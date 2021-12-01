Best king bed frame with headboard

If you’d like to add a touch of elegance to a king bed frame, install a canopy and drape its edges over the corners of the headboard.

Which king bed frame with headboard is best?

If you’re thinking of giving your bedroom a makeover, the first investment you should make is in a king bed frame with a headboard. After all, the bed is the focal point of the room — and it’s worth buying a piece of furniture that emphasizes its status.

King bed frames with headboards can be quite regal, especially when their headboards feature ornate designs or fine upholstery. If you’re looking for a luxurious design, Skyline Macrone California King Wingback Bed is the top choice and comes in 10 colors.

What to know before you buy a king bed frame with a headboard

What is a bed frame?

Bed frames are foundations that support mattresses and provide an even distribution of weight. The most common designs are box spring, platform and adjustable bed frames.

As their name implies, they require a box spring to support the mattress. If you already have a box spring, you won’t need to purchase one with these bed frames. Platform bed frames: These have built-in support with wood slats, which eliminate the need for a box spring. They’re popular as an economical option, as you don’t need to purchase additional support for your mattress if you have a platform bed frame.

These have built-in support with wood slats, which eliminate the need for a box spring. They’re popular as an economical option, as you don’t need to purchase additional support for your mattress if you have a platform bed frame. Adjustable bed frames: These types of bed frames let sleepers raise or lower the foot and head of the bed to find their ideal sleeping position. Although they used to be more expensive than other bed frame styles, they’ve become more affordable in recent years.

King vs. California king beds

Before you begin your search for a king bed frame with a headboard, confirm the type of king mattress you have. Otherwise, it may not fit in the new bed frame. King mattresses measure 80 x 76 inches, whereas California king mattresses measure 72 by 84 inches. You’ll find that only some king bed frames are available in both sizes.

What to look for in a quality king bed frame with headboard

Materials

Quality king bed frames with headboards are made with solid wood, such as pine, oak or maple. Though there are some well-made styles made with metal and engineered wood, solid wood withstands the test of time and remains a better long-term investment.

Some king bed frames with headboards are upholstered, giving them a soft, inviting appearance. It’s not just the headboard that is upholstered, either. In some styles, the entire bed frame is upholstered. More expensive upholstered beds are covered with fine tapestry and linen, whereas affordable ones are wrapped in polyester or microfiber blends.

Storage options

There are a few king bed frames with headboards with built-in storage. Some of the most popular designs feature under-bed storage in the form of drawers or cubbies. They’re ideal for storing spare bedding and off-season clothing. Other bed frames have headboards with integrated bookcases or shelves that, depending on their design, may eliminate the need to have separate bedside tables.

Warranty

King bed frames made by reputable manufacturers usually come with warranties that last anywhere from 90 days to 10 years. Generally, warranties only cover manufacturer defects. However, not all warranties are the same. Limited warranties, for example, may exclude components of the bed frame, whereas parts warranties may cover components of the bed frame but not the entire unit.

How much you can expect to spend on a king bed frame with headboard

Entry-level king bed frames with headboards made with engineered wood components cost $250-$650. Those made with real wool and quality upholstered materials run between $1,000-$2,000. High-end king bed frames with headboards made by leading furniture designers may run as high as $2,500-$10,000.

King bed frame with headboard FAQ

Will I have to pay extra for delivery and assembly?

A. It depends on the retailer. Some include free delivery and assembly for bed frames, whereas others charge separately. Certain retailers that charge for these services may offer free delivery and assembly promotions throughout the year, as well.

Do I need to buy a new mattress when I buy a king bed frame with a headboard?

A. If your existing mattress is still usable or you’ve purchased it recently, there’s no need to upgrade yet. However, if it’s time to get a new mattress, it may be cost-effective to purchase the mattress and bed frame at the same time, especially if the retailer is offering a deal.

What’s the best king bed frame with headboard to buy?

Top king bed frame with headboard

Skyline Macrone California King Wingback Bed

What you need to know: A regal design, this wingback bed frame easily becomes the focal point of a bedroom with its grand tufted headboard.

What you’ll love: The winged design sets the bed frame apart from other traditional tufted headboards. Since it’s available in 10 colors, ranging from light gray to purple, the bed coordinates easily with the existing bedroom decor. It’s backed by a one-year manufacturer warranty.

What you should consider: Some people reported the bed was difficult to assemble, in part due to broken components.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top king bed frame with headboard for the money

ZINUS Shalini Upholstered Platform King Bed Frame

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an affordable king bed frame, this versatile upholstered design is a top choice.

What you’ll love: The frame is easy for two people to assemble in less than an hour. It has a low-lying tufted headboard that doesn’t overpower the design. No box spring is necessary. The frame has a weight capacity of 700 pounds.

What you should consider: The bed frame is lightweight, so it may not last through several years of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Macy’s Furniture Gatlin Storage California King Platform Bed

What you need to know: With under-bed storage, this platform bed frame is ideal if you need to optimize bedroom space.

What you’ll love: The solid pine and metal design has a rustic, contemporary aesthetic, and some believe it looks more expensive than it actually is. Drawers are spacious enough to accommodate pillows, bulky comforters or clothing. Assembly is handled by the delivery company.

What you should consider: The bed frame requires frequent component tightening to prevent creaking and squeaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

