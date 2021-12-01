Best hunting slingshot

Some big game hunters pack a hunting slingshot in case a rabbit, grouse or squirrel shows up. Using the slingshot will keep from spooking the larger animals with a gunshot.

Which hunting slingshot is best?

Hunting slingshots fit a unique niche among hunters. They are primarily used by hunters who want an easy-to-use and easy-to-pack tool. Many slingshots can be folded and placed in a hunting backpack or a carrying case. There is usually room for ammunition too. Hunting slingshots are quiet and ideal for hunting small game like rabbits, small birds, squirrels and turkeys.

Many of today’s hunting slingshots feature metal frames and extra-strong rubber bands. When using one for hunting, it is recommended that the hunter have some experience with basic target practice with a slingshot to improve their accuracy. The top recommended hunting slingshot is the Ucho Professional Slingshot.

What to know before you buy a hunting slingshot

Start simple if you are a beginner

There are many designs of hunting slingshots, and some boast a laser sight and lights. While these extra features may be helpful down the road, they can make learning how to use a slingshot more difficult. If you are new to slingshots, start with a straightforward design and learn the basics of using a slingshot first.

Slingshots should be easy to repair

Over time and with extended use, the rubber bands on hunting slingshots can wear down or even break. Replacing the rubber bands should be an easy process. Review how rubber bands are exchanged on the model of interest to you. Look for products that include an extra set of rubber bands.

The slingshot handle should feel good in your hand

Slingshot handles can be made from wood, metal or plastic. Many are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hand. Make sure that you have a sense of power and balance when holding the slingshot.

What to look for in a quality hunting slingshot

Arm support

Many hunting slingshots feature a fold-out arm brace that provides extra support when aiming and firing. Make sure the brace fits snugly against your forearm so there is no give.

Ammunition pouch

Usually made from leather, ammunition pouches hold the rubber or metal balls and are located at the holding point, so the pouch can be held in place when shooting.

Flat or tubular bands

Most hunting slingshots feature tubular rubber bands that are very durable but still stretch enough to generate the power needed for hunting small game. There are some models that use flat elastic bands. These can generate more power, but they also need to be replaced more often.

Sights

Typically located at the bottom of the grip, some models of hunting slingshots have a laser or fiber optic sight to help with accuracy.

How much you can expect to spend on a hunting slingshot

The lowest-priced hunting slingshots run between $10-$15 with lower-quality elastic bands, while for $15-$25, you will find hunting slingshots with greater durability and more accessories. Hunting slingshots made from stainless steel and offering the highest-quality materials are priced between $25-$50.

Hunting slingshot FAQ

How do I know if my accuracy is ready for hunting?

A. When hunting small game, accuracy is important. Typically, you are looking for a headshot. To test your accuracy, try hitting a ping pong ball from the typical distance you would be shooting from in the field. Once you are able to consistently hit the ping pong ball, you should be ready for hunting.

What is the best size of ammunition to use?

A. Slingshot ammunition typically runs between 5/16th of an inch to as large as a half-inch. However, the recommended size to use for hunting small game is 7/16th of an inch. This size shot allows you to maintain high accuracy but also enough power to take down your target from pigeons, squirrels and rabbits to even turkeys.

Do I need to wear safety glasses when using a hunting slingshot?

A. Yes, protective eyewear is a must when using a slingshot. Many safety glasses for hunting are anti-glare and anti-fog to keep your line of sight clear while keeping you safe from ricochets, broken bands or debris.

What’s the best hunting slingshot to buy?

Top hunting slingshot

Ucho Professional Slingshot

What you need to know: This versatile slingshot is easy to shoot and can be used by adults and children under supervision.

What you’ll love: Triple-strength rubber bands and a wide-bow design provide extra power and comfort. The magnetic leather pouch keeps ammo refill close by. The slingshot folds up easily and also comes with a laser flashlight holder for nighttime hunting.

What you should consider: The rubber bands wear down and lose their color over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hunting slingshot for the money

Nobondo Strong Folding Slingshot

What you need to know: An affordable slingshot that offers precision shooting with high-velocity power.

What you’ll love: This slingshot is made from metal with durable rubber bands. It comes with a wrist brace and ergonomic adjustable handgrip that gives your hand extra power and comfort. The slingshot is packaged with 100 ammo balls.

What you should consider: The wrist brace doesn’t lay evenly on the forearm and can lead to inaccurate shots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wisdoman Outdoor Professional Slingshot

What you need to know: This slingshot is high quality and combines power and accuracy with multiple accessories.

What you’ll love: Made from anti-rust stainless steel and with high-tension rubber bands, this slingshot offers a unique professional design. It includes a leather wrapper, 50 steel balls and a small flashlight combination.

What you should consider: There were some reports of the rubber bands breaking. It has a shorter range than other similar slingshots.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

