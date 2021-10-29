Revlon was founded in New York in 1932, and the company’s first product was colored nail enamel.

Which Revlon hair dryers are best?

Revlon has been a trusted beauty and personal care brand for many years and excels in the creation of quality hair dryers. Regardless of your hairstyle, it is important to look for a hair dryer that does not damage your hair. In pursuit of the best Revlon hair dryer, consider the wattage, the materials it’s built from, and if it features different heat settings. Some hair dryers come with attachments that allow you to smooth, straighten or curl your hair at the same time that you dry it.

If you are looking for a Revlon hair dryer that allows you to dry your hair while styling with various heat settings, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Brush is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Revlon hair dryer

Wattage rating

Before purchasing a Revlon hair dryer, consider the wattage or the amount of power that it features. The higher the power, the less time it takes you to dry your hair. A hair dryer with wattage running from 1,200 to 2,000 watts is ideal. Those with thicker hair will want to look for an option with higher wattage, and those with thin hair should look for less wattage for best hair maintenance.

Heating element

When purchasing a Revlon hair dryer, consider what its heating element is made from. Hair dryer heating elements are most commonly made from titanium and ceramic. Revlon’s lineup includes hair dryers that use these and other materials.

Titanium: Hair dryers that use titanium in their heating elements work to quickly dry the hair with even heat while smoothing the hair. It is not a recommended option for those with dry, damaged or thin hair, as the quick heat flow can cause more damage to these hair types. These hair dryers are also lightweight and portable.

Hair dryers that use titanium in their heating elements work to quickly dry the hair with even heat while smoothing the hair. It is not a recommended option for those with dry, damaged or thin hair, as the quick heat flow can cause more damage to these hair types. These hair dryers are also lightweight and portable. Ceramic: Hair dryers that use ceramic materials are trusted for hair that is dry, damaged and color-treated, due to the way it is gently able to dry hair. Many ceramic hair dryers feature infrared technology that works to dry the hair from the inside, allowing for a safer dry. Much like titanium hair dryers, it allows for even heat flow. These hair dryers are the heaviest of all of the options but can still be portable depending on their size.

Heat control

Before purchasing a Revlon hair dryer, consider its options for heat control. A good Revlon hair dryer will feature a cold shot button that allows you to dry your hair with cool air. Other options that should be available on a hair dryer are warm and hot. Drying the hair on the highest heat setting will dry it quickly but can cause more damage than if you were to dry it more slowly using the warm heating option.

What to look for in a quality Revlon hair dryer

Portability

A quality Revlon hair dryer will be portable or will include a carrying bag. For those seeking a hair dryer that can fit in their purse, Revlon also makes travel-sized hair dryers.

Attachments

A good hair dryer will come with multiple attachments for various hairstyles.

Concentrator: A hair concentrator will feature flat edges and will attach to the end of the dryer to smooth out the hair with concentrated air and heat flow. This will reduce frizz and allow the user to make the hair straighter.

A hair concentrator will feature flat edges and will attach to the end of the dryer to smooth out the hair with concentrated air and heat flow. This will reduce frizz and allow the user to make the hair straighter. Diffuser: A diffuser is a bowl-shaped object with dull spikes that attaches to the end of a hair dryer to coil curly hair and give it bounce and shine. Some Revlon hair dryers allow you to connect a brush attachment to curl or straighten your hair while brushing it out, reducing frizz and smoothing the hair.

Infrared technology

The popularity of infrared hair dryers is growing due to the benefits that they bring to the hair. This technology uses a red light with longer heat waves to dry hair from the inside out. This method is gentle on hair and is often preferred for those who have damaged or color-treated hair. Revlon offers several hair dryers that use infrared technology.

How much you can expect to spend on a Revlon hair dryer

Users can expect to spend anywhere from $13-$70 on a Revlon hair dryer. A hair dryer that is large and features multiple accessories and the best drying benefits will be priced higher.

Revlon hair dryer FAQ

What is an ionic hair dryer?

A. An ionic hair dryer works to dry the hair quickly with a negative ion charge. This type of dryer is praised for the way that it seals off the hair and makes it smooth, but there are a few drawbacks to using this style of a hair dryer. They are not safe for prolonged use, as they have been known to cause damage to hair by producing an electromagnetic field around the hair when drying. This also makes it harder to style the hair.

What is a hair dryer brush?

A. A hair dryer brush allows you to brush out your hair while drying at the same time. Heat is produced through vents around the brush when styling so that users have greater control of styling techniques. For example, if you are looking to curl the hair, you can simply change the direction in which you move the brush and twirl it for a lasting curl effect while drying. This style of hair dryer typically comes with an assortment of attachments for brush options.

What’s the best Revlon hair dryer to buy?

Top Revlon hair dryer

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Brush

What you need to know: This hair dryer features a safe amount of wattage and makes styling your hair easier in conjunction with drying.

What you’ll love: This hair dryer features three heat and speed settings and includes a cold option. The bristles work to prevent the hair from tangling, and the hair dryer itself is compact and can be easily stored on the go.

What you should consider: The head of this hair dryer is not detachable and requires frequent cleaning.

Where to buy: Amazon, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Revlon hair dryer for the money

Revlon 1875W Turbo Hair Dryer

What you need to know: This hair dryer comes with an option for a turbo speed dry. It also features a cold shot button so that users do not have to use heat when drying their hair.

What you’ll love: It features a three-speed hair drying setting with two options for heat control (not including the cold shot option). Its heating element is coated with ceramic.

What you should consider: This hair dryer comes in one color, and its wattage rating may be too high for those with thin or naturally dry hair.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Revlon 1875W Infrared Hair Dryer

What you need to know: This Revlon hair dryer uses infrared technology to safely dry the hair from the inside out. It is best used for those with dry and frizzy hair to smooth out the hair while preventing damage.

What you’ll love: It features two heat and speed settings and includes a cool airflow option. This hair dryer comes with a concentrator and a diffuser to smooth out the hair or increase natural curl when desired.

What you should consider: The wattage of this hair dryer can change depending on the location that the hair dryer is used.

Where to buy: Amazon

