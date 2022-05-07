Which full bed frames are best?

Bed frames are a focal point of the bedroom. Depending on the model, it can be an elaborate addition that takes over the decor of your room or a plain, minimalist option that discreetly blends in.

They aren’t just about aesthetics, though. Full bed frames are also responsible for supplying your mattress with the proper level of support — something that is essential to a comfortable night’s sleep. Few styles offer more comfort than adjustable bed frames like the Classic Brands Comfort Upholstered. These are great for reading a book or watching TV in bed, as well as simply relaxing in a zero-gravity position. This particular model even offers vibration massages.

What to know before you buy a full bed frame

Materials

The majority of bed frames are made from either wood or metal, both of which are available in plain or intricate designs.

Wooden bed frames tend to be more durable, especially those crafted from solid wood. These are quieter under restless sleepers. However, they also tend to be the heaviest and the most expensive.

Metal bed frames are generally lighter and more affordable. The lighter weight makes them easier to move when rearranging the furniture in your room. That said, metal frames do tend to start squeaking over time. You may be able to mitigate this with a bit of WD-40, though.

Mattress compatibility

When choosing a bed frame, it is important to consider the type of mattress you have. Some are better suited to certain types of frames than others. For example, it is best to use latex or memory foam mattresses with adjustable beds and Murphy beds because they can cause the springs in coil mattresses to become misshapen over time. You’ll also need to consider the support the bed frame offers. Those with just a few support bars will require you to use a box spring with your mattress, while those with flat platforms or plenty of slats offer enough support for you to forgo the use of a box spring.

Most manufacturers list what kind of mattresses their frame is suitable for somewhere in the product details. If they don’t and you are unsure, you may want to consider contacting the company before making your purchase.

Features to look for in a quality full bed frame

Style

Bed frames come in nearly an unlimited number of styles including contemporary, industrial, rustic and Victorian. Consider both your personal preference and the other decor in your bedroom when making your choice. You should also take into account how often you like to redecorate. Those that redecorate often may be best served by a neutral bed frame that can work well with a variety of decors.

Height

Most bed frames measure between 11 and 16 inches in height. If you’ll be using both a box spring and a mattress, or if you have a very thick, luxury pillowtop mattress, you may want to choose a bed frame with a low height so the top of your mattress isn’t too high. Conversely, if you aren’t using a box spring or have a thin mattress, a taller frame is usually best. You can also find some height-adjustable models that you can raise or lower if you change mattresses.

Storage space

Some bed frames feature under-bed storage — usually in the form of pull-out drawers or cabinets built into the headboard. These can help you make the most of your available space but are often the most expensive.

Weight capacity

All bed frames have a maximum weight capacity. For most people, this won’t be a concern. However, if you are heavy or are purchasing a minimalist style metal frame with thin slats, it is best to check the product description before purchasing. Don’t forget to factor in the weight of your mattress too.

USB ports

Most of us are never far from our phones and tablets these days. It is not uncommon to use them in bed or leave them on the nightstand when sleeping. That means you’ll need a convenient place nearby to charge them. To accommodate this, some manufacturers incorporate USB ports somewhere on or near the headboard.

How much can you expect to spend on a full bed frame

Full bed frames vary greatly in price depending on their materials, quality and features. You can expect to spend at least $75 on even the most basic models and upwards of $600 on premium options.

Full bed frame FAQs

Are bed frames difficult to assemble?

A. Most bed frames are designed to be easy to assemble and some can even be done without using any tools. That said, they can be time-consuming. You should expect to spend anywhere from 15 to 60 minutes putting yours together after it arrives. Some people may also require the help of another person.

Do I have to buy a new mattress if I buy a new bed frame?

A. Bed frames and mattresses come in standard sizes. As long as you buy the correct one, there is no need to buy a new mattress just because you purchased a new frame.

What is the best full bed frame to buy?

Top full bed frame

Classic Brands Comfort Upholstered Adjustable Bed Base

What you need to know: This attractive adjustable frame is not only appealing to the eye but is also packed with features.

What you’ll love: It is equipped with two USB ports for charging mobile devices, has a vibration massage mode and comes with a wireless remote to conveniently adjust the position without getting up.

What you should consider: It weighs over 100 pounds, so it can be difficult to move after it’s assembled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top full bed frame for the money

Olee Sleep Steel Slat Frame

What you need to know: A basic frame for an affordable price, this model is ideal for those on a tight budget who prefer something without a lot of bells and whistles.

What you’ll love: Its minimalist construction means that it doesn’t take up much space and, despite its all-metal construction, it doesn’t squeak under restless sleepers.

What you should consider: It’s not very durable and won’t last as long as higher-quality models, especially under heavy individuals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DHP Maven Platform Bed

What you need to know: Combining durability, practicality and style, the Maven is a top choice for those looking for a platform bed.

What you’ll love: If you’re a person who loves to have lots of options, this bed frame is for you. It comes in both faux leather and linen options and includes under-bed storage drawers.

What you should consider: The support planks sometimes slip out of place and you’ll need to remove the mattress to fix them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

