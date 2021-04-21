Which misting fan is best for camping?

When installed and used correctly, mist cooling systems can reduce temperatures by as much as 30 degrees depending on the efficiency of the misting system, relative humidity and outdoor temperature.

Best misting fans for camping trips

Summer camping trips are where lifetime memories are made. Swimming at the lake, hiking in national parks and seeing wildlife in its natural habitat are wonderful experiences for individuals and families alike. Summer camping trips can also be hot, humid, muggy and sweaty.

If you are heading out in an RV with no air conditioning, hauling a camping trailer or car camping with little more than a tent and some stakes, the chances are high that you’ll be hot. Bring along a misting fan and have relief from the heat whenever you need it.

What to look for in a misting fan

The top factor to consider when choosing a misting fan is whether you want to use it for individual use or everyone on the camping trip. There are economically-pleasing misting fans that work great for personal use and are easy to pack in your suitcase or travel bag, and there are heavy-duty misting fans that can suck the heat out of your entire campsite.

You may also consider battery usage, cooling space, additional features and ease of setup while researching your next misting fan.

Best personal misting fans to take camping

3 Water Mister Sprayer

The 3 Water Mister Sprayer set offers three manual pump-action misting fans in the least expensive package on this list. At just under $10, these easy-to-use personal misting devices are easy to pack in a bag and fun to use around the campground. Sold by Amazon

S’Beauty Portable Carabiner Water Misting Fan

These three portable and easy-to-pack misting fans come with a carabiner to attach to your bag, pocket, belt or shirt. The fans run on a single AA battery for a moderately-powerful spray for those humid summer days. They’re great for camping; just toss them in your bag. Sold by Amazon

Handheld Misting Mini Fan

Spray yourself whenever you need or set up this portable misting fan for an hour of uninterrupted mist. The handheld misting fan has three speeds and a quiet motor, perfect for relaxing by the pool. Carry it in your hand or use the fan’s flat bottom to set up a misting area around your campsite. Sold by Amazon

DeepDream Mini Handheld Fan

This economically-friendly three-in-one device can be used as a traditional misting fan, a facial steamer and a nightlight. Its rechargeable battery allows for three hours of uninterrupted use and has three speeds available. Take it with you on your hike for cool relief and use it as a night light on the walk back to camp. Sold by Amazon

Best heavy-duty misting fans to take camping

Lasko Misto Outdoor Misting Fan

This manually-controlled heavy-duty misting fan features 90 degrees of misting motion. This misting fan is perfect for area temperature regulation when out in the wild, as it can reduce the air temperature up to 25 degrees. The Lasko Misto has three speeds of misting power for your convenience. Sold by Amazon

RYOBI Bucket Top Misting Fan Kit

This cordless and silent high-tech misting fan puts the power in your hands. The kit has an adjustable switch to control misting power and features a dual-purpose foot design for manual use. This misting fan runs on battery, and you’ll get over three hours of use on a single charge. Sold by Amazon

Rustic Outdoor Oscillating Misting Fan

This unique rustic stand-up fan resembles a standard oscillating fan you might have at home and needs 120 volts of electricity to run effectively. The included misting package allows for continual relief while camping. The fan is rated as water safe, easily adjusts height and features a 10-inch oscillating head. Sold by Amazon

Shinea Outdoor Misting Fan Kit

This misting fan features 9-inch fog rings and a connecting pipe that you can install in less than 10 minutes. This powerful fan needs to be connected to a water supply for best results and can cool an immediate area down nearly 20 degrees. Sold by Amazon

