Best fleece bedsheet

With great insulating features and a luxurious feel, high-quality fleece bedsheets are great ways to keep warm and comfortable during cold fall or winter nights.

Which fleece bedsheet is best?

Fleece bedsheets are the perfect accompaniments to your mattress in the colder months. They’re soft, comfortable, warm and hypoallergenic. They’re also designed to last a long time. Like most bedsheets, fleece bedsheets usually come in a set with matching fitted and flat sheets and pillowcases. If you’re looking for a great set of fleece bedsheets, check out these Micro Fleece Extra Soft Bedsheets.

What to know before you buy a fleece bedsheet

What is fleece?

Fleece is a synthetic material usually knitted together. It is often thicker than other materials used in bedsheets. It’s lightweight compared to wool or certain types of flannel.

There are a few different types of fleece, including polyester fleece, cotton blend fleece, polar fleece and microfleece.

The type of fleece makes a huge difference in how the sheets feel and how warm they are. Polyester fleece and polyester blends usually are more durable and warmer than other materials. On the other hand, cotton blend fleece is fairly warm and more breathable than polyester.

Polar fleece is highly durable. It doesn’t pill easily during the night, even if you tend to move around while you sleep. This type of fleece is warmer and heavier than other options, making it ideal in cooler environments. Microfleece is similar to polar fleece but it weighs less and is usually thinner and more breathable.

Insulation

One of the biggest advantages with fleece bedsheets is that they hold in heat well. In other words, fleece is a great insulator, which is why it’s so popular in other things, such as jackets and coats. Since fleece is breathable, it can keep you warm while you sleep without trapping in your body heat to the point of making you sweat. If you do tend to sweat a little during the night, fleece bedsheets can help by preventing the sweat from cooling and drying on your skin.

Downsides

Fleece is great for a lot of reasons but it does have its downsides. For example, a fleece bedsheet can help wick away moisture, but it’s not the best material for those who sweat a lot at night.

Some fleece bedsheets, especially those that include cotton in their blend, do pill during use. Pilling is when tiny fibers break or tear, resulting in small, fuzzy pieces of fabric on the sheets. Certain types of fleece attract things such as lint and hair, which can be problematic for some people. There are no-pill fleece bedsheets available, but they usually cost more and are heavier than other sheets.

Another potential downside with fleece bedsheets is maintenance. Fleece is capable of absorbing both liquids and smells. If you don’t wash your bedsheets regularly, the odors could start to build up. Washing fleece bedsheets can be tricky, too, since some types of fleece require specific cycles in the washing machine and dryer.

What to look for in a quality fleece bedsheet

Size

Fleece bedsheets follow the same sizing standards as other types of bedsheets. They range from twin size to California king size. If you have a uniquely sized or shaped mattress, you may have to look for a specialty manufacturer.

Sets

When you purchase a set of fleece bedsheets, it should include a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. A few sets come with comforters and bed skirts.

It’s possible to purchase just a fitted or flat sheet, although it may be harder to find matching pieces for your bed if you go this route. With a set, you can be sure the quality, design, size and patterns are consistent.

Color and design

There are many colors, patterns and designs to choose from when it comes to fleece bedsheets. This includes dark, muted, pastel and light solid-color sheets. It also includes checkered, striped and holiday-themed sheets. Some fleece sheets may have unique patterns suited to the season.

How much you can expect to spend on a fleece bedsheet

Fleece bedsheets vary a lot in price due to the different types of fleece available. In general, expect to spend $30-$80 on a set or $20-$40 on an individual sheet.

Fleece bedsheet FAQ

Is fleece eco-friendly?

A. Fleece is a synthetic material that may contain plastic so it’s not very eco-friendly. Some fleece sheets are made from recycled plastic, which is a better option if you’re looking for something that’s better for the environment. Some types of fleece, like French terry fleece or certain blends, are more eco-friendly.

What’s the best way to wash fleece bedsheets?

A. This depends on the manufacturer’s instructions and the type of fleece. If you’re not sure how to clean your sheets, put them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle with cold water. The cycle for delicates is a safe bet. Tumble dry on low heat.

What’s the best fleece bedsheet to buy?

Top fleece bedsheet

Micro Fleece Extra Soft Bed Sheets

What you need to know: High quality meets comfort in this lush fleece sheet set.

What you’ll love: This set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and matching pillowcases. It comes in different pastel and light colors as well as different sizes. These sheets are lightweight, fit perfectly on the mattress, are breathable and hold up after months of regular use.

What you should consider: They’re a bit too warm for higher temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fleece bedsheet for the money

Geng Fleece Sheet Set

What you need to know: This premium quality fleece bedsheet set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a pillowcase.

What you’ll love: Ready to use straight out of the packaging, this fleece sheet set is environmentally friendly, warm and comfortable to sleep in. With the right amount of elasticity, the fitted sheet fits perfectly over the mattress and doesn’t pill or come undone. It’s hypoallergenic.

What you should consider: There are softer fleece sheets out there.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Super Soft Micro Fleece Sheet Set

What you need to know: Offered in several solid colors and checkered designs, these fleece bedsheets are breathable and hypoallergenic.

What you’ll love: Great for the bedroom, RV or sofa bed, these fleece sheets are comfortable and will keep you warm even on the coldest of nights. They’re lightweight, easy to clean and come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: They’re not the highest quality, but they last a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

