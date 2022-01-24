Best used cars to buy for 2022

(iSeeCars) – There’s a lot to consider when buying a used vehicle. Researching used cars to understand important factors such as long-term reliability, safety, and value retention can help consumers find the right car at the right price. To help navigate the used car buying process, iSeeCars analyzed over 12 million cars and narrowed down the Best Used Cars across all vehicle types.

The winners are cars that are the longest lasting, hold their value the best, and have the highest average safety ratings from the National Highway Transit Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

iSeeCars also determined the best cars at various pricing levels such as under $10k, $15k, $20k and $25k to help consumers find the best used cars within their budget.

Best Used Cars

Here are the iSeeCars Best Used Cars and runners up for each category:

iSeeCars Best Used Cars for 2022Most reliable, safest cars that retain the most value Category Winner Runner-Up Best Used SUVs Best Subcompact SUV Mazda CX-3 Subaru Crosstrek Best Luxury Subcompact SUV BMW X1 Buick Encore Best Small SUV Jeep Wrangler Subaru Outback Best Luxury Small SUV Acura RDX BMW X3 Best Midsize SUV Toyota Highlander Honda Pilot Best Luxury Midsize SUV Volvo XC90 Acura MDX Best Large SUV Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Sequoia Best Luxury Large SUV Lexus LX 570 Lincoln Navigator Best SUV with 3 Rows Toyota Land Cruiser Toyota Highlander Best Luxury SUV with 3 Rows Volvo XC90 Lexus LX 570 Best Crossover SUV Toyota Highlander Subaru Outback Best Luxury Crossover SUV Volvo XC90 Acura MDX Best Used Pickup Trucks Best Midsize Truck Honda Ridgeline Toyota Tacoma Best Full-Size Truck Toyota Tundra Ford F-150 Best Used Passenger Cars Best Small Car Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Best Luxury Small Car Lexus IS 350/300 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Best Midsize Car Honda Accord Toyota Camry Best Luxury Midsize Car Lexus ES 350 Lexus GS 350 Best Large Car Toyota Avalon Dodge Charger Best Luxury Large Car Audi A7 Acura RLX

Read the full Best Used Cars list across all vehicle categories.

Best Used Cars By Price

Here are the best used cars and SUVs by price:

Best Used Cars Under $10,000

Best Used Cars Under $10,000 Vehicle Average Used Car Price 2013 Kia Soul $9,949

Best Used Cars and SUVs under $15,000

Best Used Cars and SUVs Under $15,000 Vehicle Average Used Car Price 2013 BMW X3 $14,990 2013 Honda Accord $14,774 2013 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid $14,392 2016 Kia Soul $14,328 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid $14,048 2013 BMW X1 $14,048 2013 Volvo XC90 $13,915 2013 Subaru Impreza $13,669 2013 Subaru Outback $13,523 2013 Toyota Camry $13,430 2013 Buick Encore $13,401 2013 Honda Civic $13,088 2013 Subaru Forester $12,970 2013 Toyota Prius $12,761

Best Used Cars and SUVs Under $20,000

Best Used Cars and SUVs Under $20,000 Vehicle Average Used Car Price 2016 Subaru Forester $19,758 2016 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid $19,640 2017 Mazda CX-3 $19,619 2017 Honda Civic $19,609 2016 Honda Accord $19,576 2016 Toyota Prius $19,508 2017 Buick Encore $19,274 2017 Subaru Impreza $19,252 2017 Toyota Camry $19,243 2016 Toyota Camry Hybrid $18,896 2019 Kia Soul $18,079

Best Used Cars and SUVs Under $25,000

Best Used Cars and SUVs Under $25,000 Vehicle Average Used Car Price 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata $24,820 2018 Subaru Crosstrek $24,785 2021 Buick Encore $24,562 2020 Honda Civic $24,529 2017 Subaru Outback $24,214 2017 Volvo V60 $24,066 2021 Subaru Impreza $23,916 2013 Jeep Wrangler $23,882 2017 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid $23,682 2021 Mazda CX-3 $23,275 2017 Subaru Forester $22,495 2021 Kia Soul $22,103

Best Used SUVs

The popularity of SUVs and crossovers continues to rise, and the number of SUV models hitting the marketplace grows each year. These are the best used non-luxury and luxury SUVs across all size categories:

Best Used Subcompact SUV: Mazda CX-3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 6.1

Retained Value Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $22,703

The Best Used Subcompact SUV is the Mazda CX-3. The Mazda CX-3 made its debut in the newly established subcompact SUV vehicle segment in 2016. The CX-3 offers the sporty driving dynamics and attractive styling characteristic of the Mazda brand and a long list of standard safety and infotainment features. The small but mighty CX-3 also earns the Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS, the Institute’s highest honor.

Best Used Subcompact SUV Runner-Up: Subaru Crosstrek

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.1

Reliability Score: 5.6

Retained Value Score: 8.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,524

The Subaru Crosstrek is the runner-up for the Best Used Subcompact SUV. The Crosstrek offers standard all-wheel drive, which is rare for the small SUV class. It has perfect safety scores and includes many driver assistance features.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Subcompact SUVs.

Best Used Luxury Subcompact SUV: BMW X1

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $36,211

The Best Used Luxury Subcompact SUV is the BMW X1. The small crossover boasts impressive safety scores and above-average cargo capacity and fuel economy for the class. With BMW’s sharp driving dynamics, it is a worthy choice for drivers looking to enter the luxury SUV segment.

Best Used Luxury Subcompact SUV Runner-Up: Buick Encore

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 7.2

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $23,875

The Buick Encore earns honorable mention as a top choice for a luxury subcompact SUV. The Encore is praised for its predicted reliability ratings as well as ample passenger and cargo space despite its subcompact designation.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Subcompact SUVs.

Best Used Small SUV: Jeep Wrangler

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 9.8

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,178

The Best Used Small SUV is the Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep Wrangler earns a high score for its proven durability and stellar value retention, both of which are boosted by its capability across all terrains. It also has above-average cargo capacity for the small SUV class.

Best Used Small SUV Runner-Up: Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,433

Despite its official designation as a crossover wagon, the Subaru Outback is often compared to compact SUVs, and earns the distinction as our runner up in the Best Used Small SUV category. The Subaru Outback has proven to be a long-lasting and safe vehicle with high value retention. It is praised for its car-like driving dynamics, standard all-wheel drive, and class-leading cargo space. The Outback also earns the Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Small SUVs.

Best Used Luxury Compact SUV: Acura RDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,094

The Best Used Luxury Small SUV is the Acura RDX, which is the luxury equivalent of the popular compact SUV, the Honda CR-V. Along with its stellar reliability rating and perfect safety score, the Acura RDX comes with a lower-than-average price tag and ownership costs.

Best Used Luxury Compact SUV Runner-Up: BMW X3

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.6

Reliability Score: 8.2

Retained Value Score: 7.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,654

The compact BMW X3 ranks second. The X3 comfortably seats five passengers and has above-average cargo space for the class, with 28.7 cubic feet of space. It has multiple engine options including a turbocharged four-cylinder and a twin-turbo six cylinder, and comes standard with many safety and infotainment features.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Compact SUVs.

Best Used Midsize SUV: Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,762

The Toyota Highlander earns the honor of Best Used Midsize SUV for being a long-lasting SUV with high value retention that is also a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS. A popular family hauler, it’s roomy and has an accessible third row of seating and ample cargo room. It also offers a suite of safety features to add to its solid reputation for reliability.

Best Used Midsize SUV Runner-Up: Honda Pilot

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 7.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $38,652

The Honda Pilot crossover ranks second in the midsize SUV category. The Honda Pilot is a spacious three-row crossover SUV for those seeking a family-friendly hauler without the bulkiness of a full-size SUV. It’s available in all-wheel-drive or front-wheel drive and is a popular minivan alternative due to its spacious seating for up to eight passengers.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Midsize SUVs.

Best Used Luxury Midsize SUV: Volvo XC90

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $69,384

The Best Used Luxury Midsize SUV is the Volvo XC90. The three-row midsize SUV boasts a perfect safety score and is loaded with standard driver assistance features. Along with great long-term reliability and value-retention scores, the XC90 also earns the Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS. The XC90 offers class-leading cargo space, which makes the vehicle a prime choice for a luxury family vehicle.

Best Used Luxury Midsize SUV Runner-Up: Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 9.3

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,272

The Acura MDX earns an honorable mention as the Best Luxury Midsize SUV for being a long-lasting and safe SUV with high value retention. Along with being the longest-lasting luxury midsize SUV, it has above-average fuel economy for its class and is among the more affordable vehicles in its class. The MDX was also named a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Midsize SUVs.

Best Used Large SUV: Toyota Land Cruiser

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 9.8

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $91,976

The Toyota Land Cruiser is the Best Used Large SUV. Known for its longevity, the Land Cruiser is the longest-lasting car across all vehicle segments, and also has excellent value retention. The rugged three-row hauler provides above-average towing capacity for the class and is a capable off-roader.

Best Used Large SUV Runner-Up: Toyota Sequoia

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 9.4

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $64,510

A second full-size Toyota, the Toyota Sequoia, earns its honors as the Best Used Large SUV runner-up. The Sequoia’s high score is attributed to its proven long-term reliability and excellent value retention.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Large SUVs.

Best Used Large Luxury SUV: Lexus LX 570

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $90,631

The Best Large Luxury SUV winner is the Lexus LX 570, which is the luxury version of the Toyota Land Cruiser. The LX 570 has great long-term reliability and value retention scores, and it is among the most capable off-roaders in the luxury large SUV class.

Best Large Luxury SUV Runner-Up: Lincoln Navigator

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 9.8

Retained Value Score: 6.6

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $84,678

The Lincoln Navigator gets the runner-up spot as the Best Luxury Large SUV. Along with its long-term reliability, It offers an upscale cabin with abundant passenger and cargo space.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Large SUVs.

Best Used SUV with Three Rows: Toyota Land Cruiser

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 9.8

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $91,976

Along with being the Best Used Large SUV, the Toyota Land Cruiser is also the Best Used SUV with 3 Rows. The Land Cruiser is the longest-lasting car across all vehicle segments, and also has excellent value retention. The rugged three-row hauler offers above-average towing capacity for the class and is a capable off-roader.

Best Used Three-Row SUV Runner-Up: Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 10.0

For consumers looking for three rows of seats, the Toyota Highlander is the Best Used Three-Row SUV runner-up thanks to its reliability, safety, and value retention. It also offers a more spacious third row than many of its competitors.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best SUVs With 3 Rows.

Best Used Luxury SUV with 3 Rows: Volvo XC90

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $69,384

The Best Used Luxury Midsize SUV, the Volvo XC90, also earns the title as the Best Luxury Three-Row SUV. The three-row midsize SUV boasts a perfect safety score and is loaded with standard driver assistance features. Along with great reliability and value-retention scores, the XC90 features class-leading cargo space, which makes the vehicle a prime choice for a luxury family vehicle.

Best Used Luxury SUV with 3 Rows Runner Up: Lexus LX 570

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $90,631

The Best Large Luxury SUV with 3 Rows runner-up is the Lexus LX 570. The LX 570 has impressive long-term reliability and value retention scores, and it is among the most capable off-roaders in the luxury large SUV class.

Best Used Crossover SUV: Toyota Highlander

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.2

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $41,762

The versatile and capable Toyota Highlander also earns the honors as the best crossover SUV along with being the best midsize SUV.

Best Used Crossover SUV Runner-Up: Subaru Outback

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 8.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,433

The Subaru Outback is the runner-up for best crossover SUV along with being the best compact SUV.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Crossover SUVs.

Best Used Luxury Crossover SUV: Volvo XC90

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.8

Retained Value Score: 7.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $69,384

The Best Used Luxury Crossover SUV is the Volvo XC90. The three-row midsize SUV boasts a perfect safety score and is loaded with standard driver assistance features. Along with great reliability and value-retention scores, the XC90 also has class-leading cargo space, which makes the vehicle a prime choice for a luxury family vehicle.

Best Used Luxury Crossover SUV Runner-Up: Acura MDX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.7

Reliability Score: 9.3

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $44,272

The Acura MDX earns honorable mention as the Best Luxury Crossover SUV for being a long-lasting and safe SUV with high value retention. Along with being the longest-lasting luxury midsize SUV, it has above-average fuel economy for its class and is among the more affordable vehicles in its class.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Crossover SUVs.

Best Used Pickup Trucks

Whether they are driven for business or pleasure, pickup truck drivers want a rugged and capable hauler. Beyond performance, the best used pickup trucks are proven to last long and retain their value so drivers can save money for their next pickup truck purchase.

Best Midsize Pickup Truck: Honda Ridgeline

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $32,942

The midsize Honda Ridgeline is the iSeeCars top pick for the Best Used Midsize Pickup Truck. Long known for its reliability, Honda’s lone pickup truck provides the same durability its cars and SUVs are renowned for. And with its unibody design, the truck drives and handles with the comfort of an SUV while providing more fuel efficiency than the standard body-on-frame pickup.

Best Used Midsize Pickup Truck Runner-Up: Toyota Tacoma

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.5

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: 8.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $34,803

The midsize Toyota Tacoma earns honorable mention as the iSeeCars runner-up pick for the Best Used Midsize Pickup Truck. Toyota has a reputation for building indestructible trucks, which is proven by the performance of the Tacoma. Along with its high reliability and safety ratings, the Tacoma also holds its value better than any other pickup truck.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Midsize Trucks.

Best Used Full-Size Pickup Truck: Toyota Tundra

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.4

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 8.6

Safety Score: 8.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $50,051

The full-size Toyota Tundra earns the distinction as the iSeeCars top pick for the Best Used Full-Size Truck. Like its compact sibling the Toyota Tacoma, the Tundra is indestructible and earns high reliability and safety ratings.

Best Used Full-Size Pickup Truck Runner-Up: Ford F-150

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.3

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 7.7

Safety Score: 8.7

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $49,247

The full-size Ford F-150 is the runner-up for Best Used Full-Size Truck. The versatile and customizable hauler has been America’s most popular car for over 40 years. Along with great scores for safety, reliability, and value retention, the Ford F-150 has high towing and payload capacities and a comfortable interior. It is both a capable work truck and a comfortable daily driver.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Full-Size Trucks.

Best Used Passenger Cars

Passenger cars such as four-door sedans, two-door coupes, wagons, hatchbacks, and minivans appeal to drivers who want a more fuel-efficient vehicle than a truck or SUV. Here are the iSeeCars picks for Best Used Passenger Cars.

Best Used Small Car: Honda Civic

Honda Civic Coupe:

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.4

Reliability Score: 9.1

Retained Value Score: 9.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $27,043

Honda Civic Sedan:

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 9.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $24,529

Both the Honda Civic Coupe and Sedan earn the title as the Best Small Car. Although the demand for sedans has waned in recent years, the demand for the compact Honda Civic remains strong. The Honda Civic is known for its reliability and longevity, and its value retention makes it a practical choice for consumers. It also has among the best MPG estimates in its class and earns the Top Safety Pick+ designation from IIHS. The Civic comes with multiple powertrain options and ​​comes standard with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). A six-speed manual transmission is also available.

Best Used Small Car Runner Up: Toyota Corolla

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.5

Retained Value Score: 8.8

Safety Score: 9.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $21,360

The Toyota Corolla is the runner-up in the Best Used Small Car category. Known for its reliability, longevity, and value, it is more likely than vehicles in its class to reach 200,000 miles and maintains more of its value than its competition. The Corolla boasts excellent fuel economy, making the compact car a practical option as a daily driver, and is also among the top of its class for safety scores.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Small Cars.

Best Used Luxury Small Car: Lexus IS 350/300

Lexus IS 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.3

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 9.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,806

Lexus IS 300

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.6

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $37,540

The top spots for the Best Used Luxury Small Car goes to the high-performance Lexus IS 350 and its standard counterpart, the Lexus IS 300. Both IS models are known for their reliability and sophisticated interiors, while also having a full suite of safety features. The Lexus IS vehicles earn Top Safety Pick+ awards along with excellent value retention and reliability scores.

Best Used Luxury Small Car Runner-Up: Mercedes-Benz C-Class

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.4

Retained Value Score: 8.5

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $45,367

The runner-up for the Best Used Luxury Small Car is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The C-Class is among the most upscale models in its class and has powerful engine choices and an elegant interior. The C-Class is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+, and has great reliability and retained value scores.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Small Cars.

Best Used Midsize Car: Honda Accord

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.0

Reliability Score: 9.0

Retained Value Score: 8.1

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $28,671

The Honda Accord earns “winner” status in the Best Used Midsize Car category. The midsize sedan is the longest-lasting vehicle in its segment, with above-average value retention, and was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick+. The Accord also has a comfortable and roomy interior and excellent fuel economy.

Best Used Midsize Car Runner-Up: Toyota Camry

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 7.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $27,295

The Toyota Camry earns runner-up position in the Best Used Midsize Car category. It is among the longest-lasting vehicles in its segment, has above-average value retention, and earns a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS. It also comes with many active safety features and offers a comfortable ride along with AWD as an option beginning with the 2020 model year.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Midsize Cars.

Best Used Luxury Midsize Car: Lexus ES 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 9.2

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 8.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average New Car Price: $47,830

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,058

The Lexus ES 350 earns the distinction as the Best Used Luxury Midsize Car. Along with its high scores in reliability, value-retention, and safety, it also has below-average ownership costs and a sophisticated high-end interior. The Lexus ES 350 is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+

Best Used Luxury Midsize Car Runner-Up: Lexus GS 350

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.9

Retained Value Score: 8.6

Safety Score: Not Available

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $49,005

A second midsize sedan from Lexus, the Lexus GS 350, is the runner-up for the Best Used Luxury Midsize Car. While the Lexus GS 350 was discontinued after the 2020 model year, used versions are still available. The GS 350 emphasizes power over efficiency with two robust engine options and has excellent value-retention and reliability scores.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Midsize Cars.

Best Used Large Car: Toyota Avalon

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.9

Reliability Score: 9.8

Retained Value Score: 6.9

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $37,791

The Toyota Avalon is the Best Used Large Car. As the longest-lasting sedan most likely to reach 200,000 miles, it is known for its longevity and reliability. It also has a perfect safety score, above-average value retention, and an upscale interior that belies its price point.

Best Used Large Car Runner-Up: Dodge Charger

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.8

Reliability Score: 8.1

Retained Value Score: 8.4

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $42,070

The runner-up for the Best Used Large Car is the Dodge Charger. The Dodge Charger is a versatile and spacious large sedan with many powerful engine choices ranging from a standard V6 to a potent supercharged V8. It is the perfect choice for drivers wanting the utility of a roomy sedan with a little bit of muscle.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Large Cars.

Read the full Best Used Cars list across all vehicle categories.

Best Used Large Luxury Car: Audi A7

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.6

Retained Value Score: 7.0

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $69,541

The Audi A7 earns the spot as the Best Used Luxury Large Car. The A7 comes with a powerful 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine that provides rapid acceleration and smooth handling. It earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating and has impressive value-retention and long-term reliability scores.

Best Used Large Luxury Car Runner-Up: Acura RLX

iSeeCars Quality Score: 8.2

Reliability Score: 7.8

Retained Value Score: 6.8

Safety Score: 10.0

Average 3-Year-Old Used Car Price: $40,202

The Acura RLX is the runner-up as the Best Used Luxury Large Car. Discontinued after the 2020 model year, new versions are no longer available, but used versions can still be found. The RLX has lower than average ownership costs and excellent safety scores as well as above-average fuel economy.

For more vehicles in this category, refer to the iSeeCars list of Best Luxury Large Cars.

Read the full list of Best Used Cars.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 12.6 million cars from their 2021 studies on Longest-Lasting Cars and Cars that Hold their Value as well as crash test ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2018-2022 and data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) when available. Only vehicles included in both the Longest-Last and Retained Value studies were eligible for inclusion in this study. They were scored with respect to their segment averages for reliability and value retention, and these component scores were aggregated with their safety ratings for an overall final score out of 10 points. Within each category considered in this study, the vehicles with the highest scores were awarded “best car” and “runner-up” status.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $321 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Best Used Cars to Buy for 2022, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.