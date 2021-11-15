Best high-end weather station

Purchasing a high-end weather station is a fantastic way for amateur meteorologists to accurately monitor weather conditions from home.

What high-end weather station is best?

Equipped with anemometers, thermometers, and rain gauges, home weather stations are a must-have for amateur meteorologists. Individuals now can track weather conditions in real-time using a high-definition display and connected apps. Weather enthusiasts who are looking for a more advanced system should consider the many advantages of owning a high-end weather station.

Our pick for the top high-end weather station is the Ambient Weather WS-5000 Ultrasonic Smart Weather Station. Providing an ultrasonic sensor, smart home compatibility and a clear, easy-to-read display, this model delivers ample features.

What to know before you buy a high-end weather station

Display

In the last few decades, weather station display monitors have come a long way. Gone are the days of simplistic systems that were challenging to read. Quality systems now offer high-definition displays that are crisp, clear and well-organized.

As you consider the purchase of a high-end weather station, decide what display styles you like most. While all provide exceptional quality, your individual preferences will determine what format and data arrangement you want. You can easily find images of each system’s display in action on the product detail pages of each model.



Functions

Weather stations can vary significantly in functionality. While every system comes with standard readings (e.g., temperature, dew point), others are built to deliver in-depth data via specialty equipment. Some even sync up with today’s top smart home assistants. Before buying your high-end weather station, create a list of the most essential functions you’d like to see included. Spending a significant amount of money on a system means that you can get almost any feature you desire.

Budget

The term “high-end” means something different to everyone. To some, this means anything above $100. To others, this can mean several hundred dollars. As you prepare to invest in a weather station of your own, set a budget that works well for your definition of “high end.”

What to look for in a quality high-end weather station

Accompanying instruments

Individuals who’ve decided to spend a bit more on their home weather station can expect advanced instruments to be included. Everything from rain cups to specialty sensors is typically packaged with more costly systems. Carefully review what’s included with each high-end weather station to get the exact instruments that you want.

Indoor and outdoor measurements

On top of measuring outdoor conditions, most high-end weather stations also monitor your home’s temperature and humidity levels. Having this data can be helpful for those looking to keep an eye on their indoor environment.

Smart-home capabilities

One of the latest features to be added to high-end weather stations is smart-home capabilities. Select models can be synced with your Google or Amazon smart device. This compatibility allows you to program your home’s temperature based on real-time conditions. You can also set up alerts, and retrieve your data when away from your display.

Simple to install

Although some knowledge is required to set up advanced weather stations, quality systems are relatively simple to install. Instructions are clear and straightforward, and the full setup can be completed within an hour (or less).

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end weather station

High-end weather stations can cost $100-$1,100.

High-end weather station FAQ

What are the advantages of buying a high-end weather station?

A. Weather enthusiasts can take their hobby to the next level with an advanced, high-end system. Instead of only having access to basic data (as with less expensive stations), high-end models allow you to become your own personal meteorologist.

How much do you need to spend to get a quality home weather station?

A. The amount you spend should be based on what features and functions you desire. In general, the more you spend, the more data and features you’ll have access to. Higher-end weather stations have high-definition displays, smart-home compatibility and specialty instruments.

What’s the best high-end weather station to buy?

Top high-end weather station

Ambient Weather WS-5000 Ultrasonic Smart Weather Station

What you need to know: Made by one of the industry’s most trusted brands, this weather station provides expanded data and exceptional functionality.

What you’ll love: Designed with a full-color LCD display, the Ambient Weather WS-5000 Ultrasonic Smart Weather Station provides quick and easy access to real-time data. This system can be used to track wind chills and heat indexes, moon phases, wind gusts and more. It is compatible with smart devices and has enhanced Wi-Fi. The station comes with an ultrasonic sensor array, rain cup and other valuable instruments.

What you should consider: Rare feedback indicates that this weather station is somewhat complex.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end weather station for the money

AcuRite Iris (Five-in-One) Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Weather Station

What you need to know: Featuring a large print display, the AcuRite Iris (Five-in-One) Indoor/Outdoor Wireless Weather Station is easy to read and simple to use.

What you’ll love: Made with a brightly colored display that is clear and straightforward, this high-end system is ideal for novice weather enthusiasts. Users can quickly check the current temperature, date and time, dew point, rainfall totals and daily weather forecast. Comes with a five-in-one instrument that serves as a high-speed anemometer, solar powered aspirating fan, rain funnel with self-emptying gauge, optical sensors and a wind vane.

What you should consider: This model is too simplistic for those who desire advanced data and tracking features.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

AcuRite (Five-in-One) Weather Station With HD Display

What you need to know: Providing a crisp and clear display picture, as well as advanced stats, this home weather station delivers easy access to real-time, hyperlocal conditions.

What you’ll love: Its large, full-color display makes this weather station a stylish way to predict the weather. This design is a premium version of AcuRite’s most basic high-end five-in-one model. Users can toggle between current weather conditions, data charts, an indoor overview and more.

What you should consider: There have been reports of issues with recording data.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

