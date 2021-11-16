Cereal dispensers make it easy for kids to get their own breakfast in the morning without spilling cereal all over the counter.

Which cereal dispenser is best?

If you’re looking for a more sanitary and efficient way to store and dispense breakfast cereals, consider purchasing a cereal dispenser for your home or office. Quickly and easily releasing your favorite flakes or hoops with little mess, cereal dispensers are great for home use, offices and commercial ventures. The key is finding the best cereal dispenser to meet your needs.

When deciding which cereal dispenser to purchase, think about who will be using the cereal dispenser and the environment. For example, depending on your household or office size, you may opt for a cereal dispenser with a higher capacity or more canisters. If you’re looking for a large cereal dispenser that’s great for household use, consider the OXO Good Grips Countertop Cereal Dispenser.

What to know before you buy a cereal dispenser

Cereal keeper vs. cereal dispenser

It’s easy to get confused between cereal keepers and cereal dispensers. Cereal keepers are tall food storage containers that usually have a flip-up lid that allows a person to easily pour their cereal into a bowl. Cereal dispensers, on the other hand, dispense cereal directly into your bowl by pressing a lever or twisting a knob — no pouring required. They’re ideal for households with children, anyone who finds it challenging to pour cereal or people who want to save time and avoid making a mess.

Capacity

When choosing a cereal dispenser, consider the capacity of the canister that stores the cereal. Some cereal dispensers have relatively compact canisters that fit one small box of cereal, while others have extra-large canisters that can fit multiple boxes. Smaller canisters are ideal for average households, while larger ones avoid regular refills and are practical for large households, offices or commercial use.

Number of canisters

Some cereal dispensers have just one canister, while others can have anywhere from two to five. Models with multiple canisters allow you to have more than one type of cereal ready to dispense at any given time. This is ideal for households or offices in which everyone likes a different type of cereal as they allow for more variety to be available at all times.

What to look for in a quality cereal dispenser

Ease of use

Cereal dispensers can make breakfast time easier, which is a major selling point, so it’s important that they are not difficult to use. Look for a model with a simple dispensing mechanism that is easy for each person in your household or office. Most dispense cereal with the press of a lever or the twist of a knob.

Crumb tray

Crumbs can fall loose when you dispense cereal, creating a mess at the base of the dispenser or on your countertop. Some models feature a removable crumb tray, so you can easily rinse away any crumbs that fall out of the dispenser.

No-crush release mechanism

Some cereal dispensers can crush delicate cereals as they release them. If you like flaked cereals or others that are easy to crush, look for a model with a no-crush dispensing mechanism.

Durability

If you’re buying a cereal dispenser for home use, it will probably only get used a handful of times a day at most, so any model of decent quality should be adequate. If you’re buying for commercial use — such as for a breakfast buffet at a hotel or B&B, for example — or for use in an office, your cereal dispenser will likely be used by more people more often. In this case, opt for an extra durable model with metal components rather than plastic ones.

How much you can expect to spend on a cereal dispenser

The most affordable single cereal dispensers start at around $15, while commercial-grade models with three to four canisters can cost as much as $150.

Cereal dispenser FAQ

Does cereal stay fresh in a cereal dispenser?

A. Yes, if you choose a quality cereal dispenser, it will keep your cereal fresh. Although they’re designed to dispense cereal, most also have an airtight seal to lock in the freshness and avoid staleness. A decent cereal dispenser will keep your cereal fresh for 30 days or more, which is ideal if you live alone or don’t go through a huge amount of cereal very frequently.

How do you clean a cereal dispenser?

A. Ideally, you should clean your cereal dispenser before refilling it. You should be able to remove the canister from the base of the cereal dispenser, at which point, you can wash it by hand with hot water and dish soap. Although some cereal dispensers are listed as dishwasher safe, you should wash them by hand to avoid warping or damage to the seal. Make sure to thoroughly dry inside the canister before replacing and refilling it, or you’ll be left with soggy cereal. Also, use hot soapy water to clean the exterior of the base to ensure the touchpoints are hygienic.

What’s the best cereal dispenser to buy?

Top cereal dispenser

OXO Good Grips Countertop Cereal Dispenser

What you need to know: This is a reliable and durable cereal dispenser that’s ideal for home use.

What you’ll love: The canister has a large 5.5-quart capacity and an airtight seal to keep your cereal fresh for weeks. It’s easy to operate with a simple lever that you press to release cereal. The release mechanism is specially designed to avoid crushing cereal.

What you should consider: When users push the lever too fast, it can dispense too much cereal at once.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top cereal dispenser for the money

Zevro Compact Dry Food Dispenser

What you need to know: This is a compact cereal dispenser that is perfect for small to average-sized households.

What you’ll love: You can choose between a single dispenser or a dual dispenser. The 17.5-ounce capacity is ideal for households that don’t go through cereal quickly. This model keeps cereal fresh for up to 45 days.

What you should consider: Some more delicate cereals can get crushed in the dispensing process.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Honey-Can-Do Pro Model Dispenser

What you need to know: This commercial-grade metal cereal dispenser offers single and double options.

What you’ll love: This dispenser is durable enough for office and commercial use. It’s easy to operate and dispenses 1 ounce with each twist. This model can also dispense other dry foods.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have a removable crumb tray.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

