Best black and white shower curtain

Which black and white shower curtains are best?

For any shower that doesn’t have a solid door, a shower curtain is essential for keeping water in the tub where it belongs. A shower curtain can also provide a degree of privacy during bath time. As one of the largest, most prominent items in the bathroom, an eye-catching shower curtain is an important component of the room’s decor.

Black and white shower curtains are available in a wide variety of size and material combinations, with a number of different attachment options, so finding the perfect match for your bathroom can take some searching. A top pick for durability, ease of maintenance and a versatile design that can match many styles is the Felisa Black and White Stripe Shower Curtain with Double Knot Fringe.

What to know before you buy a black and white shower curtain

Size

Shower curtains are available in varying sizes to fit different bathtub and shower configurations. For a standard 60-inch bathtub, a single shower curtain measuring 70 or 72 inches wide will suffice. For a larger tub, look for curtains in the range of 86 to 108 inches wide. Wraparound curtain rods are sometimes used with freestanding tubs, in which case two shower curtains may be necessary.

In addition to the width of the shower curtain, the height or length is also important to consider. First, measure the distance from the curtain rod to the floor. It’s best to choose a shower curtain that hangs a few inches above the floor rather than dragging across it.

Hanging options

Shower curtains can be hung by hooks attached to the top of the curtain, but you can also find curtains with metal grommets that are threaded directly onto the curtain rod. Keep in mind when measuring for shower curtain height that using hooks to hang a curtain adds inches to the length of the curtain, bringing it closer to the floor.

Shower curtain liners

A shower curtain liner is often used to back up the outer curtain. The liner hangs inside the tub, while the more attractive main curtain hangs outside it. When purchasing a liner along with a shower curtain, the two items should be the same width and have the same number of grommets or attachment points for hooks.

What to look for in a quality black and white shower curtain

Material

Plastic or vinyl shower curtains are inexpensive and make great water barriers to keep your floor dry. They’re also a lot less attractive than other fabrics. A simple white plastic shower curtain works great as a liner paired with a nicer fabric shower curtain.

Fabrics such as cotton, polyester, linen or blends are more expensive than a plastic or vinyl shower curtain and they’re not as waterproof, but they look much nicer and they’re usually machine-washable for easy care.

Prevention of billowing

Sometimes the combination of tub design and water flow results in a breeze that blows a shower curtain in or out, exposing the floors to water or sticking the shower curtain to your legs as you try to bathe. Some shower curtains are designed with weights, magnets or even suction cups near their base to counteract this problem.

Ease of cleaning

Machine-washable fabric shower curtains are much easier to care for than plastic shower curtains, where soap scum and mildew can quickly become an unattractive mess. While plastic shower curtains can be hand cleaned with a sponge or scrubbing brush, many people find it easier to just toss the dirty curtain and buy a new one. If you feel bad about the environmental consequences of wasting all that plastic but you don’t want to spend a lot of time with a scrub brush, you can still use a washable fabric shower curtain as a liner, even if it’s slightly less water-resistant.

How much you can expect to spend on a black and white shower curtain

Simple white or clear plastic or vinyl shower curtain liners are easy to find for less than $10. Black and white shower curtains made from a variety of materials can be found for as low as $12.99 up through $28.99 and higher.

Black and white shower curtain FAQ

What kinds of black and white shower curtain designs are available?

A. Black and white shower curtains can be found in almost any conceivable design, including stripes, herringbone, gradients, photographic prints and even faux marble.

How do I get rid of mildew from a black and white shower curtain?

A. The best way to get rid of mildew is to wash frequently to prevent it from happening in the first place. If a machine-washable fabric already has mildew, add a half cup of baking soda along with your regular laundry detergent and add a cup of white vinegar during the rinse cycle.

What’s the best black and white shower curtain to buy?

Top black and white shower curtain

Felisa Black and White Stripe Shower Curtain with Double Knot Fringe

What you need to know: Machine-washable fabric and a classic design help this shower curtain fit right in with decor ranging from contemporary to farmhouse.

What you’ll love: The double knot fringe at the lower hem sets the design apart from most other shower curtains. Polyester fabric is durable, water-repellent and easy to clean.

What you should consider: Because of the fringe, you’ll want to hang this one outside the tub and pair it with a liner inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black and white shower curtain for the money

AmazerBath Black and White Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Make a bold statement in your bathroom with the heavy black and white stripes of this shower curtain.

What you’ll love: It’s hard to beat the price for this water-resistant and machine-washable polyester shower curtain. Reviews are overwhelmingly positive. It has weights in the bottom hem to keep it from blowing.

What you should consider: You’ll need to supply your own hooks, but that’s true of most shower curtains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Guken Black Dinosaur Shower Curtain for Kids

What you need to know: White dinosaurs on a black background are great for kids and fun-loving adults.

What you’ll love: Water-resistant and machine-washable, this shower curtain is made from a durable waffle-textured polyester. In addition to the white on black design, an alternate version is available with black dinosaurs on a white background.

What you should consider: Dinosaurs aren’t for everybody, but this curtain also comes in a black, white and gray block pattern.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

