Best unique shower curtain

Which unique shower curtains are best?

Perhaps you plan to knock out a wall and create a gloriously modern walk-in shower. Perhaps your current budget is $75. A unique shower curtain can freshen up your space while you save up for bigger changes. It can make you like your existing bathroom again for a relatively small price. The Lark Manor Fordingbridge Striped Single Shower Curtain is a great option that is customizable for something uniquely yours. Your monogrammed initials will personalize your space and even dress it up a bit.

What to know before you buy a unique shower curtain

The humble shower curtain has a very basic purpose, and that is to keep water from flowing out of the shower and onto your floor. Escaping shower water can lead to falls or water damage to floors and subflooring. That task can easily be delegated to a shower curtain liner, though, so the outer layer of your shower curtain can be all self-expression and fun.

Size

As you begin your search for the perfect unique shower curtain, you will undoubtedly see lots of customer comments about accidentally ordering the wrong size for their shower. It is worth it to get out the measuring tape. Measure twice so you only have to hang once. Even if you pair your curtain with a liner and the liner is controlling water flow, a mismatch in the sizing of the outer layer will look unique in a bad way.

Hanging method

The way you hang your unique shower curtain can be just as much fun as the curtain itself. There are shower curtain hooks shaped like jewels, roses, dragonflies, paw prints, tassels, tiny Christmas trees and anything you can imagine.

Cleaning method

Whether you go with a sophisticated fabric or plain old vinyl, your unique shower curtain will eventually get dusty and musty. Even if you use a liner that you can just throw away periodically, you will need to clean the outer decorative layer. It is worth noticing the care instructions and following them closely so you don’t end up with shrinkage or other damage.

What to look for in a quality unique shower curtain

Color

There are no rules to picking out a unique shower curtain but one easy way to start if you’re not sure is to look for creative uses of color. A bold pop of color might be just what you need if you’ve had the same beige seashell theme for years.

Patterns and Prints

If your shower curtain, towels and bath mat all are navy blue that’s just fine — unless you are sick of it. If you are ready for a change, consider something floral or choose from the plethora of even bolder graphics on the market. Some feature funny or inspiring quotations, cartoon characters or modern art, which might be just perfect if you need a change.

Texture

If bold colors or prints seem a little extreme, consider adding a different texture to your bathroom. Many of the latest styles in shower curtains feature ruffles, lace, tassels and much more. That way you can still get a neutral color that goes with anything but has a little added panache in terms of its texture.

How much you can expect to spend on a unique shower curtain

There is a pretty wide range in unique shower curtain pricing. You can find a perfectly fun curtain with a print of a bathing T. rex holding a luffa for less than 20 bucks. Curtains made of thicker fabrics can run closer to $100.

Unique shower curtain FAQ

How do I clean plastic shower curtains?

A. Most plastic curtains can be thrown in the washing machine like the fabric ones, according to cleaning experts. If the curtain has a lot of soap scum you may want to scrub it by hand first. Other tips for machine washing include using a large load setting, adding vinegar and letting it presoak for half an hour before starting the cycle.

Should my curtain be open or closed when not in use?

A. There is some debate on this topic, but if your main concern is preserving your shower curtain between washes, keep it closed most of the time. If it is open while wet, mold and mildew have a better chance of forming in the folds.

What are the best unique shower curtains to buy?

Top unique shower curtain

Lark Manor Fordingbridge Striped Single Shower Curtain

What you need to know: There’s nothing more unique and personal than incorporating your own name into your bathroom’s design with a monogram.

What you’ll love: This is made of a sturdy fabric and reinforced hook holes. Everything goes right into the washing machine for easy upkeep.

What you should consider: This may be a little too stuffy and formal for some tastes. It is also a little pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top unique shower curtain for the money

Insomo Funny Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is probably not going to be the best for a household with young children, but it might be funny in the right setting.

What you’ll love: This one is a conversation starter and it’s made of water-repellent fabrics so you can add a liner or use it as-is.

What you should consider: There is only one choice for sizing and 10 hook holes. If your shower is larger or smaller you are out of luck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samantha Custom Shower Curtain

What you need to know: You can add your own artwork or photos for a truly one-of-a-kind curtain.

What you’ll love: Even the most expensive of these is only about $25 and might make a fun personalized gift.

What you should consider: Some images reproduce better than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

