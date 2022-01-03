Best gray duvet cover

If you suffer from allergies, look for natural fabrics such as cotton, linen, silk and wool, as they are naturally hypoallergenic.

Which gray duvet covers are best?

Gray is classic, clean and easily adapts to nearly any decor style, making it an excellent bedding color. Whether you are searching for a high-quality duvet cover that is attractive and easy to maintain or have stained your expensive comforter and need a quick fix, a duvet cover is a great bedding choice. They often last decades if you select a natural fabric and easily stow away in a linen closet when they are not in use.

A top pick is the Pure Parima Egyptian Cotton Gray Duvet Cover.

What to know before you buy a gray duvet cover

Purpose of a duvet cover

Duvet covers are convenient because they are typically less expensive than comforters, which makes it easier to invest in high-quality fabrics. They are easy to clean and don’t require a lot of storage space, so they’re an excellent solution if you enjoy changing your decor regularly.

Compact

Your gray duvet cover will effortlessly reduce to the size of two or three folded sheets. It will also conveniently fit into most washers and dryers. Regardless of its compact size, it will make a significant impact on your bedding and decor.

Shades of gray

A good starting point for shade selection is to consider the color of the comforter or duvet you will be covering. While most duvets are neutrals, comforters tend to feature darker colors and prints.

Even if your duvet cover claims to be ultra-thick material that can hide nearly any comforter, textiles carry subtractive color properties and inevitably alter the shade of your bedding if you place a darker color under a lighter one. Therefore, you should select a cover that is darker than whatever you are putting inside of it.

What to look for in a quality gray duvet cover

Included items

Most of the time, you will find a cover that includes two matching pillow shams. The size of the shams will depend on the size of your cover.

Natural fabrics

Natural fabrics can keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. Cotton, linen and bamboo are moisture-wicking and breathable, so they draw sweat away from your body and to the surface of the fabric. In turn, they cool you down.

Because natural fabrics are also insulating, they keep you warm. Natural fibers last longer than synthetics, so they are a better investment in the long run.

Certification

As you shop, look out for a “Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex” certification. This universal textile standard ensures your bedding has remained free of anything that could be harmful to humans throughout its processing journey.

Machine-washable

While it is not uncommon to find a machine washable cover, some sets might surprise you with instructions such as “hand wash only” or “dry clean only.” Generally, it is ideal to find a cover that is machine washable to ensure that it remains affordable and easy to maintain.

How much you can expect to spend on a gray duvet cover

A synthetic cover will cost between $50-$100, while a cover made from all-natural fibers should run between $100-$350.

Gray duvet cover FAQ

How often should you wash your duvet cover?

A. Wash it weekly with your sheets, especially if you have pets.

How often should you wash your duvet or comforter?

A. Unless you spill something onto your bedding and it soaks through your cover, it is a good idea to wash it every six months.

What are the best gray duvet covers to buy?

Top gray duvet cover

Egyptian Cotton Gray Duvet Cover by the Pure Parima Store

What you need to know: This ultra-soft cover is moisture-wicking, cooling and high-quality.

What you’ll love: Made of certified Egyptian cotton with a 400-thread count, it’s available in king or queen size and boasts nine color options, with two shades of gray. It includes two pillow shams and secures your comforter or duvet with four inner ties and a hidden zipper. It’s machine washable.

What you should consider: While this is the best gray duvet cover, it is quite costly because it is Egyptian cotton.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gray duvet cover for the money

Simple & Opulence Linen Gray Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This linen gray duvet cover is Oeko-Tex certified, will get softer with every wash and should last years and years.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 13 colors, three of them shades of gray, in twin, full, queen and king size. The set comes with two pillow shams and secures your duvet or comforter with its four inner ties and hidden-button closure. It’s machine washable.

What you should consider: This cover can be ironed, but is supposed to have a wrinkled look because it is linen.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

S Victory Symbol Linen Gray Duvet Cover

What you need to know: This cover is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, organic, breathable and will not pill.

What you’ll love: It includes two pillow shams and is available in twin, full, queen, king and California king. Select from 14 colors, though just one shade of grey. It boasts four inner ties and button closure and is machine washable.

What you should consider: While linen is not as soft as some other fabrics, it lasts years longer than most and gets softer with every wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

