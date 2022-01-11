Best deer grunt call

Always be aware of your surroundings. Just because you are using a deer grunt call, it doesn’t mean you will only attract buck or doe. You might also attract an opportunistic predator.

Which deer grunt calls are best?

Skilled hunters may be able to track deer in the wild, and if they are especially proficient, know how to attract them through sounds. The rest of us need all the help we can get, which usually involves callers and scents. To attract the best deer, you can’t go wrong with the Illusion Systems Extinguisher Deer Call.

What to know before you buy a deer grunt call

Know the right time to use a deer grunt call

Deer vocalize a lot, as it is their primary way of communicating with each other. The types of grunt calls you use will be different depending on the season, so it is important that you get it right. A deer call works best in the fall months during breeding, as that is when bucks are looking to mate or assert their dominance in a territory.

It is an important part of your hunting arsenal

When hunting any sort of deer, a grunt call is one of the most important pieces of equipment you can bring, next to your rifle. If you are looking to take down a buck with an impressive rack, you will need a convincing challenger call. This will alert bucks to an intruder, and only the most dominant will investigate your grunt call.

Don’t overdo it, and learn from mistakes

A deer grunt call is a great way to attract both does and bucks, but it can go sideways very quickly if not used correctly. Deer grunt calls aren’t a foolproof way to get bucks walking right up to you, and they actually take some practice. You need to study the deer and know when to grunt, when to stop calling or when to change tactics. Also, remember that deer will circle around you to investigate the grunt if the wind is blowing from behind. It’s these small factors that make for successful grunt calling.

What to look for in a quality deer grunt call

Versatility when hunting

A grunt call is important for hunting deer, but it is better if you can diversify your calling to attract all kinds of deer. A quality deer grunt call will have the ability to change pitch and tone to adapt to the situation. You don’t want to rely on only one type of call, as you might need to switch things up if the deer seems uninterested.

Throat tube for directional calling

Deer grunt calls are made by putting your lips onto the gadget and either blowing or gently pushing air through it. The throat tube of the grunt call is arguably the most important part, as it dictates the volume. A quality deer grunt call uses a throat tube that can be adjusted for volume, tone and pitch. Some grunt calls use a dual-layer process that creates some of the most realistic grunt calls. A long throat tube also allows for directional grunting.

Made in the USA

There are many deer grunt call manufacturers, but few understand the importance and subtle differences as Americans do. Imported grunt calls might be more affordable, but a quality device will be made in the USA. There are plenty of local providers, and often they make grunt calls specific to the deer in the area.

How much you can expect to spend on a deer grunt call

The price depends on the call’s flexibility and manufacturer. Entry-level deer calls can retail for $10-$20. More sophisticated calls sell for $20- $40.

Deer grunt call FAQ

Can you combine a deer grunt call with scent markers?

A. Yes, but you have to use the corresponding call. If you use a grunt call to attract a buck, you probably want to use doe estrus spray or scent markers as well.

Are deer grunt calls rated in some way?

A. Yes, they are rated by the North American Hunting Club, and assigned an approval rating. The higher the rating, the more realistic the call. The deer grunt call with the highest rating is currently 99.6%.

What’s the best deer grunt call to buy?

Top deer grunt call

Illusion Systems Extinguisher Deer Call

What you need to know: This is one the deer grunt call with the highest NAHC rating.

What you’ll love: For an almost foolproof way to attract deer, the Extinguisher from Illusion Systems is the way to go. In addition to calling buck with grunts, it can be used to attract does or fawns. It has a dual-layered throat tube for accurate directional calling and comes with a free Deer Society mobile app.

What you should consider: Some users say it doesn’t work as well in freezing temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deer grunt call for the money

Flextone All-In-One Deer Calls

What you need to know: Easy to use and effective, it’s the perfect hunting companion.

What you’ll love: The simple tube is highly effective in attracting bucks, fawns and does toward you. By squeezing on the indicated area of the throat tube, you can change the volume and pitch.

What you should consider: You’ll need to practice before hunting to get the right sounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Woodhaven The Intimidator

What you need to know: A powerful call for realistic grunts, snorts, and bleats.

What you’ll love: This deer grunt call requires very little air to operate, so you don’t need a strong pair of lungs. It can produce quiet and loud sounds, and also comes with a snort wheeze at the top.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to master the subtle changes in pitch and tone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

