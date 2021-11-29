Best showerhead with a hose

In the United States, people spend on average longer than 13 minutes in the shower, which is collectively 6.5 hours each month.

Which showerhead with a hose is best?

A shower after a long day can be relaxing for the body and soothing for the mind, while a shower in the morning can awaken your senses and prepare you for the day ahead. While stationary showerheads can cover your basic showering needs, a showerhead with a hose—also known as a handheld showerhead—can do so much more.

Handheld showerheads can reach specific body parts and use less water. They also make it easier to give children or pets baths. There are many styles and options to choose from. For overall quality and durability, the Moen Engage Magnetix Six-Function Handheld Showerhead is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a showerhead with a hose

Types

Showerheads with hoses come in three distinct styles. The most common design is a single, stand-alone model where the showerhead can be set in a mounted bracket until you are ready to remove it. This style is versatile and easy to install.

Combination units include both a stationary showerhead and a handheld showerhead. This style comes with a water diverter to direct water to one showerhead or run both at the same time. The stationary portion of this model has to be positioned high enough for the handheld showerhead to have space to reach around the shower area.

The third model is similar to these other styles, except the bracket has a sliding bar that allows for the showerhead to be positioned in different spots based on the user’s preference.

Water pressure

The flow rate of most modern showerheads is capped at 2.5 gallons per minute in an effort to conserve water. Modern manufacturers use high-pressure chambers and smaller jets to force water through at a higher rate, so you shouldn’t experience much of a difference in water pressure versus older models.

Styles

Showerheads with hoses have different designs and capabilities. The stick model is a straight design that looks like a wand. This version is easy to grip and very efficient. A second variation is the rainfall style which is rounder and has an extra large head that pushes water through like a downpour, albeit with less pressure.

There are also handheld showerheads that incorporate filters for hard and treated water. Some models use a filter cartridge, while others incorporate mineral beads and stones in the handle—also known as ionic filtration.

What to look for in a quality showerhead with a hose

Metal or metal plated

Showerheads with hoses come in bronze, stainless steel, chrome and brushed nickel. These metal finishes are long-lasting and easier to grip. Plastic handles are slippery and tend to crack or break much sooner than metal-plated handles.

Long hose

Having a long enough hose for all the uses you need is important since short hoses can be frustrating over the long haul. Look for hoses that are at least 60 inches, but preferably 69-84 inches for maximum flexibility.

Spray settings

Nearly all showerheads with hoses have several spray settings. Luxury models may have up to 12 different settings.

Bluetooth technology

Some showerheads have Bluetooth speakers built into the showerhead unit so that you can listen to music while you shower. This is a fun space saver that lets you belt out your favorite tunes.

How much you can expect to spend on a showerhead with a hose

Showerheads with hoses start around $20 for basic models that may have limited durability, while more durable products with a few extra features will cost $25–$40. Showerheads with hoses priced over $40 are the highest quality and have the most bonus features.

Showerhead with a hose FAQ

How do you clean a showerhead with a hose?

A. Your best option is to purchase a showerhead with silicone jets that are resistant to build-up. If you have mineral build-up from hard water, you should soak the showerhead in vinegar for several hours and then run the showerhead on its most powerful setting.

Why might the water pressure be low with a new showerhead with a hose?

A. Manufacturers are required to make showerheads with a flow restrictor that conserves water consumption.

What’s the best showerhead with a hose to buy?

Top showerhead with a hose

Moen Engage Magnetix Six-Function Handheld Showerhead

What you need to know: This high-quality showerhead with a kink-free hose is sleekly designed and easy to operate.

What you’ll love: A magnetic docking station lets you use the showerhead as a handheld or stand-alone with an easy snap-in-place connection. Six different settings allow for different shower intensities. Available finishes include spot-resistant nickel and chrome.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than similar models, but the brand has a reputation for quality. There were some concerns about the mount being too close to the shower wall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top showerhead with a hose for the money

Hydroluxe Handheld Showerhead and Rain Shower Combo

What you need to know: This affordable showerhead with hose comes with two built-in showerheads for handheld and stationary use.

What you’ll love: There are five shower settings for this showerhead that features a three-way water diverter. The product comes with a ten year limited warranty and can be installed without any tools.

What you should consider: The hose may be too short for some uses. The massage setting is not as powerful as some people prefer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Culligan Handheld Filtered Massage Showerhead

What you need to know: This high-quality showerhead is specifically designed for hard or chemically treated water.

What you’ll love: The showerhead’s ability to remove minerals and chemicals will leave skin and hair softer. It can filter 10,000 gallons of water before needing to be replaced.

What you should consider: The unit can be a bit heavy for the mount, which causes drooping of the showerhead and hose.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.