Best sign language alphabet poster

Which sign language alphabet posters are best?

Learning a new language can be challenging, but it can also be a lot of fun. If you’ve always been interested in sign language but aren’t where to begin, an alphabet poster is a good place to start. This visual learning tool will help kids and adults alike understand how handshapes form letters.

For a great sign language alphabet tool, check out Young N Refined Sign Language poster. It features colorful pictures to help even younger learners identify letters with ease.

What to know before you buy a sign language alphabet poster

Size

Sign language alphabet posters come in a variety of sizes. If you’re working with a small space, choose something around the size of a placemat so you can hang it on the wall for reference. Smaller sizes are also easier to remove from the wall in case you want to get a closer look.

If you need to hang the poster in a classroom or have a lot of wall space, go for something a little larger. Bigger posters have larger images, which are visible even from a distance. There are also a variety of poster shapes to pick from, some of which list handshapes and information in portrait layout, while others display material more horizontally.

Color

If you like to keep things simple, select a black and white and white print. This may also be a good option if you teach people with sensory sensitivity. For something more eye-catching, look for a poster that utilizes a lot of colors and keeps observers engaged. If you feel you or your students will be more attracted to bright, bold artwork, a colorful poster is ideal.

Material

If you plan on hanging the poster on the wall and don’t foresee taking it down for close inspection, you could opt for a poster made with thinner paper. However, be cautious when you hang this type of poster, especially if you don’t have a frame. The best way to hang this kind of material is to use double-sided tape on the back. This tactic will help you avoid any ripping or discoloration.

For something stronger, select a laminated poster or something made from sturdy, high-quality material. For example, if you expect the poster to sit low on the wall where it may be exposed to frequent touch, make sure you can wipe down the poster with a sanitizing wipe or a wet cloth.

What to look for in sign language alphabet poster

Imagery

Imagery may be more of a priority for those just starting out in school compared to students familiar with reading, writing and the alphabet. If you want to get a poster for someone who isn’t familiar with the alphabet, but may know shapes or everyday objects like circles or cookies, find a poster that has the handshape, the letter and a photo.

Clarity

You’ll want to make sure the poster paints a clear picture of what the letter looks like. It’s of the utmost importance that learners can accurately understand what each letter should look like in sign language, whether the poster utilizes ample spacing between letters or shows how the hand must look when spelling the letter.

Legible

Find a sign language alphabet poster with a font that is easy to read. Most learning tools created for young children have fun lettering to make the product stand out more. Although this can make the poster more enticing, it sometimes can make it difficult to read. Design is important, but so is being able to understand the information. Ensure every hand sign letter and fingerspelling direction is easy to see and understand.

How much you can expect to spend on a sign language alphabet poster

The price varies depending on the size and thickness of the poster, but on average, you can expect to spend between $13-$23.

Sign language alphabet poster FAQ

What is the best age to introduce a sign language alphabet poster?

A. Sign language posters are great for all ages. Not only does it make for a nice decoration in a child’s room, but it’s a constant reminder of the language. The earlier a person is introduced to a language, the better chance they have of retaining it long-term. But it’s never too late to learn, and putting up a poster will serve as a reminder at any age.

Is a sign language alphabet poster a good way to start learning sign language?

A. Yes, alphabets and fingerspelling segway into learning sign language. If you are just learning sign language and not sure how to form a word, you can always spell it out with your hands. Learning the alphabet first is a great way to begin your journey into sign language.

What’s the best sign language alphabet poster to buy?

Top sign language alphabet poster

Young N Refined Sign Language poster

What you need to know: This engaging poster has a white background, colorful images and comes in two sizes.

What you’ll love: It is printed on sturdy paper and laminated for extra protection, making it perfect for the classroom. It’s water-resistant and will hold up well against accidental ripping or tearing.

What you should consider: The pictures next to the fingerspelling are a bit basic. This poster may be best suited for children just learning the alphabet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sign language alphabet poster for the money

Gerard Aflague Collection American Sign Language Alphabet Poster

What you need to know: This straightforward informational poster has a matte finish and is made with sturdy cardstock.

What you’ll love: The matte takes away any potential for glare, so you can display it at any height. It’s printed at a high resolution to ensure that all images are crisp and easy to understand.

What you should consider: There are no accompanying pictures, so this poster is best for those who just want images of the handshapes in the sign language alphabet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kairne Colorful Sign Language Poster

What you need to know: If you want to display a bright and bold poster, this is a great option. It comes with a magnetic wooden hanging frame, making it look like a piece of artwork.

What you’ll love: The pictures are cute, colorful and simple. It’s fun to look at and would make a great addition to any kid’s room or classroom.

What you should consider: Even though the letters are visible, the poster is a bit on the small side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

