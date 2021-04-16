Which camping tent is best for families

It’s always a good idea to practice setting up your tent at home before taking it out camping. This way, you’ll know precisely how each component works, saving you time and frustration.

Best tents for family camping

A family campout can be a highlight of your summer. The chance to spend time with loved ones and connect with nature is priceless, but having the right gear plays an important role in ensuring you have a fun and relaxing trip. Depending on the size of your household, you’ll need a tent that can adequately accommodate parents, children, friends, pets and more, as well as all of their sleeping bags and other camping equipment.

With so many different tents available, we’ll divide our list according to tent size and capacity so that you can find the right model for your family.

Tent sizes

When it comes to family camping, the minimum size you’ll want is a four-person tent. Though they can technically house up to four people, they won’t leave much room for additional gear and accessories. Four-person tents are best for small groups looking to pack light.

Six-person and eight-person tents are great mid-sized options and are the most common among family campers. These tents allow for more space between campers as well as extra vestibule and storage space.

If you’re planning on camping with a large group or maybe even a dog or two, 10-person and 12-person tents are the way to go. Tents this size will often have separate rooms and are meant to provide a comfortable temporary home.

Four-person tents

ALPS Mountaineering Lynx 4-Person Tent

The Lynx is a quality free-standing tent that is easy to set up and is designed to withstand wind, rain and other inclement weather conditions. The 64 square feet of living space isn’t huge, but the side vestibules add an extra 25 square feet of storage. This tent is lightweight and compact enough to be used on shorter backpacking trips.

TETON Sports Mountain Ultra 4-Person Tent

Another excellent option for family backpacking, the Mountain Ultra is lightweight, waterproof and rated for three-season use. Interior space is limited, but what it lacks in size makes up for in value and versatility.

Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent

As far as 4-person tents go, you’ll have no complaints about the size of this one. With 88 square feet of interior space, 6 feet of headroom and a rainproof porch that you can use for storage or extra living space, it will be hard to find a more spacious option.

Six-person tents

Coleman Sundome 6-Person Tent

The Coleman Sundome is a camping classic, and for good reason. An excellent budget option, this tent measures 10 feet by 10 feet, which is big enough to fit two inflatable queen mattresses.

Ozark Trail 6-Person Dark Rest Cabin Tent

Only slightly smaller than the Sundome, this cabin-style tent can block out sunlight to make hot summer days a little more bearable. There is also an interior gear loft and multi-pocket organizer, so everyone can keep their items accounted for.

Marmot Limestone Tent 6-Person

Whether it’s spring, summer or fall, this waterproof tent will keep you and your family protected from the harshest conditions. When the rain fly isn’t needed, the strong mesh layer is excellent at keeping out mosquitoes.

Eight-person tents

Wenzel 8-Person Klondike Tent

By utilizing the screened porch as an extra sleeping area, you can easily fit eight people, with everyone staying cool, thanks to the strategically placed back vent.

Coleman Montana 8-Person Tent

While some eight-person tents only fit two queen-sized mattresses, this Coleman Montana tent can fit three. The hinged door comes in handy when you have several people moving in and out, and the large awning is great for keeping packs and hiking boots dry without needing to store them inside.

Core Instant Cabin Tent

Technically a nine-person tent, the Core Instant Cabin Tent is ideal for slightly smaller groups that need extra storage. It only takes a minute to set up, so you won’t have to waste any time struggling with loose poles and stakes. The optional room divider is great for privacy or as a way to create a separate living area.

10-person tents

Ozark Trail 10-Person Tent

Having three individual rooms means that with this tent everyone can enjoy a little more privacy. With plenty of mesh windows for ventilation, this simple and affordable option is an excellent choice for large groups.

Columbia Mammoth Creek 10-Person Tent

By using Columbia’s Omni-Shield coating, this tent is not only water-repellent but also dries much quicker than ordinary tent fabric. Even when caught in a summer storm, the pull-out windows still function, letting in the refreshing breeze.

Coleman 10-Person Dark Room Instant Cabin Tent

If some members of your family enjoy sleeping in late, this model from Coleman is a must, seeing as it can block up to 90 percent of sunlight. There is plenty of room for 10 people or four queen beds. However, it might be better suited for dryer climates, as some users have noticed the occasional leak.

12-person tents

CORE 12-Person Instant Cabin Tent

This 12-person tent is easy to set up, features three individual rooms and sports a mesh ceiling so you and your family can keep an eye out for shooting stars on clear nights. There is a waterproof fly for any unexpected rain.

Outbound 12-Person Dome Tent

Affordable and reliable, this option utilizes a simple design that is more than enough for a few nights in the outdoors. The 21-pound packed weight is less than your average 12-person tent, making it easy to carry when trekking to remote camp spots.

Ozark Trail 12-Person 3-Room Cabin Tent

The unique L-shaped configuration of this tent sets it apart from the others. The 256 square feet of interior space and the generous 82-inch ceiling height create a spacious home away from home where everyone can stretch out.

