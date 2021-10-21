Best silk bed sheets

Silk bed sheets are luxurious and will have you feeling like a king or queen. The highly breathable fabric makes it suitable for all seasons while providing comfort and extreme lushness.

Which silk bed sheet is best?

We spend a good chunk of our lives in bed, so it makes sense to take some time picking the best bed sheets. Silk — made of thin, strong fiber fabricated from silkworm cocoons and spun into yarn — makes bedding that’s luxurious and soft. It’s breathable and light, so it’s good for those whose temperature fluctuates when sleeping.

Silk bed sheets stay warm in the winter and cool on hot summer nights, so they can be used year-round. They also absorb moisture naturally and are hypoallergenic.

However, because this fabric has a complicated production process, it can come at a price. If you’re looking for a cheap yet high-quality silk bed sheet, the THXsilk 19-Momme Silk Sheet Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a silk bed sheet

Silk bed sheets can make you feel like a king or queen. But before purchasing a set, there are certain features to keep in mind.

After a few months, it’s common for bed sheets to start to wear or pill. Because they’re used every night, finding a set that is durable and comfortable is key. Silk can vary in weight, so it’s important to recognize which weight, or momme, you prefer. The feel of a bed sheet is also important because it can have an effect on the quality of your night’s sleep.

Durability

Natural silk is highly durable and typically has an above-average lifespan. Silk comes in a variety of prices, grades and mommes, which can determine its durability. Also, washing bed sheets too often can cause pilling and loose strings, making the overall feel less comfy. Overall, silk is a valuable fabric, so it needs to be washed with proper care.

Momme

Momme refers to the standard weight of silk. The ideal weight for silk sheets is 19-25 momme, where the fabric is breathable and long-lasting. The higher the momme, the higher and denser the weave. Generally, anything under 20 momme is considered lightweight, making it perfect for those who get warm at night or who simply prefer to sleep in the cold. To see the momme of silk bed sheets, look at the tag.

Feel

Silk sheets are extremely comfortable and soft, but they aren’t slippery, unlike synthetic satin bed sheets. Silk’s smoothness keeps it from snatching dry skin or loose articles of clothing and it won’t cause hair to frizz. Keep in mind that the feel of silk sheets can be affected by its momme, weave pattern and type of silk.

What to look for in a quality silk bed sheet

With thousands of designs, colors and patterns, bed sheets are a great way to express your personality. But don’t forget breathability and the type of silk involved.

Design, color, pattern

Bed sheets come in a variety of patterns, designs and colors, making them a fun way to add style to your room. White and neutral colors are popular, but vibrant shades and jewel tones are also common. Silk bed sheets are mainly available in solid colors, but some brands offer designs and patterns. Another possibility is a seamless set, but this can come at a cost.

Breathability

Breathability of a bed sheet is crucial because it can help determine the quality and comfort of sleep. Silk is highly breathable, helping to regulate body temperature and prevent overheating. A silk sheet’s breathability can be determined by its number of momme — the higher the momme, the heavier the fabric.

While silk sheets may feel cool at first, they fluctuate with temperature, insulating heat in colder climates. For this reason, silk is considered an all-season fabric.

Material

There are different types of silk, and they help determine sheets’ prices. Budget-friendly silk may really be a silk combination, while deluxe silk bed sheets are 100% natural. Whatever silk material you choose, make sure it’s comfortable.

Mulberry, made from the silk of silkworms that feed on mulberry leaves, is the most common type of silk used for bedding but is on the costly side. Dupion is a strong silk formed of double cocoons and is wrinkle-resistant.

Tussah is a type of wild silk crafted from silkworms that mainly eat juniper and oak leaves. Its fibers are short and less smooth.

The most popular silk material is charmeuse, because it’s lightweight. It has a luxurious shine on one side and a dull matte finish on the other.

How much you can expect to spend on a silk bed sheet

Silk comes in different types, which can alter price. Additionally, the number of momme can also determine price. For this reason, it’s important to consider what’s most important to you. For example, high-end, 100%-natural silk bed sheets can cost well over $500. For those on a budget, bed sheets that have a combination of silk can cost between $100-$200.

Silk bed sheet FAQ

How long do silk sheets last?

A. Silk sheets can last for years depending on how they’re cared for. Silk is a highly durable fiber that resists wrinkles, shrinking and pilling. Compared to 100% natural silk bed sheets, synthetic sheets may only last 3-4 years.

How do you wash silk sheets?

A. Always follow washing instructions if provided by the manufacturer. It’s generally a good idea to hand-wash silk bed sheets because this can soften fibers and prevent damage. If machine-washing silk sheets, use the gentle or delicate cycle and make sure the detergent you’re using is safe for silk. Silk sheets should either be line dried or dried with low or no heat on washing machines.

What’s the best silk bed sheet to buy?

Top silk bed sheet

LilySilk 19-Momme Seamless Silk Sheets Set

What you need to know: Made from 100% grade 6A mulberry silk, these sheets are perfect for hot and cold sleepers.

What you’ll love: They’re smooth, soft and light. Their high-quality craft and deep fitted-pocket design has elastic all around and can fit a mattress up to 16 inches thick. The fabric is breathable and absorbs moisture, reducing wrinkles and creating an overall strong and durable soft texture.

What you should consider: On the pricey end.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silk bed sheet for the money

HXSILK 19-Momme Silk Sheet Set

What you need to know: These silk sheets are best for those shopping on a budget.

What you’ll love: Available in 10 colors, these 100% 19-momme mulberry silk sheets provide a soft and smooth feel. They are also perfect for those with sensitive skin. They are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, ensuring they were tested for known harmful chemicals.

What you should consider: Color choices are limited depending on bed size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Valeron Estate Silk California King Sheet Set in Champagne

What you need to know: These silk sheets are perfect for those who want to feel luxurious while they sleep.

What you’ll love: Crafted from 100% sateen-weave silk, these sheets provide maximum lush and comfort. The silk regulates body temperature, keeping you warm in the winter and cool on hot summer nights.

What you should consider: Dry clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Bed Sheet Set, 19-Momme Silk

What you need to know: This set is great for those looking for material that is highly breathable.

What you’ll love: 100% mulberry silk material prevents hair from frizzing and reduces facial wrinkles. The 19-momme silk is the smoothest, making it extremely soft and comfortable. These sheets are also highly durable due to the high tensile strength.

What you should consider: Only available in queen or king sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Colorado Home Co. 100% Silk Sheets — Mulberry Silk, 22 Momme

What you need to know: These silk bed sheets are a great option for those who have sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: The 100% organic 22-momme mulberry silk is high quality. It’s also temperature-regulating, making it suitable to use for all seasons. The soft fabric prevents hair from getting split ends or breaking. It also reduces acne breakouts and is suitable for those with sensitive skin.

What you should consider: On the high-priced end.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.