As white is a neutral color, a white bed frame will work with a range of wall colors and decorative styles, so you shouldn’t need a new bed frame if you change your bedroom decor.

Which white bed frames are best?

You’ve decided that a white bed frame is the best option for your bedroom, but which one should you choose? You have hundreds, if not thousands, of models to choose from, which is great on the one hand but can slow things up on the other.

Picking out the best white bed frame can be daunting, with many factors to consider, such as material, size and built-in storage options. If you’re looking for a traditional upholstered white bed frame, the Jennifer Taylor Home Marcella Bed is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a white bed frame

Material

Bed frames are available in a range of materials, and white bed frames are no exception to this. They’re generally found in one of three materials: wood (or wood composite), metal or upholstery.

Wooden bed frames can be extremely durable if they’re made from quality solid wood but can be flimsy if made from thin pieces of wood or wood composite, so you generally need to spend a little more to get a quality option. Wooden beds are fairly timeless.

can be extremely durable if they’re made from quality solid wood but can be flimsy if made from thin pieces of wood or wood composite, so you generally need to spend a little more to get a quality option. Wooden beds are fairly timeless. Metal bed frames are more reliably durable but cheap options can feel a little wobbly, especially if your DIY skills are lacking. Depending on the design, they can look extremely modern or highly traditional.

are more reliably durable but cheap options can feel a little wobbly, especially if your DIY skills are lacking. Depending on the design, they can look extremely modern or highly traditional. Upholstered bed frames have a wooden or metal frame upholstered in some kind of fabric. They generally have large headboards and a traditional appearance. They’re comfortable to sit up in, but they can be tricky to clean.

Size

You’ll need to decide what size bed frame to opt for — twin, full, queen, king or even non-standard sizes, like twin XL or California king. If you aren’t replacing your mattress at the same time as buying a new bed frame, the choice will be easier as you’ll need to buy a new frame that’s the same size as your existing mattress. Thinking about who will be sleeping in the bed and the size of the room you are buying the frame for will help you select a size.

Platform vs. box spring frame

Platform bed frames are designed so you can place a mattress directly on top, while box spring frames require a box spring to sit between the frame and the mattress. Box springs have generally fallen out of favor, so most bed frames on the market today are platform types.

What to look for in a quality white bed frame

Built-in storage

You can find some bed frames with built-in storage, which is an excellent addition if you lack storage space and don’t want untidy-looking boxes shoved under your bed for storage.

Headboard

While most bed frames feature some kind of headboard, you’ll find a handful that don’t. Tall headboards are ideal if you often sit up in bed to read or watch TV.

Height

A standard bed measures roughly 2 feet off the floor, including the mattress, but you can also find low-profile bed frames that are slightly or significantly lower, as well as taller height beds.

How much you can expect to spend on a white bed frame

Simple white bed frames cost roughly $100-$200, while the most expensive options cost $2,000 or more. That said, the vast majority cost under $1,000.

White bed frame FAQ

What styles of decor will a white bed frame go with?

A. White is a neutral color, so you can make it work with almost any decorative style. It works well with other neutral hues or as a point of contrast with bold wall colors. Ultimately, the style of bed you choose matters more than the color when finding a bed that works with your existing decor.

Will I need to assemble my bed frame?

A. With a tiny number of exceptions, bed frames are generally sent flat packed and require assembly on arrival, so it’s highly likely that you’ll need to assemble your bed frame. Luckily, it should be pretty straightforward, so even those without DIY experience can manage it, though a second pair of hands will make the assembly process more manageable. If you don’t want to assemble your new bed frame, there are companies who will assemble furniture for you, so look for these services in your local area.

What are the best white bed frames to buy?

Top white bed frame

Jennifer Taylor Home Marcella Bed

What you need to know: This upholstered bed frame is ideal for buyers who like the traditional decor.

What you’ll love: This bed frame is available in queen or king sizes and either antique white or bright white. It has button detailing and hand-hammered nailheads on the headboard and footboard. Under the upholstery, it’s made from durable birchwood.

What you should consider: Assembly is on the trickier side and requires two people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white bed frame for the money

Zinus Florence Metal Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: Classic meets contemporary in this affordable white metal bed frame.

What you’ll love: The style of this bed frame makes it a versatile choice that works with a range of decor. It’s easy to assemble with strong steel slats that simply slide in place. The 10 inches of underbed clearance gives you room for storage.

What you should consider: Some users report flaws in the paintwork or marks on the frame.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Plank+Beam Solid Wood Bed

What you need to know: This is an attractive painted wood bed frame that looks great with cottage, farmhouse and similar decorative styles.

What you’ll love: This bed frame looks great with a slatted headboard and a solid panel footboard. It’s made from pine wood and has a low-VOC painted wood finish. The hardware is color-matched for a sleek finish.

What you should consider: It’s available in twin, full and queen sizes but not in king size, so it isn’t big enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.