Best pregnancy pillow

Later in pregnancy, it’s recommended that you lie on your side rather than your back, so a pregnancy pillow can help you side sleep comfortably if you’re used to back sleeping.

Which pregnancy pillow is best?

With the added weight of their bump and ligaments stretching to accommodate it, pregnant people often suffer from aches, pains and struggle to find a comfortable sleeping position. Pregnancy pillows offer support where it’s needed most and can help those carrying a baby get more sleep.

But, which pregnancy pillow is best, and what features should you look out for when buying? If you’re looking for a popular and versatile pregnancy pillow, the Leachco Snoogle Original Pregnancy Pillow is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a pregnancy pillow

Shape

Body pillows come in various shapes, so buyers can pick one that’s most comfortable for them.

U-shaped pillows offer equal support on each side. They work well for back sleepers early in the pregnancy and can later help you more comfortably transition into side sleeping in the second trimester and beyond.

C-shape pillows are perfect for side sleepers who sleep with their legs slightly bent in a fetal position. The curve of the C accommodates and supports the growing bellies of pregnant people.

J-shape pillows are similar to C-shape pillows but slightly longer and with less pronounced curves, making them ideal for side sleepers who like to stretch out a little.

Filling

Polyester hollow fiber, or synthetic down, is one of the most common filling materials for pregnancy pillows because it’s very soft yet offers support. The trouble is that it will compress over time. Solid memory foam is extremely supportive and molds to the body’s contours, but it can feel too firm. Shredded memory foam is a great middle-ground between the two because it won’t flatten like polyester, but it feels less firm than solid memory foam.

Outer material

If you prefer to touch natural materials while sleeping, look for a pregnancy pillow with a cotton or bamboo outer cover. These materials generally feel soft to the touch, wash well and are breathable. Some options have velour or microfiber outers, which are extremely soft to the touch but can feel hot to sleep with due to their lack of breathability.

What to look for in a quality pregnancy pillow

Removable cover

Since you’ll be sleeping on and sweating into your pregnancy pillow, you’ll want an option with a removable, machine-washable cover to more easily keep it clean.

Customizable firmness

Some pregnancy pillows, particularly those filled with shredded memory foam, give you the option to open up the inner shell to add or remove filling. This allows you to customize the firmness of your pillow to get it just how you want it.

Color

Pregnancy pillows are generally available in a small selection of colors, so you can choose to buy one that matches your bedding or bedroom decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a pregnancy pillow

While you can find budget pregnancy pillows for less than $20, quality models start at around $30-$75.

Pregnancy pillow FAQ

Do pregnancy pillows actually help?

A. Although there’s no guarantee that you’ll find a pregnancy pillow comfortable, the majority of people do. As the body changes during pregnancy, finding a comfortable sleeping position can be much more difficult, especially factoring in the extra aches and pains most experience while carrying a child. Pregnancy pillows offer support in all the right places while being tailored to the contours of the pregnant body. In short, if you’re uncomfortable in bed, a pregnancy pillow will likely help.

When should you start using a pregnancy pillow?

A. There’s no set time in your gestation that you should start using a pregnancy pillow. Most people start to use one around 20 weeks when their bump starts to expand, and they find it harder to get comfortable at night. However, if you’re struggling to find a comfortable position earlier in your pregnancy, there’s no reason why you can’t use one much earlier or right from the start. Some individuals find pregnancy pillows so comfortable that they carry on using them as standard after giving birth.

What’s the best pregnancy pillow to buy?

Top pregnancy pillow

Leachco Snoogle Original Pregnancy Pillow

What you need to know: You can use this J-shaped pillow in a range of positions for total body support.

What you’ll love: Supports hips, back, legs, neck and tummy for a comfortable sleep. The cover is removable and washable to keep it clean. It fits on one half of the bed, so it won’t infringe on a non-pregnant partner.

What you should consider: The polyester hollow fiber stuffing will compress over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

Top pregnancy pillow for the money

Milliard U Shaped Body Pillow

What you need to know: This U-shaped pillow supports people in a range of sleeping positions and offers excellent value for money.

What you’ll love: Since it’s filled with shredded memory foam, it won’t lose its loft over time, plus it’s possible to add or remove filling to adjust the firmness. The super-soft velour cover is removable and washable.

What you should consider: The length is slightly too short for some, as it only reaches around the knees on most users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow

What you need to know: The C-shape of this pillow is perfect for encouraging side-sleeping and leaves plenty of room for your bump.

What you’ll love: You can also configure this pillow to help you find a comfortable sitting position. The cover is made from a soft, breathable cotton jersey and is removable and machine washable.

What you should consider: If you like to stretch out as you sleep, you may not find this pillow comfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond

