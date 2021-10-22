Best gliders

Watch out for pets and small children while gliding. Both can be oblivious or curious, which can be dangerous when combined with the moving parts of a glider.

Which glider is best?

The modern glider has replaced the rocking chair in many homes. Gliders lull babies (and grown-ups) to sleep on the most troublesome of nights. These comfortable chairs are as at home in the living room as they are in the nursery, so don’t limit yourself on style or placement. They come in every color and style, from postmodern to traditional. We chose our top pick because it looks great in any room of the home, and it’s highly comfortable and functional.

What to know before you buy gliders

Types of gliders

The classic glider is the most basic. These chairs glide back and forth, and that’s about it. Some look like a traditional rocking chair with a wood base, while others are fully upholstered with a metal frame. A classic glider does not have a footrest or ottoman.

A swivel glider is much like a classic glider, but it also has a swiveling base, so you can turn it in any direction.

A double glider is a glider built for two. If you're the parent of twins, this may be the perfect chair for you.

A reclining glider lets you kick back and relax after your baby has fallen asleep. These models typically have a footrest that extends once the glider is reclined.

Glider/ottoman combos are comfortable, especially for shorter adults. However, they take more space than other models.

Size

Not only do you need to know the dimensions of the glider, but you also need to think about how much space the glider needs when in motion. Models that recline or that include an ottoman will take up extra space. Don’t forget to measure carefully before you make your purchase.

Upholstery

Spills and spit-up are part of life with a baby. As such, you may wish to look for a glider with water-resistant upholstery, such as polyester or a polyester blend. Remember that dark colors hide stains better than light colors.

Padding

Good padding in the seat and back is essential. Some glider backs extend so you can rest your head on the padding. Others have padding that stops at the shoulders. Don’t forget the armrests. Whether you’re bottle-feeding or nursing, you may want some padding for your elbows.

Locking mechanism

Locking mechanisms put a stop to the forward/back motion. They’re invaluable once your little one reaches toddlerhood and can’t resist sticking fingers in the glider.

How much you can expect to spend on gliders

In general, gliders run between $100-$600. Classic models sit at the lower end of the price range, between $100-$300. Swivel gliders can be found at the $200-$400 price point. Reclining and/or swiveling gliders tend to cost between $300-$600.

Gliders FAQ

Q. Do gliders come with extra back support?

A. Some models include lumbar support for the lower back. Considering the number of hours you could spend in the glider, extra support would be a good idea.

Q. Can reclining gliders move when reclined?

A. Nursing moms love taking a load off their feet when nursing in a glider. Here’s the best part: the chair keeps moving when reclined. You can lay your head back and close your eyes while your little one nurses or naps.

What’s the best glider to buy?

Top glider

Baby Relax Mikayla Gliding Recliner

Our take: This chair has the comfort of a glider with a style that accentuates the modern home. It combines all the best features in an attractive piece of furniture.

What we like: It glides, reclines, and swivels, so you’re free to move in almost any direction. The trim gives it a modern look that’s as beautiful in a living room as it is in a nursery.

What we dislike: It places you high in the glider, which isn’t a comfortable position for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glider for money

Angel Line Windsor Glider and Ottoman

Our take: This comfortable glider will keep you moving and offers a few extras that make it a great deal.

What we like: The wide seat and padded arms work well for nursing moms. We can’t get over the side storage pockets that are perfect for stashing a package of wipes or an extra burp rag.

What we dislike: It’s prone to squeaking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Babyletto Madison Swivel Glider

Our take: This glider is meant to hide in plain sight. Its unique form and style steer clear of tradition for a fun look that comes in four color choices.

What we like: A compact design with a small footprint makes this a great glider for small nurseries. The stain- and water-resistant microsuede feels soft and luxurious but is still easy to clean.

What we dislike: You can’t lean your head back, which leaves you in an upright position.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

