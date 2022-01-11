Best black shower curtain rod

Which black shower curtain rods are best?

For those who want a modern aesthetic, a black shower curtain rod is a great choice. It can provide a wonderful contrast to an otherwise minimalistic design. The Tlooe Curved Shower Rod is one of the best options — it’s elegant, rust-proof and adds a three-dimensional look to any bathtub.

What to know before you buy a black shower curtain rod

Mounting and installation

There are many ways to install shower curtain rods. Usually, they have an adjustable center that can be twisted to push both sides until they’re secure along the wall. They may have suction cups or rubber ends to help keep them in position. If you rent rather than own, or if you don’t want to put holes in your walls, these are a good choice.

Other shower rods require you to drill into the walls to mount them. You may need to find a stud near the bathtub or shower to fully secure them. Some rods come with the nails or screws you’ll need to install them. This option is best if you plan on hanging heavy shower curtains or multiple towels and don’t mind a few holes in the wall.

Weight

Most shower curtain rods can hold around 20 pounds. Heavy-duty metal rods can hold rings, a thick liner and a heavy, decorative outer curtain. Many plastic rods can hold a similar weight, but some will bow or fall under too much weight. Cheaper shower curtain rods may only be able to hold a basic plastic liner and a wet towel.

Rustproof and water-resistant

Since the shower curtain rod is going to be exposed to water or moisture in the air, it needs to be resistant to water. Metal shower curtain rods should be rustproof. Plastic is naturally rustproof and resistant to water. Wooden shower curtain rods won’t rust, but they could start to warp or grow mold if not treated with a waterproofing substance.

What to look for in a quality black shower curtain rod

Material

Like other colors, most black shower curtain rods are made from metal or plastic. Metal rods usually have stainless steel or aluminum finishes. Plastic rods are less durable than metal rods, but may come in more colors. The most popular wooden shower rods are made from water-resistant woods like teak.

Color

There are several types of black shower curtain rods, each with its own aesthetic. Two of the most popular are metallic black and matte black.

Metallic black is commonly seen in stainless steel or other metal shower rods. As it sounds, the black finish on these rods looks more metallic than the black color on plastic shower rods.

is commonly seen in stainless steel or other metal shower rods. As it sounds, the black finish on these rods looks more metallic than the black color on plastic shower rods. Plastic shower rods often have a matte finish. Matte black may look a little flatter than metallic black, but it can also be shinier.

Shape

Not all shower rods are straight. Some are curved, while others have an unusual or custom shape to fit the shape of the shower. The shape you choose should be based on the shape of the bathtub or shower. Some shapes, like the L-shaped shower curtain rod, also bring an interesting aesthetic to the bathroom. Plus, L-shaped shower rods can be a great way to take advantage of limited floor space.

Length

Knowing your shower’s length is essential when choosing the rod. If the rod is a tension rod, it will come in adjustable lengths and the manufacturer should list the minimum and maximum lengths it can reach. Not all rods are adjustable, though. If you go with a non-adjustable option, measure the distance from wall to wall over your shower or tub to make sure you get the right size rod.

How much you can expect to spend on a black shower curtain rod

Black shower curtain rods usually cost $20-$30. For higher-quality rods, especially those that have a unique shape or design, the cost will be closer to $50.

Black shower curtain rod FAQ

What’s the easiest way to clean a shower curtain rod?

A. Typically, a cloth or rag and a bowl of warm, soapy water will be enough to clean the rod. If yours uses suction and tension to stay in place, detach it before trying to clean it. If it’s drilled in place, remove the rings and curtains before cleaning it. Let it air dry or use a dry cloth on it before showering again.

What type of shower rings should I get?

A. This depends on you and the width of the rod. For thinner rods, loops or hooks may be best. For a thicker rod, make sure the shower rings or hooks are large enough to fit around it.

What’s the best black shower curtain rod to buy?

Top black shower curtain rod

Tlooe Curved Shower Rod

What you need to know: This premium, stainless steel shower curtain rod is ideal for those who have a curved bathtub or shower and need something super reliable.

What you’ll love: Made from stainless steel, this shower curtain rod is durable and resistant to rust. It also has a sleek, curved design that makes smaller tubs seem larger. Plus, it’s easy to install and has an adjustable length.

What you should consider: You will need to drill into the wall to mount it. Consider the distance between walls when choosing it to make sure it fits.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black shower curtain rod for the money

Briofox Shower Curtain Rod

What you need to know: With two sizes to choose from, this stainless steel tension rod is highly durable and easy to install.

What you’ll love: This straight rod resists rust and corrosion and can easily hold up to 30 pounds. It comes with large non-slip plates on either end that help keep it in place when mounted. Plus, it’s adjustable on one side, making it easy to fit it into most spaces.

What you should consider: The quality isn’t as good as that of other metal rods, but it’s still reliable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Artiwell L Shaped Shower Curtain Rod

What you need to know: This matte black L-shaped shower rod is ideal for those looking for an unusual custom design for their bathtub or shower.

What you’ll love: Made of durable aluminum, it features a ceiling support that keeps it securely in place. It’s easy to install, comes with two mounts and can hold up to 25 pounds.

What you should consider: To mount it, you will have to drill into the walls. It’s also not adjustable, though you can cut it to suit your space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

