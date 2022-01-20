Best kitchen canister

Joseph Joseph’s kitchen canisters come with an innovative stand that lets you access any piece regardless of its position.

Which kitchen canisters are best?

More people are looking beyond containers and glassware to store their food. Canisters have become more popular and are a stylish way to keep your baking essentials, pastas, cereal and even rice fresh and organized. If you need a canister that is easy to use and is designed with home cooks in mind, the OXO Good Grips POP Container Set is a great option that is available at many different stores.

What to know before you buy food canisters

Kitchen canisters are mostly for dry goods

While some kitchen canisters can go in the freezer or fridge, most options you will find on the market are meant to store dry food like flour, sugar, pasta, rice and more. If you were to put a liquid in some canisters they might leak, despite the seal. Some models can double as dry and wet food storage, but make sure to check product specifications before buying.

Different brands make different sizes/models

It is best to stick with one brand when stocking your kitchen with canisters. A flour holder from one brand might have a different capacity than another brand’s model. Additionally, not all brands make the same size canister, so if you buy a few different brands, they might not stack or fit together.

See-through materials are good for staying organized

Clear canisters might not be the most stylish, but many cooks are attracted to them because they help them stay organized. See-through canisters help you quickly take stock of what is running low in your kitchen. This will help you keep your pantry stocked and prevent overbuying, saving you money and time.

What to look for in quality kitchen canisters

Airtight seal

A kitchen canister with an airtight seal will keep your food fresher for longer and keep food from spilling out if you ever drop it. Most lids have some type of silicone gasket that acts as a seal. This type of lid, while great for keeping food fresh, can trap moisture and odors over time, so make sure you are choosing a canister that is easy to clean and dry. Additionally, some canisters on the market boast having an airtight seal, but upon closer inspection, users find it doesn’t work as intended, so read reviews and product information carefully.

Size and fit

Since canisters are not made in universal sizes, it is important to check the quantities of your dry goods before buying canisters to put them in. Not all larger canisters can hold a full standard bag of flour. Plus, the opening might be too narrow for your favorite scoop, so check sizes and capacities carefully before buying.

Durable plastic or glass

The best canisters are made of durable and even shatter-proof materials. Most canisters are made of plastic, but if you prefer storing food in glass, consider buying canisters made of more durable borosilicate glass. This material makes them less likely to shatter when dropped.

How much you can expect to spend on kitchen canisters

Kitchen canisters can be bought one piece at a time or in a set of up to 20 pieces. You can expect to spend $30-$100 for a set of six to eight canisters.

Kitchen canisters FAQ

Why do you need kitchen canisters?

A. Kitchen canisters will keep your dry goods fresher, but many cooks are turning to them for organization as well. Stackable and see-through canisters can help you keep stock of what you have in the kitchen. Additionally, canisters can also make your countertops look less cluttered.

Is it better to store food in glass or plastic?

A. Some people turn to glass because they are worried about the chemicals in plastics. However, most plastics used in canisters are BPA-free, meaning you don’t need to worry about toxic chemicals leaching into your food.

What are the best kitchen canisters to buy?

Top kitchen canister

OXO Good Grips POP container set

What you need to know: This stackable canister set will keep dry goods, especially baking ingredients, fresh with an airtight seal that can be activated with a push of a button.

What you’ll love: This set is available in seven-, eight-, and 10-piece versions. The 4-quart canisters come with 1/2 cup scoops that easily nestle under the lid. Additionally, the 1-quart canister has a saver that will help keep your brown sugar soft.

What you should consider: Some reviews say that the seal is not always airtight. Also, these canisters should never be carried by the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sur la table and Wayfair

Top kitchen canister for money

Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization and Food Storage Containers

What you need to know: Rubbermaid canisters are durable and freezer-safe, making them perfect for the cook who needs multipurpose canisters in their kitchen.

What you’ll love: The durable plastic in these canisters makes them shatter-proof, dishwasher-safe and odor-resistant. In addition, some reviewers say you can hear the lid sealing when you snap it shut, giving you peace of mind that your food will stay fresh.

What you should consider: While there are a wide variety of sets available, none of them come with a scoop, leveler or brown sugar saver like some other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joseph Joseph Podium 100 Dry Food Storage Container Set with Stand

What you need to know: These round canisters are perfect for stylishly storing dry goods on your countertop and are made of a borosilicate glass, making them perfect for the cook who wants a non-plastic option to store their food in.

What you’ll love: Joseph Joseph has created a no-slip stand that lets you access any container, regardless of its position. Also, the lids are coated in stainless steel and have an airtight seal, so your food will stay fresh.

What you should consider: These canisters are not large enough to store flour or sugar and it is hard to buy them separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

