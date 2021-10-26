Best fragrance deals during Amazon’s beauty haul

The Amazon Fragrance Haul event is an affordable way to stock up on favorite scents not just for holiday gifts this year, but also for Valentine’s Day gifts in a few months.

When is Amazon’s Frangance Haul?

Amazon’s Fragrance Haul falls on Oct. 24-25, which means shoppers have 48 hours to round up designer fragrances that top many holiday wish lists this year. From everyday body sprays to conversation-sparking colognes, there’s a fragrance on sale for everyone during the event.

The two-day haul features deep discounts on some of the most popular fragrances on the market, but that’s not the only reason shoppers are stoked for the event. If they can scoop up deals now, they’ll likely bypass the Black Friday rush and will be able to send gifts long before holiday shipping deadlines recently released by the post office, FedEx and UPS.

Here’s what you need to know about Amazon’s Fragrance Haul event

What will go on sale during Amazon’s Fragrance Haul?

Amazon’s Fragrance Haul is the capstone event of Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul, the retailer’s first beauty-themed holiday event. It features discounts of up to 60% off bestselling fragrances from designers like Jimmy Choo, Elizabeth Arden and Rebecca Minkoff. Besides body sprays, perfumes and colognes, the sale may include popular fragrance-related items, such as scented body powder, layering scents and designer aftershave.

Why you should shop the Amazon Fragrance Haul

Shopping the Amazon Fragrance Haul is an easy way to jump-start holiday shopping. It’s also one method for shoppers to make sure they get popular fragrances before they sell out.

By snagging these deals earlier in the season, shoppers avoid longer shipping times expected due to supply chain interruptions and weather-related delivery delays. This is especially important when it comes to fragrances, which require ground shipping because they fall into the category of hazardous and flammable liquids, according to logistics providers. In general, ground shipping can take several days longer than other methods of shipping.

Fortunately, most fragrances in the Amazon haul will ship within a few days for Prime members at no extra cost. This is largely due to the retailer’s robust logistics capabilities that include a nationwide network of Amazon delivery drivers and fulfillment centers to support streamlined ground operations.

Besides the perks of fewer shipping challenges, shoppers may discover it’s easier to find certain fragrances on Amazon than at department stores and beauty retailers. For one, Amazon carries several harder-to-find scents and size varieties. And because the fragrances aren’t bundled with bonus gifts — which many shoppers seek out during the holidays — there may be less competition for certain fragrances.

How to get the most savings with Amazon fragrance deals

To get the most bang for their buck during the Amazon Fragrance Haul, shoppers should enter into the deals event armed with a few helpful tools and shopping tactics.

Many fragrances are available in more than one size, and sometimes, the size on sale isn’t actually the best deal. Instead, shoppers should compare the per-milliliter price among sizes to find the best value.

Shoppers can determine whether the price they see is truly the best of the season when they use CamelCamelCamel, an Amazon price tracker, to view the fragrance’s price history.

Shipping fragrance gifts directly to recipients is an easy way to save on holiday shipping. It’s worthwhile for Prime members in particular, who enjoy free shipping on millions of products, including many fragrances that may be part of the haul.

When shoppers scroll down a fragrance’s product page, they’ll see a section that says “Compare with similar items.” It explains how the fragrance stacks up to others and depending on what’s there, shoppers may prefer a different fragrance with a better deal.

Alexa can help shoppers find fragrance deals during the event. When shoppers ask, “Alexa, what are my deals on fragrances?”, it rattles off the top deals, as well as the new low price and how much shoppers will save when they buy it.

Several credit cards, including Amazon’s own Prime Rewards credit card, offer rewards or cashback with Amazon purchases. Certain credit cards, including American Express cards, let shoppers link cards to Amazon so they can use rewards to pay for purchases.

Seven best fragrances to buy during Amazon’s Fragrance Haul

Montblanc Individuel for Men Eau de Toilette

Described as mysterious and distinguished, Montblanc Individuel features top notes of pineapple, rosemary and lavender. It’s popular as an everyday, signature scent that is memorable and pleasant.

Elizabeth Arden Red Door for Women Eau de Toilette

A timeless scent from an iconic brand, Red Door is a captivating fragrance that blends a floral bouquet with warm, romantic notes. It’s inviting and sensuous and has a touch of sweetness with a honey base note.

Jimmy Choo Blossom for Women Eau de Parfum

In a bottle so glamorous, it’s no surprise that Jimmy Choo Blossom is a sparkling, lively fragrance. It opens with a burst of citrus notes and is grounded with smooth base notes of sandalwood and white musk.

Nautica Voyage for Men Eau de Toilette

This clean, refreshing fragrance has an openness that is reminiscent of open waters with water lotus and cedarwood. Light and versatile, it’s suitable for daytime wear.

Vera Wang Princess for Women Eau de Toilette

Rich and regal, Vera Wang Princess has a bold, statement-making scent featuring notes of vanilla, apple and water lily. Sophisticated yet free-spirited, it’s an elegant all-ages fragrance.

Azzaro Chrome for Men Eau de Toilette

Azzaro Chrome is a crisp, uplifting scent that features a vivacious combination of bergamot, musk and amber. The long-lasting scent is popular for spring and summer wear.

Clean Classic The Original Eau de Parfum

Ideal for layering and daytime wear, this newer fragrance has a clean, charismatic combination of peppercorn, orange blossom and jasmine. The clean formula is eco-conscious, vegan and cruelty-free.

