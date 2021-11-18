Whether you’re going for a minimalistic look or you want something that pairs well with any aesthetic, it’s hard to go wrong with white bed sheets.

Which white bed sheets are best?

The quality of your bed sheets can radically influence how easily you fall asleep, as well as the quality of your sleep. White bed sheets in particular are a great, clean-looking option that pairs well with any color duvet or blanket. When choosing a new set of white bed sheets, there are a few things to consider, such as the material, thread count and temperature control. If you’re looking for the best white bed sheets, we suggest the Charter Club Damask 3 Piece Set. These high-quality sheets come in different colors and sizes and make for a great night’s sleep.

What to know before you buy white bed sheets

Top sheet

There are two main types of bed sheets, the top or flat sheet and the fitted sheet. Both types consist of similar materials and offer similar benefits, but they have some minor differences.

The top sheet is a large piece of fabric or cloth that covers the mattress. It goes between the bottom, fitted sheet and the comforter or duvet. This bed sheet is usually thin and a little larger than the mattress. It’s designed to fit so that you can tuck the extra material beneath the mattress.

A high-quality flat sheet should be heavy enough to keep you warm in cooler temperatures without being so heavy that it feels restricting or suffocating. Some flat sheets are extremely thin and lightweight with a barely-there feeling. They may not provide much warmth, but they still offer comfort.

If you live in a hotter climate, or if it’s during summer, you may choose to use the top sheet without a comforter or duvet at all. The sheet can keep you cool and comfortable while you sleep, even if you tend to sweat at night.

Fitted sheet

Unlike the top sheet, fitted sheets have elastic edges so they can fit snugly around the mattress. The main goal of a fitted sheet is to protect the mattress from things like spills, dander, debris and body oils.

Some fitted sheets are thick enough to provide extra comfort and warmth when laying on them. Others are thin enough that you may barely notice them while sleeping. The problem with thin fitted sheets, however, is that they don’t usually provide much protection to the mattress. A solution to this is to get a mattress protector, which goes between the mattress and the fitted sheet.

A fitted sheet is also useful if you don’t like the feeling of laying directly on a mattress. Some mattresses have grooves or odd textures that can make it difficult to sleep. With a thick enough fitted sheet, you can even out the surface you’re laying on.

Sheet sets

It’s entirely possible to purchase white sheets on their own, but many come in sets. These sets typically include a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two matching pillowcases. Some sheet sets may also come with a comforter, bed skirt or duvet cover.

The great thing about bed sheet sets is that each item within the set has a matching design and consistent size. This makes it convenient for those who don’t want to have to get everything separately.

What to look for in quality white bed sheets

Material

White bed sheets come in a wide array of materials, including high-quality fabrics like Egyptian cotton and sateen blends.

The most common material is cotton, either woven or knitted (jersey cotton). Cotton is breathable and comfortable, regardless of the temperature. Egyptian cotton and supima cotton are among the softest, most durable options. They’re also smooth, meaning they’re unlikely to bunch up too much if you move around while you sleep.

If you need sheets that provide extra warmth during the winter, or if you just want something heavier, you can’t go wrong with flannel. However, it may be difficult to find a set of white, flannel bed sheets.

Linen is another great choice for bed sheets, and it does come in white. It’s cool, lightweight and keeps you from feeling too restricted while sleeping. However, linen does tend to form wrinkles easily.

Other materials to consider are silk, polyester and microfiber. Silk bed sheets are best if you want something with moisture-wicking properties that’s also well-ventilated. Some polyester sheets look and feel similar to silk, but they may be less expensive and more durable. The same goes for microfiber, though this material does a better job at retaining heat.

Whatever material you choose for your white bed sheets, make sure they’re suitable for the season or indoor temperature. Otherwise, you may end up feeling cold, clammy or hot while sleeping, which could cause the quality of your sleep to decline.

Thread count

Thread count refers to how coarse or fine the bed sheets feel. It’s calculated by counting the number of threads woven together in a single square inch of fabric. The thread count of bed sheets can range from around 100 to 1,000, but the standard is between 200 and 400. Some luxury bed sheets have a thread count closer to 500 or above. If the difference in thread count between two sheets is within 100, most people won’t notice a major difference when sleeping.

Size

Choose the size of your sheets based on the size of your mattress. Most standard mattresses come in the following sizes:

Twin : 38 inches by 75 inches

: 38 inches by 75 inches Full : 53 inches by 75 inches

: 53 inches by 75 inches Queen : 60 inches by 80 inches

: 60 inches by 80 inches King : 76 inches by 80 inches

: 76 inches by 80 inches California King: 72 inches by 84 inches

Some mattresses come in unique sizes and shapes, such as circular or XL twins. If you have a mattress like this, you may need to get a custom-fitted set of sheets to go with it. Additionally, some mattresses are extra deep, meaning a standard fitted sheet and top sheet won’t fit them. For these mattresses, you’ll need what’s called “deep-pocket bed sheets.”

Lastly, if you want to make sure the sheets truly fit the mattress before buying them, refer to the numerical measurements associated with each size. One queen-size mattress may be slightly deeper or larger than another queen-size mattress, so one sheet may fit one but not the other.

How much you can expect to spend on white bed sheets

The cost of white bed sheets depends on the materials, thread count, size and whether or not they come in a set. On average, a standard set of full-sized bed sheets may cost between $20-$40. Luxury sheets, or sheets made for larger mattresses, can cost anywhere from $40-$120.

White bed sheets FAQ

What types of weaves are used in bed sheets?

A. There are two common weaves used in bed sheets: percale and sateen. Percale looks a bit like a checkerboard and is very durable. It’s a good option for those who move around a lot while they sleep. Sateen is softer and may come in higher thread counts than percale.

How can I care for my bed sheets?

A. This depends on the material. For most bed sheets, you can wash them in the washing machine on a cold, gentle cycle. Luxury bed sheets may need to be air dried. Check the label for instructions.

What are the best white bed sheets to buy?

Top white bed sheets

Charter Club Damask 3 Piece Set

What you need to know: Available in various colors, including white, these ultra-soft, deep-pocket bed sheets are perfect for those who want to sleep in absolute comfort.

What you’ll love: Made with high-quality supima cotton, these bed sheets have a thread count of 550 and can fit mattresses up to 17 inches deep. They’re highly comfortable and durable, too. Plus, the set comes with a flat sheet, top sheet and a pillowcase.

What you should consider: These sheets aren’t quite as soft as other sheets at a similar thread count

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white bed sheets for the money

Utopia Bedding Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: With several sizes to choose from, these microfiber sheets are ideal for light sleepers who need something soft and cool to keep them comfortable at night.

What you’ll love: These bed sheets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two matching pillowcases. They’re resistant to fading and shrinking, which makes them great for long-term use. Plus, they’re soft and breathable.

What you should consider: The sheets are a little thin and wrinkle fairly easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lauren Ralph Lauren Spencer Cotton Sateen Set

What you need to know: This set, which includes a fitted sheet, two pillowcases and a flat sheet, has a 475-thread count and consists of extra-soft cotton.

What you’ll love: Available in several colors, this queen set goes well with textured bed covers. The sheets are durable and resistant to wrinkles. Plus, they hold up even after countless washes in the machine.

What you should consider: The sizing may be a little off.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

