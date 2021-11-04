Marmot got its name from the large ground squirrel that roams the mountains of North America. These furry creatures can grow up to 2 feet long and weigh nearly 11 pounds.

Which Marmot tents are best?

Marmot is an outdoor apparel and equipment company specializing in top-tier gear for hiking, camping, backpacking and skiing. They’ve been prototyping vests, coats and sweaters since the early 1970s. Today, they produce hundreds of outdoor products, including many high-quality tents. Marmot’s tents protect you from the elements and make life a little more comfortable on the mountain.

The best Marmot tent is the Marmot Crane Creek Backpacking Tent which can house up to two people and comes with sturdy aluminum poles and waterproofing throughout the exterior.

What to know before you buy Marmot tents

Two-person tents

Two-person tents are by far the most common variety of Marmot tents. Of course, the biggest benefit is that they offer adequate space for two people to sleep side by side comfortably. This type of tent is most popular for couples. However, two-person tents can also be useful for larger individuals who demand a little extra space and comfort during their camping trips. Two-person tents offer more square footage than single-person tents. This usually comes in the form of a wider floor area.

Backpacking tents vs. camping tents

The main difference between backpacking tents and standard camping tents is the weight. As a backpacker, you’re reliant only on the items you can carry on your back. Any experienced backpacker knows that any ounce of weight you can shed will make your hike a whole lot easier. Backpacking tents usually sacrifice weight through lighter poles and less overall fabric. Campers are more likely to use their vehicles to drive to a campsite which means that weight is less priority.

Easy setup

You can set up most modern tents set up relatively easily. However, some can be troublesome if they have a complicated structure or too many poles without labels. Marmot tents use a color-coding system that makes setup easy and stress-free. You have enough to worry about while on a camping trip, so finding a tent with a simple and easy install process is critical. Marmot also believes the fewer poles, the better. Some of their one-person tents utilize only two poles.

What to look for in quality Marmot tents

Seam taped

Most Marmot tents use seam tape. While normal seams simply keep the tent’s structure from ripping, an added layer of waterproof tape can plug up the microscopic holes for added protection. This tape is sealed using high heat, binding directly with the fabric and the seam itself. This prevents water, dew and other moisture from entering the tent through the seam.

Aluminum series poles

The foundation of any good quality tent are the poles that keep it upright. Sacrificing pole quality can lead to sagging roofs and tents that won’t stand up against the slightest storm or heavy rain. Aluminum tent poles use a series of numbers from 1000 to 9000. Each series represents a different blend of aluminum and other alloy metals like zinc and magnesium. Ideally, you want your Marmot tent to have 7000+ series poles that won’t bend during strong wind storms and are corrosive resistant.

No-see-Um mesh

Any experienced outdoor person will know that bugs can be your worst enemy. This includes gnats, flies, spiders and particularly mosquitos. Tents always include mesh areas to allow fresh air inside the tent. However, not all mesh is created equal, and some lesser quality versions can make it too easy for insects to come inside. No-see-Um mesh is an innovative version of mesh material often used in high-quality tents. Its tight weave allows for an impressive 1,054 tiny holes per square inch. This makes it nearly impossible for any insect to sneak through.

How much you can expect to spend on Marmot tents

Marmot tents cost $135-$322.

Marmot tents FAQ

What’s the best way to clean your tent?

A. Firstly, when you return from a trip, you should immediately unwrap your tent and set it back up outside to air dry with all doors and windows open. Storing a wet tent for too long can lead to mold and mildew growth. Once the tent is dry, spray it with lukewarm water and use a mild soap to clean any dirt.

Where’s the best place to store your poles?

A. Never store your poles inside the tent. Meaning, when you’re packing the equipment, be sure to store the poles in a separate bag. Never roll the poles up in the tent itself.

What are the best Marmot tents to buy?

Top Marmot tent

Marmot Crane Creek Backpacking Tent

What you need to know: This lightweight two-person camping tent is ideal for backpacking trips where not much equipment is needed.

What you’ll love: Even though this tent is light on weight, it’s not light on features. It comes with a waterproof coating and a rainfly to protect you from the elements. It has 7000 series aluminum tent poles for extra stability in inclement weather.

What you should consider: The Ultralite Crane Creek tent weighs less than this version.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Marmot tent for the money

Marmot Limelight Tent

What you need to know: The Limelight tent from Marmot can hold up to three people comfortably and has over four meters of floor space.

What you’ll love: There are several features in the Limelight that make it a steal. Their innovative zone-bend constructions leave more room at head height when you’re sitting down than other tents of this size. It also comes with a creative dimming lampshade to install your headlamp for ambient lighting.

What you should consider: This tent is slightly heavier than the other three-person tents.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Marmot Limestone Camping Tent

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a tent that can accommodate the whole family, this 60 square foot space can sleep four people.

What you’ll love: Even though this tent is larger, it still boasts a lighter weight of only 10 pounds. It has seam taped edges to prevent water from leaking into the interior and includes a special cut in the tent fly to allow airflow inside. Plus, the color-coded poles make setting up a breeze.

What you should consider: This product does not come with a footprint layer to put underneath the tent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

