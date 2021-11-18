Best Frigidaire mini fridge

Frigidaire mini fridges can be fairly light or heavy enough to require multiple people or special equipment to move. Always check the product listing and consider the result when shopping for a Frigidaire mini fridge.

Which Frigidaire mini fridges are best?

In 1916, Frigidaire was the first company to produce a self-contained refrigerator. It was so synonymous with refrigeration that Frigidaire was used as a catch-all term for any refrigerator for many years after its development.

Today, Frigidaire isn’t as widely utilized for main refrigeration, but they still make an excellent and especially gorgeous retro mini fridge — this Frigidaire Retro Bar Fridge Refrigerator with Side Bottle Opener. This Frigidaire mini fridge is spacious enough to hold plenty of goods and looks great doing it.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire mini fridge

Style

Frigidaire mini fridges come in one of three styles: desktop, cube or beverage.

Desktop: This is the smallest size of Frigidaire mini fridge, typically only large enough to hold a maximum of six 12-ounce cans. They’re popular picks for cubicles and other small office spaces. They’re also widely used for storing cosmetics that must remain chilled.

Location restrictions

This is mainly a consideration for those intending to purchase a Frigidaire mini fridge for a dorm room. You’ll need to check with your college, as some impose restrictions on how large a mini fridge you can bring, and they may restrict usage to those mini fridges that are Energy Star compliant. Failure to adhere to these restrictions could result in losing your mini fridge or paying fines.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire mini fridge

Reversible doors

If you have limited storage space for placing a Frigidaire mini fridge, look for a model that has reversible doors. Reversible doors allow you to attach the hinges to either side of the Frigidaire mini fridge, so the door can swing to the left or the right. This opens up a great deal of design space for your intended room and can help it fit into small or tight spaces.

Door depth

Frigidaire mini fridges have variable amounts of storage in their doors, from none at all to holding up to half-gallon jugs of milk, tea and juice. If you’re trying to maximize your storage or intend on storing large drinks, check the specifications and user reviews to ensure the door has the storage you need.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire mini fridge

Frigidaire mini fridges are far more affordable than any full-size refrigerator, as most average-size, 1.6 cubic foot Frigidaire mini fridges cost around $100-$150. Larger 3.2-cubic-foot Frigidaire mini fridges can cost $150-$300. Small desktop Frigidaire mini fridges that hold about six 12-ounce cans can cost as little as $50.

Frigidaire mini fridge FAQ

Where are Frigidaire mini fridges used the most?

A. By far the most common location for a Frigidaire mini fridge is a dorm room, as the size is perfect for not taking up much space while still keeping some drinks and snacks nice and cold. Other common locations for a Frigidaire mini fridge include home bars (especially Frigidaire mini fridges with bottle openers) and entertainment rooms.

Are there any negatives to using a Frigidaire mini fridge?

A. The biggest drawback to using a Frigidaire mini fridge is their poor energy efficiency. Compared to a standard refrigerator, a Frigidaire mini fridge chews through energy, despite failing to reach the same low temperatures as a standard refrigerator. This is why they’re typically used for drinks and snacks rather than serious storage.

What’s the best Frigidaire mini fridge to buy?

Top Frigidaire mini fridge

Frigidaire Retro Bar Fridge Refrigerator with Side Bottle Opener

What you need to know: This gorgeous and retro-designed Frigidaire mini fridge is an unbeatable addition to a home bar, bachelor pad, entertainment room or anywhere else.

What you’ll love: This Frigidaire mini fridge is available in seven color options and is large enough to store bottles of all shapes and sizes. The shelving is adjustable or fully removable. A can dispenser makes loading and grabbing 12-ounce cans easy.

What you should consider: Alternate color options can almost double the cost depending on the selection. Some consumers reported this Frigidaire mini fridge arrived damaged.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top Frigidaire mini fridge for the money

Frigidaire EFMIS151 Mini Fridge

What you need to know: This desktop Frigidaire mini fridge is an excellent addition to an office space and is particularly good for keeping cosmetic products cold.

What you’ll love: This Frigidaire mini fridge is available in three bright pastel colors or black. A Bluetooth speaker in the door adds an extra touch of function to your space. The temperature can easily be adjusted to your liking or requirements.

What you should consider: This Frigidaire mini fridge can only hold roughly one six-pack of 12-ounce canned beverages and isn’t available in larger sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Frigidaire EFR107 Compact Dorm Fridge with Dry Erase Board

What you need to know: This model is a more modern and function over fashion Frigidaire mini fridge that’s particularly good for use in dorm rooms.

What you’ll love: The dry-erase surface is an excellent addition to dorm life, allowing a clean and easy method of leaving notes or sectioning off portions and items in the fridge by person. The bottle opener on the side is perfect for cracking open a cold one.

What you should consider: You’ll need to purchase dry-erase markers and erasers separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews.

