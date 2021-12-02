Best waterproof fishing glove

Stop settling for soggy, scraped fingertips on fishing trips when the best waterproof gloves will keep your hands warm, dry and scratch-free.

Which waterproof fishing glove is best?

Wearing gloves during fishing is a great way to keep warm, but they might end up soggy if they’re made of the wrong material. Additionally, a bad fit ends up hindering your casts. If you’re looking for a way to stay warm and dry during your fishing trip, purchase a quality pair of waterproof fishing gloves.

Our top pick is the GLACIER GLOVE – Ice Bay, a well-performing glove that will keep your hands dry for hours.

What to know before you buy waterproof fishing gloves

Types

Any fisherman knows that a quality fishing rod is essential to a successful trip, but gloves can also be a necessity. Distinct types of fishing gloves are designed to assist your activity in different ways.

Fingerless gloves: Lightweight and often with padded palms, these gloves aren’t great for protecting your hands from the cold or water but they do help increase your grip for full-sun fishing.

Lightweight and often with padded palms, these gloves aren’t great for protecting your hands from the cold or water but they do help increase your grip for full-sun fishing. Fly-fishing gloves: Often used in fall and winter fishing seasons, these gloves are designed to increase warmth without prohibiting movement.

Often used in fall and winter fishing seasons, these gloves are designed to increase warmth without prohibiting movement. Fillet gloves : These gloves are designed to protect your hands while cleaning fish. Their rubberized palms help increase your grip.

: These gloves are designed to protect your hands while cleaning fish. Their rubberized palms help increase your grip. Cold-weather gloves: These gloves can be bulky and heavily insulated to keep your hands padded and safe in freezing temperatures. They often come with finger flaps to provide versatility, improving your dexterity.

These gloves can be bulky and heavily insulated to keep your hands padded and safe in freezing temperatures. They often come with finger flaps to provide versatility, improving your dexterity. Waterproof fishing gloves: These are arguably the most useful type of fishing glove. They protect your hands from water, keeping them warm and dry without limiting your movements.

Weather

Consider the temperature and weather where you hope to fish. Colder weather requires extra insulation, which may limit your dexterity. Additionally, fingerless gloves aren’t ideal for cold weather since water and wind can end up sneaking inside the gloves. If you are fishing in more tropical or warm locations, choose a waterproof glove that is thin and breathable. This will help keep your hands cool without trapping sweat and making movements more difficult.

Material type

Different waterproof materials have unique pros and cons. Rubber is a popular choice for waterproof gloves since it protects your hands from water as well as other dangerous elements in fishing. Latex and neoprene are other great options. These can keep your fingers safe from cuts, water and cold. You can also use mesh or leather gloves, but these have problems with proper protection and handling excessive water exposure.

What to look for in a quality waterproof fishing glove

100% waterproof

Waterproofing is different from water resistance. Check the description to ensure the gloves you have in mind are as waterproof as you need them to be; otherwise, you may end up with soaked hands after a short fishing session. Examine the wrist of the gloves since this is often a place where water gets in. Ideally, the wrists of waterproof gloves will be secure, preventing as much moisture as possible from seeping in. If necessary, you can purchase waterproof gloves that reach to your elbows.

Grip and freedom of movement

Practically everything relating to fishing is slippery and wet so you need a good, quick grip. Palms with rubberized or ribbed patterns increase your ability to grasp your pole and any fish you catch. Proper dexterity makes all the aspects of fishing simpler — such as baiting your hook, slinging nets and cleaning your catch.

Durability

Even the most waterproof, grippy gloves won’t do you any good if they tear the first time you cast a line. Choose a pair of gloves that will hold up against inclement weather and the stress of regular use. High-quality materials and skilled craftsmanship help ensure you get a better pair. Waterproof fishing gloves with rip resistance can last much longer.

How much you can expect to spend on waterproof fishing gloves

It’s normal to spend $30-$100 on a quality pair of waterproof fishing gloves.

Waterproof fishing glove FAQ

Are neoprene gloves suitable for fishing?

A. Neoprene is a popular material for waterproof apparel, including fishing gloves. They help insulate your hands against the cold and protect them from water. If you find that your hands are in the water often, a pair of neoprene gloves may work perfectly for you.

Why do pro fishermen wear gloves?

A. Many professional fishermen often wear gloves as an extra layer of protection against line cuts, sun exposure, fish teeth, sharp fins, hook sticks and the cold.

What’s the best waterproof fishing glove to buy?

Top waterproof fishing glove

GLACIER GLOVE – Ice Bay

What you need to know: These neoprene gloves with a fleece lining allow them to serve as waterproof, cold-weather fishing gloves for professionals and beginners alike.

What you’ll love: With soft glue seams and sturdy blind stitching, you can trust these gloves to improve your fishing experience. Whether you’re ice fishing or simply want to keep your hands warm and dry out on the boat, these gloves do the trick. They’re suitable for a variety of cold-weather sports.

What you should consider: Some users reported these gloves run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top waterproof fishing glove for the money

KastKing IceRiver Fishing Gloves – 100% Waterproof

What you need to know: These 100% waterproof fishing gloves have long wrists and glued seams to keep you protected from water and cold.

What you’ll love: Enjoy the fleece lining and anti-slip embossed palm. The material of these gloves stays pliable in cold weather. The 2.2 mm neoprene layer provides excellent water resistance, keeping away water and ice.

What you should consider: Some users found the durability of these gloves questionable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SealSkinz Waterproof All-Weather Lightweight Fusion Control Glove

What you need to know: With a fleece backstretch and a polyurethane suede palm, these multi-sport gloves work great as waterproof fishing gloves.

What you’ll love: These gloves are great for a variety of water sports, including fishing and paddling. Keep your hands warm and dry with a hydrophilic membrane layer and CoolMax inner lining.

What you should consider: There are limited size options with these gloves.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

