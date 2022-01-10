Best queen bed in bag

Remember to note the thread count of any bed in a bag you choose — a 200 to 400 thread count in a breathable material such as cotton is a good bet for a sound night’s sleep.

Which queen bed in a bag is best?

When purchasing a queen bed in a bag, there are a few things to consider. While some sets feature the bare minimum, others contain an impressive number of extras. As more items are included, the price of a queen bed in a bag increases.

In terms of a lightweight, soft microfiber blend for a queen bed in a bag, EMME Queen Comforter Set Bed in A Bag is an excellent option.

What to know before you buy a queen bed in a bag

Queen bed size

Mattresses are most commonly purchased in queen-size, which measures 80 inches in length by 60 inches in width. Queen beds can comfortably sleep two people without taking up too much space. Some comforters can fit queen and full-size beds and are referred to as a full/queen. When used on a queen bed, the full/queen size may feel tiny and disappointing. When in doubt, size up rather than down.

Pieces

A bed in a bag contains several pieces of bedding, including a mattress cover, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, pillowcases, a comforter or quilt, pillow shams and a bed skirt. Everyday bedding typically consists of a fitted sheet that covers the mattress, a flat top sheet and either a blanket, quilt or duvet. There may also be a number of pillows with pillowcases, also called pillow shams.

Materials

Some people prefer 100% cotton for their bedding materials because it’s soft, strong and comfortable. Blends of cotton and polyester tend to be more durable and less expensive, but they don’t feel as natural. For a unique feel, some enjoy using bedding produced from fibers like lyocell or linen. Keep in mind that fabrics such as linen and cotton are ideal for sleeping in hot weather. Both materials breathe exceptionally well, which is essential for staying warm but not sweaty. A lightweight and cool percale weave may be preferable for bedding used in the summertime.

Duvet vs. comforter

Duvets and comforters are essentially the same thing, except a comforter is only one piece, whereas a duvet needs two pieces. A duvet is contained within an insert (a duvet cover), while a comforter is one piece. Comparing duvets and comforters, a duvet is often more decorative, and if it’s filled with down or down alternative, it may be warmer than a comforter or quilt. Furthermore, washing a duvet is easier than washing a comforter since you can just remove the duvet cover. When choosing between a bed in a bag with a duvet or a comforter, consider which piece works best for you.

What to look for in a quality queen bed in a bag

Thread count

How comfortable bedding feels is largely determined by the material and weave of the fabric. Thread counts refer to how many woven threads are in a square inch. In bedding fabric, there are between 100 and 1,000 threads in this space. A sheet tends to feel softer with a higher thread count, while a low thread count fabric may feel coarser due to the loose weave. For best results, bedding with a thread count of 200 to 400 is recommended.

The problem with high thread count sheets is they’re usually more expensive and don’t necessarily equate to higher quality. Consider feeling the fabric before purchasing rather than relying on the thread count alone. Alternatively, read reviews of bedding carefully to determine the quality.

Fabric type

Consider your preferred sleeping temperature before purchasing new bedding. Those who tend to run hot while sleeping should look for fabrics that are breathable, such as cotton or bamboo. Those prone to nighttime chills might prefer polyester or flannel, since they can help trap some heat.

Hypoallergenic

Bedding with antimicrobial properties may be of benefit to allergy sufferers. Material that naturally resists dust mites and mold can provide allergy sufferers with a more comfortable night’s sleep. The tight weave of hypoallergenic bed sheets helps prevent dust mite entry. Materials such as organic cotton, wool and microfiber make good hypoallergenic sheets.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen bed in a bag

Sets with fewer pieces, such as a comforter and pillow shams, tend to be less expensive than sets with more pieces. A queen bed in a bag should cost somewhere from $50-$100, depending on the quality of the bedding.

Queen bed in a bag FAQ

Is a bed in a box the same thing as a bed in a bag?

A. When purchasing a bed in a box, expect to receive a foam mattress that has been compressed and rolled, then packed into a box for shipping. By contrast, a bed in a bag comes with all your bedding and accessories, not a mattress. Despite similar names, the products are quite different.

Is it better to buy bedding separately or to purchase a bed in a bag set?

A. The price of a bed in a bag ranges from very cheap to extremely expensive. When shopping for a bed in a bag, you can find a variety of fabrics, patterns, colors and styles that are all complementary. However, when a specific sheet type is preferred, it makes sense to purchase a comforter and sheets separately.

What are the best queen beds in a bag to buy?

Top queen bed in a bag

EMME Queen Comforter Set Bed in A Bag

What you need to know: This choice from Emme offers a lightweight and soft seven-piece queen-size bed set made from 100% microfiber materials.

What you’ll love: This set includes an impressive number of machine-washable pieces for the price, including pillow shams, pillow cases, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and a comforter.

What you should consider: The bedding will likely arrive wrinkled due to packaging, so it should be washed before use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top queen bed in a bag for money

Bedsure Queen Bed in a Bag Set

What you need to know: This bedding design is classic, comes in a variety of colors and is easy to care for.

What you’ll love: Bedsure’s eight-piece queen bed in a bag set includes a reversible comforter, sheets, pillowcases, shams and a bed skirt. Everything included in this set is machine-washable in cold water.

What you should consider: Some find the polyester material too warm compared to cotton bedding.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set

What you need to know: For a cozy, super-soft and versatile bed in a bag, try this option from Amazon Basics.

What you’ll love: This full/queen bed set includes a 100% polyester comforter with reversible design sherpa fleece and two standard pillow shams. The materials are machine-washable, reinforced with box stitching and produced in a factory that meets OEKO-TEX safety standards.

What you should consider: This set only includes three pieces, while others include many more.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elizabeth Foley writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.