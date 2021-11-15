Consider an ice fishing rod case with a liner or padding to help protect against colder weather and multiple drops.

Which ice fishing rod cases are best?

One of the most frustrating ice fishing experiences is traveling hours to your favorite spot only to find that your rod broke during the drive. In order to prevent these unfortunate situations, your best bet is to get an ice fishing rod case to help protect all of your gear.

If you’re looking for the best ice fishing rod case that’s easy to carry around, check out the Allen Company Fishing Rod and Gear Case. However, not every trip or personal preference is the same.

What to know before you buy an ice fishing rod case

Construction

When shopping around, the first thing you’ll notice is if it’s a soft or hard case. A soft case is typically made from a combination fabric or canvas that has a decent amount of durability. An ice fishing rod hard case is on the opposite end of the spectrum and is manufactured with hard plastic or aluminum.

Each has its benefits and disadvantages, but it boils down to personal preference. For example, soft cases are lighter as well as easier to carry around and store. However, they are not as durable as hard cases.

While soft cases offer adequate protection when dropped, they provide much less protection than hard cases. On the other hand, while hard cases offer increased protection, they are much heavier, bulkier and take up more storage space.

Durability

If you prefer soft cases, you must consider how resistant it is to wear and tear. You can determine this by the thickness of the fabric, otherwise known as the cases denier. This is especially important if you carry sharp items, like revealed hooks and knives.

For reference, a canvas typically measures between 400-800 denier, and most fabrics, like your shirt, measure between 40-80.

Capacity

Another factor to consider is capacity. While smaller cases work fine, it’s best to consider looking at ones capable of holding around three of your best ice fishing rods and reels.

Of course, if you have a larger case, then you can easily store all your gear, like your tackle box, bait and more. This reduces the amount of stuff you carry. Most cases also come with straps that free your hands for other items.

What to look for in a quality ice fishing rod case

Locks

Hard cases have an advantage over soft ice fishing rod cases in regards to locking mechanisms. They’ll typically feature several highly-durable plastic or metal locks that won’t open under internal or external pressure.

On the other hand, soft cases typically use zippers or Velcro. While zippers are the preferred lock for soft cases, keep in mind that they can come apart. Similarly, Velcro has a tendency to open up and have reduced locking capabilities over time.

Mobility

Even though ice fishing rods are typically shorter than your standard rod, the cases can still be rather large to accommodate all your gear. Keep an eye out for cases that feature handles, straps or belts for easier mobility. Remember to double-check the loops or hinges to ensure they’re secure and won’t come apart.

Design

Regardless of how nice and durable a case is, it must have internal organization features. You invested a lot of money into your ice fishing gear. The last thing you want is to open up your bag only to find that your reel or tackle box absolutely crushed your rod to pieces during travel. Look for cases with fasteners, pockets or liners to ensure nothing breaks or gets tangled.

How much you can expect to spend on an ice fishing rod case

Depending on the style and capacity, you can expect to spend between $64-$180 on a quality ice fishing rod case.

Ice fishing rod case FAQ

What if I have an older ice fishing rod?

A. If you have an older ice fishing rod, you may find newer cases too small. Most modern ice fishing rods can disassemble or fold for more portability and more accessible storage. However, if you have a long single-piece rod, you don’t need to buy a new one. It’ll just be slightly more challenging locating a case that can effectively protect and fit your rod.

What’s the best time of day to go ice fishing?

A. Every lake and species is different, and the best time of day to go ice fishing will vary. However, the general rule of thumb is to go out for the first two hours after sunrise and within a two-hour window before and after sunset.

What’s the best ice fishing rod case to buy?

Top ice fishing rod case

Allen Company Fishing Rod and Gear Case

What you need to know: Allen Company presents a durable case with soft lining to help protect all your fishing gear — even the backups.

What you’ll love: This ice fishing rod case provides the best of both worlds because of its large size and durable material. It not only softens the impact when you drop your case but the cotton-wood fabric and belt mean it’s easy to carry around and maneuver. Even if the extra space isn’t enough, it’s simple to organize with the additional external and internal pockets strewn throughout the case.

What you should consider: Because it’s a soft case, it’s prone to ripping if exposed to sharp items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ice fishing rod case for the money

Plano Airliner Telescoping Rod Hard Case

What you need to know: Save on storage space with a telescoping ice fishing rod case from Plano.

What you’ll love: This case is extremely handy if you only have a few rods. When it’s not in use, it can size down to four feet, and if required, it has a full-extension length of 88 inches.

What you should consider: If you only have a couple of rods, you may need to pack additional foam or padding to keep them from bumping into each other.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

FRABILL Large Capacity Hard Case

What you need to know: FRABILL presents a hard plastic case made to withstand even the coldest of temperatures at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: This case is large enough to accommodate a decent amount of rod-reel combinations in addition to other gear such as lures. The case comes with a sleek black plastic finish that won’t crack or break in sub-zero temperatures. Additionally, the case itself weighs less than five pounds.

What you should consider: Due to the foam padding and design, using this case to hold inline reels may present some difficulty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

