Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
San Francisco Homelessness
Schools
Wildfires
Drought
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Pride Month
Surviving The Big One
Destination California
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
COVID-19 survivors show lasting immunity against virus; Cleveland Clinic study says
Video
Newsom, AG Bonta to announce action in response to court’s assault weapons decision
24-year-old man shot and killed in Stockton
Rob Black’s Winners & Losers: Homeowners up big in 2021
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Raiders continue workouts in the heat of Henderson
Video
Top Stories
Runner TJ Holmes hoping to earn spot on Olympic team
Video
SF Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to begin chemotherapy
U.S. beats Mexico 3-2 in Concacaf Nations League Championship
Positive COVID test erases Jon Rahm’s 6-shot lead at Memorial
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tents
Best camping shower tent
Trending Stories
California regulators reverse workplace mask rules
Video
Group gets away with $100K in designer handbags at Stanford Shopping Center
Video
6 women rescued from multiple brothels busted in the South Bay
Why are some people hit with side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
Newsom, AG Bonta to announce action in response to court’s assault weapons decision