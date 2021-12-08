Best cheap king size sheet set

King-size bedding needn’t cost an arm and a leg. There are numerous options available that offer both style and comfort.

Which cheap king size sheet sets are best?

After a long hard day, there are few things more welcoming than a clean and comfortable bed. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve this. There are numerous options for crisp yet soft king-size sheet sets at budget-friendly prices.

For example, the California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets are super crisp and provide both comfort and breathability. However, if you prefer another material or a different thread count there are plenty of options available.

What to know before you buy a cheap king size sheet set

What’s included in a sheet set?

This is the sheet that goes on the bottom, directly on the mattress or topper. King-size fitted sheets are roughly 73 inches by 80 inches, though they can sometimes be slightly bigger depending on the manufacturer. They’re usually about 15 inches deep to account for corners. Fitted sheets have elasticated corners. These stretch over the mattress to ensure the linen doesn’t shift when you are asleep. Flat sheet: The flat sheet is traditionally placed on top of the fitted sheet but under the duvet. It’s not an essential piece of bed linen, but it does provide extra comfort should you choose to use one. A flat sheet also helps to protect the duvet from stains, as it lies between you and the duvet. King-size flat sheets are usually about 110 inches by 114 inches.

Thread count

The thread count refers to the number of threads, both vertically and horizontally, in one square inch of the material. In general, the higher the thread count the softer the sheets will be. However, don’t be fooled by ridiculously high thread counts. This will increase the cost of the sheets but above a certain level, the benefits will be minimal. In addition, some materials, such as linen, will feel stiff and heavy if the threads are too densely packed. When searching for bed sheets, it’s best to keep within these ranges for each material.

Cotton: 200-400

200-400 Egyptian cotton: 300-400

300-400 Bamboo: 300-500

300-500 Linen: 80-140

It’s worth noting that the thread count of microfiber sheets is measured differently. For this material, density is calculated in grams per square meter. The best range for microfiber is 90-120 GSM.

Weave

The weave affects how the bed sheets feel against your skin. Sateen and percale are the most common types of weave for sheets. Sheets with a sateen weave have a soft and silky texture. They also feel slightly heavy, which makes them ideal for colder climates. A percale weave produces a crisp and stiffer result. They are more breathable than sateen sheets, making them ideal for warmer climates or those who tend to get hot when they sleep.

What to look for in a quality cheap king size sheet set

Bed sheet pocket depth

The pocket depth refers to the distance from the top of the fitted sheet to the elasticated corner. If you have a thick mattress, you’ll need to choose sheets with a deep pocket. This will ensure there’s enough fabric for the corners to stretch under the mattress.

Bed sheet colors

King size bed sheet sets are sold in a variety of colors, so you can easily find the right shade to match your decor. If you’re a hot sleeper and concerned about sweat stains, dark colors such as navy blue are the best at hiding these.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheap king size sheet set

Although you could easily spend a small fortune on bedding, there are also numerous options for those on a budget. You can pick up a decent set of king-size sheets for $30-$50.

Cheap king size sheet set FAQ

How often should I wash my bed sheets?

A. Most people should wash their bedding once a week. If you have allergies or sensitive skin, washing your bedding more frequently could help you to experience fewer symptoms.

What bed sheets are best for households with pets?

A. If you have pets you should try to purchase sheets with a tight weave, as this makes it more difficult for hair to stick to it.

What are the best cheap king size sheet sets to buy?

Top cheap king size sheet set

California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheets

What you need to know: Those who desire 100% cotton sheets will be pleased with this budget-friendly set.

What you’ll love: With a 400 thread count, these sheets strike the perfect balance between comfort and breathability. The material combined with the thread count results in soft yet crisp bedding.

What you should consider: They wrinkle easily, so you’ll likely need to iron these sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap king size sheet set for the money

Andresen Ultra Soft Microfiber Sheet Set

What you need to know: This is an extremely soft set of sheets for a very reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The fitted sheet has a very deep pocket and can fit an 18-inch mattress. The set is available in a variety of dark and vibrant colors. Plus, it’s OEKO-TEX certified, which means this product is safe for both humans and the environment.

What you should consider: They aren’t the most hardwearing but, considering the cost, this is not a major factor.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets

What you need to know: This set has a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and four pillowcases.

What you’ll love: The bamboo rayon and microfiber blend makes these sheets beautifully soft to the touch. They can be machine washed on a cold setting and dry with minimal wrinkling.

What you should consider: Bamboo rayon is not as eco-friendly as other forms of bamboo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Catherine Bushen writes for BestReviews.

