkles. That way, you can use the regular attachment it comes with, or you can remove it and use the wrinkle-reducer attachment, depending on your skin needs.

Results

According to NuFace, you will get instant results that sculpt your face in whatever way you desire. For these results to be long-lasting, however, you have to use NuFace consistently, as the results diminish once you stop using the products.

How much you can expect to spend on NuFace products

NuFace products cost $20-$400, depending on the size and type of product.

NuFace product FAQ

Should I use NuFace every day?

A. To begin, you should use it five days a week for the first 60 days, then you can reduce it to three to four times a week.

Can I use aloe vera as a substitute for NuFace gel primer?

A. Yes, you can use aloe vera or ultrasound gels with hyaluronic acid as an alternative conductive serum.

Can I use NuFace over moles or birthmarks?

A. Yes. It is safe to be used over stretch marks, moles and birthmarks.

What’s the best NuFace product to buy?

Top NuFace product

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device

What you need to know: This is a device designed to specifically train and sculpt the muscles on your face.

What you’ll love: It is a multifunctional device that has an interchangeable compartment that allows you to exchange the attachments for other microcurrent treatments. It can also be used on the skin around your eyes and lips to visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

What you should consider: Some people consider this to be on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top NuFace product for the money

NuFace Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator

What you need to know: This is a leave-on conductive activator gel to be used with your NuFace devices.

What you’ll love: It has a hydrating formula that leaves your skin moisturized for up to 24 hours. This activates your skin with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients that give a cushioning effect, leaving your skin feeling soft and healthy. It also comes with a pump for easy application and is suitable for all skin types.

What you should consider: It dries off quickly and may have to be reapplied frequently while using your NuFace device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

NuFace Body Toning Device

What you need to know: This is a skin toning device that can be used all over the body.

What you’ll love: It is designed with multiple round points that massage as well as stimulate blood circulation. It also helps to smooth away the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving skin a toned outline and an invigorated, healthy look.

What you should consider: It is designed to be used on the body and may be too harsh to use on your face.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

