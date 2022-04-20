Which space saver bags are best?

Space saver bags are among the best storage options for those who don’t have enough space for their clothing. With just a few large bags, you can take a bursting closet and fit it inside a handful of drawers. They also make packing for extended trips easier, letting you take weeks’ worth of clothes in the same suitcase.

The best space saver bags are SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags. They come in packs of eight, 12, 15 or 20 with a variety of different-sized bags, plus a hand pump for on-the-go vacuuming.

What to know before you buy space saver bags

Long-term vs. short-term bags

Long- and short-term space saver bags may look the same, but they have two key differences: size and thickness. Short-term bags tend to be smaller and thinner, as they’re usually used for compacted traveling. Long-term bags are larger and much thicker, so they’re better able to resist damage and can fit everything you need to pack away.

Vacuum styles

There are three ways to remove air from your space saver bags:

Vacuum cleaner: This is the most common method, accomplished by using the tube most vacuums have. It’s the fastest and easiest, but the power behind the simplicity can damage delicate items by sucking out too much air too quickly.

This is the most common method, accomplished by using the tube most vacuums have. It’s the fastest and easiest, but the power behind the simplicity can damage delicate items by sucking out too much air too quickly. Hand pump: While not as efficient as vacuuming, hand pumps are perfect for storing delicate items, as you can finely tune the level of compression you apply to the bag. They’re also good for travel, as you can reseal your bags for the return trip.

While not as efficient as vacuuming, hand pumps are perfect for storing delicate items, as you can finely tune the level of compression you apply to the bag. They’re also good for travel, as you can reseal your bags for the return trip. Compression: Technically, this is a special kind of space saver bag with a one-way valve that expels air as you roll up your sealed items. They’re designed specifically for short-term storage of clothing during travel.

Bag size

Space saver bags come in sizes small enough for underwear or large enough for a comforter. It’s always best to overestimate when shopping for bag size so you avoid overstuffing.

What to look for in quality space saver bags

Zipper seals

Space saver bags are usually single- or double-zipper sealed. Double-zipper seals are tighter and more reliable and should be prioritized.

Valves and caps

The valve is the location you affix your vacuum or hand pump to pull the air out of the bag. It’s one-way and can have one to three seals, with more seals being more reliable. Most valves also have snap-on caps as a security measure against valve failures.

How much you can expect to spend on space saver bags

Most space saver bags come in packs of similar cost but with different quantities and sizes of bags, so it’s best to look at the per-bag cost. The best bags typically cost $5-plus, while the most affordable cost roughly $2.50. Most bags cost $3-$4.

Space saver bags FAQ

Can a damaged space saver bag be fixed?

A. If the damage is small enough and you can find it, it’s possible. Duct tape should be enough to seal the hole. A large tear likely can’t be fixed, however.

To find a small hole, you can try one of two methods. The first is to inflate the bag and locate the hole by the hissing sound it makes as air escapes. The second is to inflate it, submerge it in water and look for the bubbles. If you try the submersion method, make sure the bag is completely dry before using it again — otherwise, mold and mildew can grow inside it once it’s vacuum-sealed.

Can down/feather-stuffed items be stored in a space saver bag?

A. Yes, though it isn’t recommended. Down and feathers trap air inside them, which is how they stay fluffy and warm. Compressing them in a space saver bag can remove all of this air, and it’s all but assured that they will never re-fluff to the same levels. If storage is absolutely necessary, try to remove only half of the air from the bag.

What are the best space saver bags to buy?

Top space saver bags

SpaceSaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags

What you need to know: Each package includes a variety of sizes to cover all your bases.

What you’ll love: Each package comes with varying amounts of small, medium, large and jumbo-sized bags, all of which have double-zipper seals and triple-sealed turbo valves. The bags are great for both long- and short-term storage and especially for travel, thanks to the included hand pump.

What you should consider: The largest bags need to be carefully stuffed and vacuumed, as they tend to inflate if overstuffed. Some consumers had issues with the zippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top space saver bags for the money

Simple Houseware Vacuum Storage Space Saver Bags

What you need to know: These bag-only packages are good for those who already have a vacuum system.

What you’ll love: Five bag size and capacity combinations are available, including a five-pack of extra-large bags and a 15-pack containing four medium, four large, five extra-large and two jumbo-sized bags. The bags have double-zipper seals and valves that are compatible with most vacuums.

What you should consider: Some purchasers had issues with the bags slowly re-inflating after a short time, while others had problems with bad zipper seals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Space Max Premium Space Saver Vacuum Storage Bags

What you need to know: These vacuum storage bags are perfect for those who won’t be using them often.

What you’ll love: You can buy six bags of the same size — small, medium, large or jumbo, or a variety pack that contains two mediums, two larges and two jumbos. A small travel pump is included in each package. The bags have double-zipper and triple-seal enclosures.

What you should consider: Repeated use can wear down the valves until they eventually develop leaks. Some users had issues, claiming replacements under the lifetime guarantee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

