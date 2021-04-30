Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
McDonald’s offers free McFlurry to those who have mistaken spoon for a straw
Vanessa Guillen reported sexual harassment twice, but superiors took no action
TSA extends face mask requirement
Study: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Steelers draft pick, Bay Area native Najee Harris throws party at Richmond homeless shelter
Video
Top Stories
NFL Draft 2021: 2 Bay Area natives selected in 1st round
NFL Draft 2021: 49ers pick new quarterback Trey Lance
Avalanche hoping to regroup with two games vs. Sharks
Rogers wants out of Green Bay; lists Raiders as team he would play for
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Mattresses & Pillows
The best full XL mattress
Trending Stories
Woman faces hate crime charges after calling Berkeley cops on Black delivery driver
Video
Over 90 people discovered inside Houston home in possible smuggling bust
Video
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting in San Francisco
Video
Hit-and-run driver crashes into San Jose home
Video
U.S. to restrict travel from India over COVID
Video