Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Remarkable Women
Surviving The Big One
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Santa Clara County welcomes back sports, entertainment
Video
4 Fun Things: Here’s what’s happening in the Bay Area
Video
Hundreds take to Oakland streets protesting police killings
Video
San Francisco police launch anonymous tip line for Chinese language speakers
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Bonino stays hot with goal, assist as Wild defeat Sharks 3-2
Top Stories
San Jose Sharks’ fans can soon return to SAP Center with these changes
Video
Dwyane Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group
Wild look to stay hot at home in two-game set vs. Sharks
Giants’ Cueto goes on 10-day injured list with lat strain
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Climbing
Which backpack is best for hikers
Trending Stories
California’s $600 stimulus checks: Track your payment
Video
Two women tried to spend $1 million bill at Dollar General store
As new trial date nears, here’s what’s new about the Scott Peterson case
Video
Must-watch interview: Marshawn Lynch, Dr. Fauci discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy
Hundreds take to Oakland streets protesting police killings
Video