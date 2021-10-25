Best Ontario Knife Company survival knife

To keep your survival knife in pristine condition, try wiping it down with a dry microfiber cloth after each use.

Which Ontario Knife Company survival knife is best?

Whether you’re an avid outdoor adventurer or a regular city dweller, a dependable survival knife is sure to help you feel prepared for whatever life throws at you. Trusted by outdoor brands, military personnel and everyday folks, the Ontario Knife Company has been developing high-quality survival knives for decades. You can be confident that your Ontario Knife Company survival knife can meet any challenge and will last a lifetime. If you are in the market for a durable and dependable survival knife, the top choice is the Ontario Knife Company 499 Air Force Survival Knife.

What to know before you buy an Ontario Knife Company survival knife

Materials

Since survival knives are made to be used outdoors, it’s important that you choose a knife that is durable and tough. Most survival knives blades are constructed using stainless while the handle typically has a rubber or leather grip. Other more expensive options may use high-quality Swedish or Cro-van steel blades and incorporate steel into the handle grip. No matter what type of survival knife you choose, be sure to invest in a knife that is high-quality, rust-resistant and durable.

Grip

For the best experience, it’s important to consider the grip style of your knife. Survival knives with curved handles and textured grips are made to fit your hand, making them both comfortable and durable. A high-quality textured grip can help to reduce slippage, making the knife easier to hold and use while in the wilderness.

Sheath

When it comes to survival knives there are a variety of sheathing options. Some knives are spring-assisted and can be folded into the grip for easy storage, making them great for people who are looking for smaller, more lightweight options. Other options come with a separate sheath, these knives are typically larger and can be used for more intense outdoor activities such as sawing.

What to look for in a quality Ontario Knife Company survival knife

Features

Since survival knives are designed with outdoor emergencies in mind, many models have added features that can be incredibly helpful in the wilderness. These models can have anything from a built-in compass, flint fire-starter, rounded hammer end or even an emergency whistle. Having all these tools built-in to a survival knife is a great way to keep your pack light and stay prepared while outdoors. They are essential for any outdoor emergency kit.

Blade edge

Another key component to consider is the versatility of the blade. Different blade edges are better equipped for different outdoor activities. For example, a saw-toothed edge is ideal for handling tough materials while a smooth blade is best for slicing. Most survival knives come with a blade that is relatively versatile and can be used in a variety of scenarios. To ensure that you get the most bang for your buck, opt for a high-quality knife that has a versatile blade.

Clip

While shopping for your ideal survival knife, be sure to consider how you would prefer to carry your knife. Depending on which style of knife you chose there are a variety of different carrying options. Most spring-assisted folding knives are made to be compact and come with an easy-to-use clip that can be slipped into outer pockets for easy access. The larger style knives typically come with a belt loop attachment or snap closure sheath, so that the knife can be carried around the waist or in a book bag pocket.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ontario Knife Company survival knife

You can expect to spend between $30-$70 on an Ontario Knife Company survival knife. The smaller models are closer to the $30 price range, while the larger models with added features tend to be more expensive.

Ontario Knife Company survival knife FAQ

What is the difference between a fixed blade and a folding blade?

A. A fixed blade is attached directly to the handle and cannot be moved while a folding blade can be folded into the handle. Fixed-blade knives are typically much larger and come with a sheath while folding knives are usually smaller.

Where are Ontario Knife Company survival knives made?

A. All Ontario Knife Company products are made in the United States.

What are the best Ontario Knife Company survival knives to buy?

Top Ontario Knife Company survival knife

Ontario Knife Company 499 Air Force Survival Knife

What you need to know: This fixed-blade survival knife is great for any outdoor adventurer.

What you’ll love: This 9.5-inch knife has a smooth 5-inch front blade with sawteeth on the spine, making it versatile enough to handle any challenge. Constructed using high-quality 1095 carbon steel, the blade of this knife is made to last. The natural leather handle provides a textured grip that makes it easy to use. The added leather sheath has a belt loop attachment and comes with a sharpening stone.

What you should consider: Some consumers were not fond of the size of this knife, as its length made it difficult to carry on their side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Ontario Knife Company survival knife for the money

Ontario Knife Company 8848 Folding Knife

What you need to know: This spring-assisted folding knife is lightweight and compact, making it perfect for people on the go.

What you’ll love: Constructed using alloy steel, this knife is meant to be durable and effective. The 3.5-inch blade easily folds into the handle, making it easy to transport. With a sharp, smooth blade and a textured nylon grip, this is the ideal lightweight survival knife. The added back side clip and 5-inch length makes it easy to carry this knife anywhere.

What you should consider: The blade of this knife is not as versatile as other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ontario Knife Company 8684 Marine Raider

What you need to know: This highly rated bowie knife is great for avid outdoor adventurers who are looking for a reliable and versatile survival knife.

What you’ll love: Constructed with a carbon steel blade and a Kraton handle, this knife is high performing and incredibly durable. With a nearly 10-inch blade, smooth blade edge and reinforced blade this knife is sure to cut through nearly anything. The included sheath has a snap closure, making it easy to store and pack. The built-in lanyard hold is a nice added feature.

What you should consider: The size of this knife makes it relatively bulky.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

