Best karaoke machine for TV

Which karaoke machines for TVs are best?

Karaoke is one of the most fun experiences you can have, and the best part is there’s a song for everyone, no matter your music preference. However, karaoke bars, clubs and other venues can be overwhelming for some, because they might have to perform in public in front of complete strangers.

Investing in your own karaoke machine can give your more privacy, as you can perform right in the comfort of your home. For a karaoke machine for a TV that gives you multiple ways to play music, the Singing Machine SML385UBK Bluetooth Karaoke System is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy a karaoke machine for TV

RCA cables/HDMI cable

If you want to connect your karaoke machine to the TV, it needs the compatible inputs to hook up to the television, unless you can connect to the TV wirelessly. RCA inputs are the three multicolored inputs that you see on older models of televisions. HDMI inputs are what is mainly used for modern TVs, and the input is labeled “HDMI.” Many modern TVs don’t use RCA inputs, and rather use HDMI inputs. An RCA machine requires multicolored cables, and with HDMI, you’ll need an HDMI cable. Some machines may come with these cords, but if not, you’ll have to purchase your own.

Sound effects

Sound effects such as echoing, autotune and voice deepening are great ways to have added fun on karaoke night. However, many people don’t know that there are karaoke machines capable of this. If sound effects are something that interests you, look for models with different adjustment knobs where you can change certain aspects of your voice.

Size

As technology advances, karaoke machines have gotten more compact and lightweight. If you prefer a model with bigger speakers, subwoofers and other enhancement parts, it’ll be difficult to escape the weight that comes with them. Karaoke machines can weigh from 5 pounds to over 30 pounds, which can be very heavy when trying to transport the device to a friend’s home, a park and other settings. If you plan on purchasing a machine that’s heavy, look for one with wheels and extendable handles so you can roll it with ease like a suitcase.

What to look for in a quality karaoke machine for TV

Bluetooth

Bluetooth can be very important for karaoke, especially if you plan on streaming music from your phone. There are a lot of karaoke machines that don’t have Bluetooth capability, and many modern phones don’t have auxiliary cord inputs so you can hook up your phone to the television through a cord. If you don’t want to be stuck having to play music strictly through a CD/mp3 player, look for models with Bluetooth capability.

Wireless

Wireless karaoke machines are very convenient, as they don’t need to be plugged in and can be moved around. The same goes for wireless microphones, as having a wired device can limit you on how far you can roam when performing. With wireless models, you can leave the house with your machine and microphone and show up to your friend’s or family’s house ready to perform. Wireless machines run on non-rechargeable batteries or rechargeable ones, and it’s best to choose rechargeable models, as it allows you to play music with the machine plugged in.

How much you can expect to spend on a karaoke machine for TV

In the $50-$100 range, you can find compact karaoke machines that may have a microphone, remote controls and sound effect options. From $100-$300 are machines with better sound quality, such as a subwoofer that improves bass. Models over $300 may come with different translation capabilities, an included mixer, thousands of preloaded songs and more.

Karaoke machine for TV FAQ

Do karaoke machines come with songs?

A. Some karaoke machines come with songs, but you must ensure that it has a preloaded group of songs or you’ll have to download and stream the music yourself. Even if the machine comes preloaded with songs, they’re typically not the most popular songs and may be songs you’re not familiar with. Models with various complimentary songs are typically more expensive, so it may be best to purchase a machine with no preloaded songs and use a streaming service or CDs with it if possible. Karaoke machines that you see at bars, clubs and other similar businesses commonly use a license to have so many songs at their disposal, which is why there are so many songs that come preloaded onto their machines.

Can I use karaoke with YouTube?

A. Using YouTube is very common for doing karaoke at home. If the song you’re looking to perform is at least somewhat popular, there’s a strong chance there will be a karaoke version where the lyrics will play in the video along with the instrumental of the song. Some people even prefer to use YouTube to do karaoke rather than doing it through CD or preloaded versions, as those versions are often a remake of the original song. Another great benefit to YouTube is that if you know the lyrics to a specific song by heart and don’t need lyrics, there are videos that simply provide the instrumental to the song.

What’s the best karaoke machine for TV to buy?

Top karaoke machine for TV

Singing Machine SML385UBK Bluetooth Karaoke System

What you need to know: The built-in CD player and Bluetooth capability give you multiple ways to play your favorite songs for karaoke.

What you’ll love: There are over 50 LED disco lights that are built into the machine so you can feel that party-like atmosphere. The machine has RCA output jacks, so you can connect to your television.

What you should consider: The machine is not wireless and has to be plugged in to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top karaoke machine for TV for the money

Singing Machine SML625BTBKD Bluetooth CD+G Karaoke System

What you need to know: You’ll always be able to save the memories you make from karaoke night with the USB port integration in this karaoke machine.

What you’ll love: The LED display on the front of the device allows you to clearly see what song you’re playing or what sound levels you’re at. There’s a line-in port so you can connect music players, phones and more with an aux cord.

What you should consider: There’s no HDMI input for modern TVs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moukey Karaoke Machine

What you need to know: Not only is this karaoke machine wireless, but the two included microphones are as well, providing optimal portability.

What you’ll love: There’s a 10-inch subwoofer built into this model, which provides a smoother and deeper sound to appropriate songs. The machine is rechargeable and can be used all day if you keep it plugged in.

What you should consider: The device is heavier compared to other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

