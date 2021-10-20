Best women’s electric shaver

For the closest shave, hold your electric shaver at a 90-degree angle against your skin as you move it over your body. It can capture more hair in that position.

Which women’s electric shaver is best?

Getting rid of unwanted hair can be tricky, especially when you’re tackling large areas such as your legs or hard-to-reach spots like your underarms. If you want to avoid the nicks that come with shaving or the pain involved in waxing, a women’s electric shaver is your best bet.

A women’s electric shaver works like disposable razors do, but it typically doesn’t cause as much irritation and isn’t as likely to cut your skin. Electric shavers can still provide a close shave, though — and you don’t even need any shaving cream or gel to get it done. If you’re looking for an extremely user-friendly women’s electric shaver, the Conair Ladies Dual Foil Rechargeable Shaver is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a women’s electric shaver

Benefits

Disposable razors provide a close shave and pack easily in your gym bag or carry-on bag for trips. However, they require shaving cream or gel to use and are much more likely to leave you with razor burn, nicks, cuts and other irritations. You also have to replace disposable razors after every few uses, which means they create a great deal of waste and can put a strain on your wallet.

A women’s electric shaver may not provide as close a shave as a disposable razor, but it’s not as prone to causing razor burn and other irritations for your skin. While you’ll pay more upfront for a women’s electric shaver, it can save you money in the long run because you won’t have to keep buying replacement razors. Best of all, you don’t need shaving cream or gel to use an electric shaver. In fact, you don’t even have to wet your skin before shaving with an electric shaver.

Type

Most women’s electric shavers are foil shavers, featuring several rotating blades housed beneath a thin piece of metal mesh. When the shaver moves over your skin, the hairs pass through the mesh and are cut. They provide a relatively close shave.

Some women’s electric shavers are rotary shavers, although this type is more common among men’s electric razors. These shavers feature three to five round heads that cover the rotating blades. The heads are slightly flexible, so they move easily over curved areas of the body and other contours. Rotary shavers generally don’t provide as close a shave as foil models.

Corded vs. cordless

Some women’s electric shavers have a cord. That limits the locations where you can use the shaver. They don’t require any batteries or charging, though, and won’t run out of power in the middle of shaving.

Cordless shavers run on batteries, so you can use one anywhere you like. However, remember to keep its rechargeable battery charged or replace its disposable batteries regularly to keep the shaver working.

Multipurpose vs. specific area

You can find some women’s electric shavers meant for use on a specific area of the body, such as the legs or bikini line. However, most models are designed for use all over the body, including the legs, bikini line, underarms and more. Plenty of multipurpose models also feature a pop-up blade meant for use on sensitive areas such as the underarms or bikini line.

What to look for in a quality women’s electric shaver

Wet/dry

Some women’s electric shavers are wet/dry, so you can use them on both wet and dry skin. That allows you to use your shaver in the shower or bath. This can be an important feature for some women because it’s often more comfortable to glide the shaver over wet skin.

However, some wet/dry shavers aren’t fully waterproof, so they shouldn’t be submerged in water. These models are only water-resistant and work better for the shower than the bath. Check the manufacturer’s instructions to see how waterproof your shaver is before bringing it into the bathtub.

Pop-up trimmer

Many women’s electric shavers are equipped with a pop-up trimmer. The small attachment is designed to remove hair from sensitive or curved areas such as your underarms or bikini line.

Low-battery warning

Cordless women’s electric shavers are often equipped with a low-battery warning. It flashes a light or chimes to let you know when you should recharge your shaver.

Automatic charge shutoff

To avoid damage to the battery, some electric shavers have an automatic charge shutoff that turns the charge off when the battery is fully charged.

Ergonomic design

An electric shaver should fit well in your hand so it’s comfortable to hold. It should also be easy to use when the exterior is wet. Models with an ergonomic design are shaped to fit inside your palm and along the curves of your body so the shaver moves more easily and doesn’t tire out your hand or wrist.

Battery life

You don’t want to have to worry about your electric shaver running out of power in the middle of shaving. Opt for a model with a battery life of 20 minutes or more, so you know you have plenty of time to finish your shave.

Cleaning brush

Some electric shavers include a small brush that makes it easy to clean the head and blades of the shaver to keep it in proper working order.

Case

For travel, it helps to look for an electric shaver that comes with a carrying case. It protects the shaver from damage while in your bag or suitcase.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s electric shaver

Women’s electric shavers usually cost $10-$80. Basic dry-only shavers typically cost $10-$20, but high-quality wet/dry electric shavers generally range from $20 to $50. Feature-packed shavers that also work as an epilator can cost $50-$80.

Women’s electric shaver FAQ

Do electric shavers cause irritation?

A. An electric shaver is much less likely to cut your skin than a disposable razor. However, you may still experience irritation after using a shaver, especially if you have sensitive skin. Exfoliating your skin well before shaving and using a soothing toner afterward can help reduce the possibility of irritation.

Are men’s and women’s electric shavers different?

A. Women’s shavers typically have a larger, rounded head to make it easier to cover large, curved sections of the body like the legs or bikini line. Men’s electric razors usually feature blades that are packed very tightly together to tackle the thicker, more stubborn hair of beard stubble.

Because these differences are only minor, a woman can still use an electric razor for men. Models meant for women are typically easier to use, though.

What are the best women’s electric shavers to buy?

Top women’s electric shaver

Conair Ladies Dual Foil Rechargeable Shaver

What you need to know: This user-friendly electric shaver delivers smooth skin without much of a learning curve, making it an excellent option for new shavers.

What you’ll love: It doesn’t pull or tug at the skin, so it’s extremely easy to maneuver. It offers a pop-up trimmer for the bikini line. The materials used are hypoallergenic to prevent irritation. It cleans up quickly.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have the longest battery life, so it requires regular charging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s electric shaver for the money

Remington WSF4810 Women’s Travel Foil Shaver

What you need to know: This handy, compact shaver is perfect for travel, although it doesn’t provide as close a shave as a full-size model.

What you’ll love: It’s equipped with three blades to capture as much hair as possible. It works especially well for the underarms and bikini line. It’s extremely gentle, so it’s ideal for those who are new to shaving or disabled. It’s suitable for wet or dry use.

What you should consider: The trimmer doesn’t retract.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Panasonic ES2207P Ladies Electric Shaver

What you need to know: This shaver is extremely safe and gentle, so irritation is limited — but it may require two or more passes for a completely clean shave.

What you’ll love: It works for both wet and dry shaves. It’s gentle enough for those with sensitive skin or skin conditions. It cleans easily under running water. It provides a generous battery life.

What you should consider: It doesn’t provide the closest shave. Some buyers reported charging issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.