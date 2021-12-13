Best cooling pillow case

Sweaty nights can be a thing of the past because the best cooling pillowcases help regulate temperatures to deliver quality sleep.

Which cooling pillow cases are best?

Tossing and turning in a constant search for a cool section of the pillow is an unpleasant way to spend your night. If you find yourself regularly getting overheated in your sleep or waking up sweaty, it’s time to take action. Air conditioning, fans and even moisture-wicking sheets make a big difference, as can the right cooling pillowcase.

The best cooling pillowcase will help keep your head cool for a more satisfying sleep. Check out the Natural Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin with Hidden Zipper for a great night’s sleep.

What to know before you buy a cooling pillowcase

Pillowcase construction and design

Before you select a pillowcase, learn the size and dimensions of your pillow. You want to choose a pillowcase that will fit your favorite pillow without sliding around or being too snug. Additionally, choosing a pillowcase with exceptional construction and comfort will increase the quality of your night’s sleep. Cooling pillowcases come in a variety of colors and designs, so you can find something unique that fits your personal preferences.

Sleeping style

Your sleeping style can determine the most comfortable pillowcase for you. For example, if you are a stomach sleeper, then you likely sleep with your face pressed directly on the pillowcase. This means you want something pleasant and smooth to keep you comfortable throughout the night. If you are a back sleeper, you want something with extra moisture-wicking capabilities to keep your head, neck and hair free of sweat.

Cooling materials

You want a pillowcase that is breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you the coolest throughout the night. Usually, the best materials for this are silk, bamboo or satin. A lot of synthetic materials can trap heat, so for the best cooling, look for natural fibers.

What to look for in a quality cooling pillowcase

Easy to use and clean

If your pillowcase is complicated to take on or off your pillow, it becomes troublesome. Washing your pillowcase regularly is an integral part of satisfactory sleep. Consider the washing requirements of your pillowcase before purchasing so you know if it needs to be dry cleaned or if you can toss it in your washer. Some high-end pillowcases need to be hung to dry, while others can be tossed in a dryer on a gentle tumble cycle.

Bonus features

The best cooling pillow cases will be exceptionally soft as well as durable. Some pillowcases are designed to keep your hair from frizzing or to prevent sleep lines on your face. If you have any allergies, you can find hypoallergenic pillowcases to help.

Price and reviews

The best cooling pillowcase will fit within your budget and have plenty of positive user reviews. When you see negative reviews, carefully consider any flaws that are mentioned multiple times or you could end up dealing with the same issue in your pillowcase.

How much you can expect to spend on a cooling pillowcase

Cooling pillowcases tend to cost between $15 and $30.

Cooling pillowcase FAQ

What is the best material for a cooling pillowcase?

A. Natural fibers tend to serve best as cooling pillowcases, with silk a favorite choice. Silk is also soft and comfortable. It is naturally moisture-wicking and cuts down the amount of frizz in your hair throughout the night. The highest-quality silk cooling pillowcases are made from 100% Mulberry silk.

Will microfiber pillowcases keep you cool?

A. Yes, in addition to natural fibers such as silk, microfiber pillowcases can help you stay cool throughout your sleep.

What are the best cooling pillowcases to buy?

Top cooling pillowcase

Natural Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin with Hidden Zipper

What you need to know: This 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase offers excellent temperature regulation, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

What you’ll love: Get a great night’s sleep with a silk pillowcase made from domesticated silkworms. Whether you’re tired of spending your nights sweaty or want to tame bed head, this pillowcase is your solution.

What you should consider: Proper care for this cooling pillowcase may be more intensive than some users prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cooling pillowcase for the money

LUXEAR Pillowcase, 2-Pack Arc-Chill Cooling Pillowcases with Double-Side Design

What you need to know: Enjoy this affordable pillowcase with a double-sided design to suit different user preferences on each side.

What you’ll love: This two-pack features ventilated pillowcases made out of natural cotton. You can machine wash or wash by hand, but be sure to avoid the electric dryer.

What you should consider: Some users find the texture of these pillowcases a bit odd and were unimpressed with their coolness.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Avolare 2 Pack Cooling Pillow Cases

What you need to know: Featuring Arc-Chill cooling technology that’s gentle on your hair and skin, this pillowcase will add relief and temperature control to your nights.

What you’ll love: Combining nylon and polyethylene, this set of two pillowcases has a magical stretch. Enjoy the temperature control and fall asleep comfortably. A hidden zipper helps maximize your comfort. Machine wash and hang to dry for longevity.

What you should consider: Some users expected more out of this pillow’s cooling capability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.