Best green shower curtain

Which green shower curtains are best?

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of shades of green. Although it means you’re spoiled in the number of choices for a green shower curtain, you may feel a bit overwhelmed with the multitude of options.

To find the right green shower curtain for your bathroom, it’s wise to consider key features, including size, material and design. If you’re looking for a simple, versatile option, Madison Park Arlo Super Waffle Textured Solid Shower Curtain is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a green shower curtain

Shades of green

Green comes in thousands of shades, including lime green, forest green, evergreen, teal and olive, just to name a few. Depending on your bathroom aesthetic, more than one green hue may coordinate with your existing decor. However, if you’re looking for a curtain to match an unusual shade, such as accent colors on towels, it may prove challenging to find.

Solids vs. patterns

Green shower curtains fall into one of two categories: solids or patterns. Solid shower curtains are basic yet colorful, while those with patterns add a pop of personality to a bathroom.

Solid shower curtains are fairly easy to find in green, and many manufacturers even offer more than one shade of green for popular styles. They’re preferred for bathrooms with bold decor, considering some patterns or prints may clash with others. One of the drawbacks, however, is that solid curtains may be a bit too drab or plain for certain bathrooms.

Green shower curtains with prints, patterns or other designs may function as the focal point in bathrooms. Some of the most popular bold prints feature vibrant leaf, seascape or wildlife designs. Conversely, those with neutral patterns add subtle dimension to the space, particularly gingham, polka dots, understated florals and stripes. However, patterned shower curtains are somewhat limiting in terms of matching bathroom decor.

What to look for in a quality green shower curtain

Sizes

Before you buy a shower curtain, it’s important to measure the width and height of the shower. If you have a standard 60-inch bathtub, a curtain that measures 70 by 72 inches is suitable. However, if you need to hang the shower curtain higher, you may want one that measures 84-96 inches long. Wider tubs and showers often require shower curtains that are 86-108 inches wide, or more than one standard shower curtain panel.

Hanging method

Shower curtains may have holes, grommets or loops for hanging. Holes and grommets attach to curtain hooks, making them ideal for quick and easy removal. Loops, on the other hand, slip right onto curtain rods. Although they offer great visual appeal, removing these shower curtains can be tedious because it requires taking down the curtain rod.

Materials

Shower curtains are made with either fabric or synthetic materials. Fabric curtains, including those made of cotton and linen, are well received for their soft elegance. Synthetic materials, like polyester and nylon, have higher water resistance are not waterproof. As a result, these shower curtains typically require shower liners, too.

Plastic, on the other hand, is a waterproof option that also happens to be easy to clean and low-maintenance. They’re now available in several designs, making them more appealing than plain plastic sheets. Unfortunately, they show soap scum and water stains easily.

Billowing prevention

For practical reasons, shower curtains often have anti-billowing features. This is usually present in the form of mini suction cups, magnets or weights. By securing the bottom of the shower curtain, you’re less likely to splash water and soap on floors. In turn, it may prevent slips and falls by simply keeping the floor dry.

How much you can expect to spend on green shower curtains

Simple polyester shower curtains cost $12 and below, whereas fabric curtains cost $15-$35. Designer shower curtains, including those that coordinate with the manufacturer’s bathroom collection, may run as high as $50-$100.

Green shower curtain FAQ

How often should I wash my shower curtain?

A. At the very least, you should wash shower curtains once a month. If they get stained or have signs of soap scum sooner than that, put them in the wash to prevent mold and mildew accumulation. Shower curtains in spare bathrooms that aren’t used on a regular basis may be washed every two months; however, it’s often more practical to wash all shower curtains at the same time if your washing machine can handle it.

What is a lined shower curtain?

A. A lined shower curtain has more than one layer of material. The outermost layer, as expected, is the decorative curtain, while the inner layer is typically made with water-repellent materials like polyester or nylon. Lined shower curtains are different from shower curtain liners, which are separate pieces that prevent spillage from the shower onto the floor.

What are the best green shower curtains to buy?

Top green shower curtain

Madison Park Arlo Super Waffle Texture Solid Shower Curtain

What you need to know: Versatile and elegant, this textured shower curtain comes in a cool green shade that blends in well with most bathrooms.

What you’ll love: The multi-texture waffle material has a hotel-quality aesthetic. It’s not transparent, but the material is thin enough to allow some light into the shower. The curtain is machine washable, making it easy to clean.

What you should consider: Because it’s 100% cotton, it may shrink or end up wrinkled in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top green shower curtain for the money

Freshee Paisley Water Repellent & Odor Resistant Shower Curtain and Liner

What you need to know: A bright and lively option, this paisley green curtain and liner set is a budget-friendly investment.

What you’ll love: The large paisley print is bold, but it won’t overwhelm smaller bathrooms. The curtain has a water-resistant finish that keeps mold and mildew at bay, while the liner has odor-repelling properties. It’s backed by a 30-day warranty.

What you should consider: The curtain ring holes are much smaller than some people expect.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Creative Bath Springtime Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This leaf-print shower curtain features a few different shades of green to add depth and dimension to the shower space.

What you’ll love: The curtain has a relaxing, spa-inspired design with cool green hues. It works well with many design themes, including seascapes, jungles and florals. Made with cotton and polyester, it’s colorfast and less likely to shrink in the wash than some other curtains.

What you should consider: The print features abstract color flecks, which seem somewhat out of place.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews.

